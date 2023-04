I went to Strasbourg when we got 3-0, it was a hell of a journey by road and after the match the thousand or so Liverpool supporters were behind the goal and as the players came down at the end of the game probably half were booing them.

All the players turned around and walked away apart from Paul Ince who was shouting Fuck-Off and putting two fingers up to the travelling Reds.

He would of been tucked up in bed a few hours later while we were trying to get comfortable on our Barnes Travel coach..