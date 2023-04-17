This year sees the 11th Anne Williams Golf Day at Huyton and Prescot Golf Club once again raising money for a local charity. This year's charity is Carla Lane Animals In Need.



from their website:



We are Carla Lane Animals in Need, a Liverpool-based rescue established over 30 years ago. Originally just Animals in Need, we then received patronage from the late Carla Lane. We rescue, rehabilitate and rehome dogs, cats, and rabbits.



We promote responsible pet ownership, alongside vaccinating, microchipping and neutering all of our animals. We have a no destruction policy, meaning that animals stay with us for however long it takes to match them with a suitable home, there is no time limit. Many of our dogs are from pounds, where they have served 7 days as an unclaimed stray, and are now due to be destroyed. Our farmyard also takes in ex-battery hens who would otherwise be killed.



We love bull breeds, and are firmly anti-BSL. We encourage dog lovers to give a rescue bullie a chance!



All money raised will be going to this charity so please dig deep.



many thanks



Ste, Gaz, Andy and Sean.







Please feel free to donate , share and also contact if you know of anyone who is able to donate items that can then be sold via the auction/ ebay