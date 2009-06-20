Fuckin hell, i see former NJ Governor Chris Christie has entered the race too, he was once tipped to run for President, & was popular with Republicans at the time, but a few scandals later including infamous Bridgegate supperd thingshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-65814308
Trumps VP will be a woman. Someone he can bully with relish.
In an odd way I have a morsel of admiration for Pence standing for president.Standing to lead the party which literally tried to kidnap and hang him only three or so years ago.I mean, thats quite something isnt it?
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
My loathing for Pence is boundless.
In an odd way I have a morsel of admiration for Pence standing for president.
What else can he do?Sell fly repellent?
Only to men... unless Momma has time to join him on the sales calls...
Someone who will do what Pence didn't.
Santos was bailed for $.5m. By 3 individuals that requested anonimity.Everyone wants to know who, Santos says he'd rather go to jail until trial than give up their names.I guess he's begging for a plea deal.I'm praying for one or both of them to be Catsimatidis or Zeldin and his Pizzasociates.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/i-can-t-lie-to-get-access-to-a-microphone-hurd-on-why-he-won-t-sign-rnc-debate-pledge/vi-AA1dkhoC?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=a57147aa6ccd4c2cb2221101ecacdb7d&ei=9The biggest balls and the smartest guy in the GOP.
Here's what I don't understand, why don't CNN or someone offer an hour long debate of their own to these candidates and bypass the RNC? They could do the same for DNC candidates trying to get their voice out there.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/memo-to-chris-christie-you-can-t-troll-donald-trump-in-a-gop-primary/ar-AA1drZsC?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=723cbcc958984f088f9413bdad455700&ei=25For all you Yank bashers, this is the real face of America.
MAGA doesn't really care about Trump as a "fighter" or as "tough." Trump appeals to the increasingly nihilistic bent of the GOP voting base for one reason only: They view him as a punishment to inflict on the rest of the country. MAGA may stand for "make America great again," but in reality, it's a movement focused solely on inflicting pain. At this point, most of them realize they're never going to get the rest of the country to agree with their racism, their hostility to reproductive rights, and their unhinged loathing of LGBTQ people. They definitely know they aren't going to win any political debates on the merits, as facts and evidence have disproved their views on everything from social spending to climate change. All they can do is lash out angrily at everyone else for being so very right when they are so very wrong.Remember, MAGA is a movement so nihilistic that encouraged its adherents to reject vaccination. Deliberately risking their lives just to prolong the pandemic is next-level hatefulness toward their fellow Americans. That's what the MAGA movement is about. Trump gets this, which is why he frequently calls himself "your retribution" during his speeches. That's why his indictments and other reminders of his criminality only increase GOP support. The worse he gets, the more they love him. He's the post-pandemic disease they are using to destroy a country they've come to hate. That's why MAGA voters are unmoved when reminded Trump will struggle in a general election. It's really not about winning elections for them, either. It's about making the process of having an election as miserable as possible.
Thats interesting.I recommend the latest Marc Maron WTF podcast which is about the proliferation of conspiracy theories. Theres a section on QAnon and what its being used for.
I listened to that too. I was going to delete it as I am not into listening to that sort of nonsense but it was fairly engaging listening if nothing else. Didn't think it was all that great though, just interesting.
Just who is DeSantis aiming this ad to?Scroll down to be stupefied by something that's both homophobic and homoerotic at the same time.https://mashable.com/article/peaky-blinders-respond-ron-desantis-promo-video
Just who is DeSantis aiming this ad to?
Nixon?He did REALLY well.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]