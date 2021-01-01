Think it was more of a boo towards Rafa or his decision but was it NGog that got booed when he came on for Torres once? Think that was the 08/09 season or around that time. Think we drew at home to Birmingham.

Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."