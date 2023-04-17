« previous next »
Author Topic: The 11th Anne Williams Golf Day  (Read 755 times)

Offline muffin the mule

The 11th Anne Williams Golf Day
« on: April 17, 2023, 06:21:50 pm »
This year sees the 11th Anne Williams Golf Day at Huyton and Prescot Golf Club once again raising money for a local charity. This year's charity is Carla Lane Animals In Need.

from their website:

We are Carla Lane Animals in Need, a Liverpool-based rescue established over 30 years ago. Originally just Animals in Need, we then received patronage from the late Carla Lane. We rescue, rehabilitate and rehome dogs, cats, and rabbits.

We promote responsible pet ownership, alongside vaccinating, microchipping and neutering all of our animals. We have a no destruction policy, meaning that animals stay with us for however long it takes to match them with a suitable home, there is no time limit. Many of our dogs are from pounds, where they have served 7 days as an unclaimed stray, and are now due to be destroyed. Our farmyard also takes in ex-battery hens who would otherwise be killed.

We love bull breeds, and are firmly anti-BSL. We encourage dog lovers to give a rescue bullie a chance!

All money raised will be going to this charity so please dig deep.

many thanks

Ste, Gaz, Andy and Sean.



Please feel free to donate , share and also contact if you know of anyone who is able to donate items that can then be sold via the auction/ ebay
Justice for the 97, the families and the survivors

Re: The 11th Anne Williams Golf Day
« Reply #1 on: April 19, 2023, 04:09:16 am »
Justice for the 97, the families and the survivors

Re: The 11th Anne Williams Golf Day
« Reply #2 on: April 19, 2023, 01:21:07 pm »
Re: The 11th Anne Williams Golf Day
« Reply #3 on: April 22, 2023, 11:32:02 am »
Re: The 11th Anne Williams Golf Day
« Reply #4 on: April 23, 2023, 05:51:56 pm »
Re: The 11th Anne Williams Golf Day
« Reply #5 on: April 28, 2023, 03:56:33 pm »
Re: The 11th Anne Williams Golf Day
« Reply #6 on: April 29, 2023, 07:53:27 am »
Re: The 11th Anne Williams Golf Day
« Reply #7 on: April 29, 2023, 05:14:36 pm »
You might mention it's on Friday 7th July 2023

There's a reserve list for playing in the tournament, pending returning players renewals starting 1st May.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1511608862384331/permalink/3565033707041826/
Re: The 11th Anne Williams Golf Day
« Reply #8 on: May 1, 2023, 02:05:25 pm »
« Reply #9 on: May 10, 2023, 08:34:23 pm »
Re: The 11th Anne Williams Golf Day
« Reply #10 on: May 15, 2023, 06:15:33 pm »
Re: The 11th Anne Williams Golf Day
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:16:30 am »
Our aim this year is to raise as much money for the charity #CarlaLaneAnimalsinNeed

Times are hard but if 1500 people gave just a £1 each wed hit our target.

If you can help, please do. gofund.me/3cc126d1

Ta

#annewilliamsgolfday #carlalaneanimalsinneed #carlalane #AnneWilliams #huytonandprescotgolfclub
Re: The 11th Anne Williams Golf Day
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:08:45 am »
