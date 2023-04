I see that Sanchez was booed repeatedly for Spurs yesterday, for the simple reason that heís not very good. The current league leaders Arsenal have definitely booed their players in the past.



Has this ever happened at Anfield? Maybe Iím being naive but I honestly canít recall it. I know Lucas struggled early on to win fans over, but was he ever actually booed?



Just to reiterate, this is booing purely because of a players performance, not anything off-field related.



Rarely while on the pitch. Substitutions have been booed (Lucas and others) when the player is coming on or off, or ironic cheers when a player is subbed. Shithouse things like that. There's certainly games where the players/team have got dogs abuse coming off after a bad result, some games at Stoke or Burnley for example where the tunnel was right at the away end.I recall Karius getting shit in a pre-season game at Tranmere, just after Kiev, but then that wouldn't be representative of the usual away support.