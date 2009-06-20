« previous next »
Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #40 on: June 7, 2023, 08:28:17 am »
It's not even a cancer in the GOP. It's Cordyceps.




Offline KillieRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #41 on: June 7, 2023, 10:18:26 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on June  7, 2023, 03:18:35 am
Fuckin hell, i see former NJ Governor Chris Christie has entered the race too, he was once tipped to run for President, & was popular with Republicans at the time, but a few scandals later including infamous Bridgegate supperd things

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-65814308

I just hope he plays dirty with Trump. It wont achieve anything, but the orange oaf could do with a little public embarrassment.


Offline jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #42 on: June 7, 2023, 01:48:08 pm »
Chris kicking ass and naming He Who Must Be Obeyed.

Attack Dog is usually a desireable quality in any candidate willing to accept a Vice Presidential spot.  He'll absorb flak and bounce it back.


Offline jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #43 on: June 7, 2023, 07:38:29 pm »
To the unfamiliar.

The Yank primary process present Favorite Son regional candidates to their minions for inclusion. The final pairing will usually have a geographical balance.



Offline KillieRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #44 on: June 7, 2023, 08:20:39 pm »
Trumps VP will be a woman. Someone he can bully with relish.


Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #45 on: June 7, 2023, 08:47:13 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on June  7, 2023, 08:20:39 pm
Trumps VP will be a woman. Someone he can bully with relish.

Someone who will do what Pence didn't.




Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #46 on: June 7, 2023, 09:55:02 pm »
In an odd way I have a morsel of admiration for Pence standing for president.

Standing to lead the party which literally tried to kidnap and hang him only three or so years ago.

I mean, thats quite something isnt it?




Offline Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #47 on: June 7, 2023, 10:23:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  7, 2023, 09:55:02 pm
In an odd way I have a morsel of admiration for Pence standing for president.

Standing to lead the party which literally tried to kidnap and hang him only three or so years ago.

I mean, thats quite something isnt it?
My loathing for Pence is boundless.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #48 on: June 7, 2023, 10:24:07 pm »




Offline jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #49 on: June 7, 2023, 10:52:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  7, 2023, 09:55:02 pm
In an odd way I have a morsel of admiration for Pence standing for president.

What else can he do?

Sell fly repellent?


Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #50 on: June 7, 2023, 10:56:40 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on June  7, 2023, 10:52:07 pm
What else can he do?

Sell fly repellent?
;D




Offline afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #51 on: June 7, 2023, 10:57:16 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on June  7, 2023, 10:52:07 pm
What else can he do?

Sell fly repellent?

Only to men... unless Momma has time to join him on the sales calls...


Offline jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #52 on: June 8, 2023, 12:29:23 am »
Santos was bailed for $.5m.  By 3 individuals that requested anonimity.

Everyone wants to know who, Santos says he'd rather go to jail until trial than give up their names.

I guess he's begging for a plea deal.

I'm praying for one or both of them to be Catsimatidis or Zeldin and his Pizzasociates.


Offline Shankly998

  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #53 on: June 8, 2023, 12:44:05 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  7, 2023, 09:55:02 pm
In an odd way I have a morsel of admiration for Pence standing for president.

Standing to lead the party which literally tried to kidnap and hang him only three or so years ago.

I mean, thats quite something isnt it?

He's a true believer is ol' mikey he thinks its gods will that he'll be president one day.
Offline jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #54 on: June 8, 2023, 01:55:30 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on June  7, 2023, 10:57:16 pm
Only to men... unless Momma has time to join him on the sales calls...

She'll be in the advert with the flyswatter.  I leave you lot to supply the dialog.


Offline Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #55 on: June 8, 2023, 07:45:38 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on June  7, 2023, 08:20:39 pm
Trumps VP will be a woman. Someone he can bully with relish.
Quote from: Red Beret on June  7, 2023, 08:47:13 pm
Someone who will do what Pence didn't.
Maybe Trump should have this woman as his running mate. She'd clearly do anything. (Might be NSFW)

Spoiler
[close]
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #56 on: June 8, 2023, 08:45:25 am »
Quote from: jambutty on June  8, 2023, 12:29:23 am
Santos was bailed for $.5m.  By 3 individuals that requested anonimity.

Everyone wants to know who, Santos says he'd rather go to jail until trial than give up their names.

I guess he's begging for a plea deal.

I'm praying for one or both of them to be Catsimatidis or Zeldin and his Pizzasociates.

I saw that. The judge is going to allow him to exhaust the appeals process, so it could be months before we finally know - if we know at all. But Santos' plea has already been rejected once, so it's likely to come out.

Imagine if one of them was Kevin McCarthy? ;D




Offline jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #57 on: June 28, 2023, 02:07:18 pm »


Offline jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #58 on: July 1, 2023, 03:12:29 pm »


Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #59 on: July 1, 2023, 07:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on June  7, 2023, 08:47:13 pm
Someone who will do what Pence didn't.
suck him off?
Offline jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #60 on: July 2, 2023, 05:48:44 pm »


Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #61 on: July 2, 2023, 06:16:50 pm »
Offline jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #62 on: July 4, 2023, 12:35:35 pm »


Offline rodderzzz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #63 on: July 4, 2023, 06:02:05 pm »
Here's what I don't understand, why don't CNN or someone offer an hour long debate of their own to these candidates and bypass the RNC? They could do the same for DNC candidates trying to get their voice out there.
Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #64 on: July 4, 2023, 06:03:55 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on July  4, 2023, 06:02:05 pm
Here's what I don't understand, why don't CNN or someone offer an hour long debate of their own to these candidates and bypass the RNC? They could do the same for DNC candidates trying to get their voice out there.
my wife and I had this exact conversation a couple of days ago.

mind you, wouldn't be surprised if the RNC have some kind of rule against it.
Offline jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #65 on: July 5, 2023, 11:46:43 am »


Offline Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #66 on: July 5, 2023, 12:10:22 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on July  5, 2023, 11:46:43 am
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/memo-to-chris-christie-you-can-t-troll-donald-trump-in-a-gop-primary/ar-AA1drZsC?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=723cbcc958984f088f9413bdad455700&ei=25

For all you Yank bashers, this is the real face of America.


It's an enjoyable and astute article. I especially liked this bit, which I think nails an awful lot:

Quote
MAGA doesn't really care about Trump as a "fighter" or as "tough." Trump appeals to the increasingly nihilistic bent of the GOP voting base for one reason only: They view him as a punishment to inflict on the rest of the country. MAGA may stand for "make America great again," but in reality, it's a movement focused solely on inflicting pain. At this point, most of them realize they're never going to get the rest of the country to agree with their racism, their hostility to reproductive rights, and their unhinged loathing of LGBTQ people. They definitely know they aren't going to win any political debates on the merits, as facts and evidence have disproved their views on everything from social spending to climate change. All they can do is lash out angrily at everyone else for being so very right when they are so very wrong.

Remember, MAGA is a movement so nihilistic that encouraged its adherents to reject vaccination. Deliberately risking their lives just to prolong the pandemic is next-level hatefulness toward their fellow Americans. That's what the MAGA movement is about.

Trump gets this, which is why he frequently calls himself "your retribution" during his speeches. That's why his indictments and other reminders of his criminality only increase GOP support. The worse he gets, the more they love him. He's the post-pandemic disease they are using to destroy a country they've come to hate. That's why MAGA voters are unmoved when reminded Trump will struggle in a general election. It's really not about winning elections for them, either. It's about making the process of having an election as miserable as possible.



Offline KillieRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #67 on: July 5, 2023, 12:13:37 pm »
Thats interesting.

I recommend the latest Marc Maron WTF podcast which is about the proliferation of conspiracy theories. Theres a section on QAnon and what its being used for.


Offline AndyInVA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #68 on: July 5, 2023, 05:33:33 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July  5, 2023, 12:13:37 pm
Thats interesting.

I recommend the latest Marc Maron WTF podcast which is about the proliferation of conspiracy theories. Theres a section on QAnon and what its being used for.

I listened to that too. I was going to delete it as I am not into listening to that sort of nonsense but it was fairly engaging listening if nothing else. Didn't think it was all that great though, just interesting.
Offline BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #69 on: July 6, 2023, 01:29:03 am »
Just who is DeSantis aiming this ad to?

Scroll down to be stupefied by something that's both homophobic and homoerotic at the same time.

https://mashable.com/article/peaky-blinders-respond-ron-desantis-promo-video


Offline KillieRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #70 on: July 6, 2
Quote from: AndyInVA on July  5, 2023, 05:33:33 pm
I listened to that too. I was going to delete it as I am not into listening to that sort of nonsense but it was fairly engaging listening if nothing else. Didn't think it was all that great though, just interesting.

Yes, I was the same. I pick and choose which ones to listen to. This was more about the dangers rather than glorifying them. Interesting stuff about Masonic orders too.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,890
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #71 on: July 7, 2023, 11:19:53 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  6, 2023, 01:29:03 am
Just who is DeSantis aiming this ad to?

Scroll down to be stupefied by something that's both homophobic and homoerotic at the same time.

https://mashable.com/article/peaky-blinders-respond-ron-desantis-promo-video


Stuffed with homo-erotic images, accompanied by a gay-techno tune!

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #72 on: July 7, 2023, 04:31:57 pm »
Doug Burgum is running ads on tv in Boston,only Republican i've noticed so far,the usual stuff him riding a horse,fixing a fence, Farmer from the badlands,something about the economy and the military.
Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 08:21:58 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  6, 2023, 01:29:03 am
Just who is DeSantis aiming this ad to?

DeSantis is polling 30% in Florida apparently, compared to Trump's 50%. If he can't win Florida...

His entire run has been a mistake, presumably betting it all on Trump's legal issues sinking him. There was no pressure on DeSantis to run in '24, he even had to change the law in Florida so he could run and still stay governor. He could have kept his powder dry for 4 years and not run against Trump (maybe) or an incumbent Biden, and still been relatively young for a presidential candidate. I suppose he can always try again, but are there many stories of high profile presidential candidate failures doing well 2nd time around?

"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,646
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #74 on: Today at 10:26:20 am »
Nixon?

He did REALLY well.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #75 on: Today at 05:53:18 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:26:20 am
Nixon?

He did REALLY well.

He didn't fail to become the presidential candidate though. I mean people who run high profile campaigns, only to be defeated in their primaries and be forgotten about by the time the actual election rolls round (unless they get a VP appointment). Is there a path back from that? I know that Biden had failed campaigns in the past ('84, '88 & '08) but was he considered an actual contender, or just part of a large field?
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?
