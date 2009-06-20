Just who is DeSantis aiming this ad to?



DeSantis is polling 30% in Florida apparently, compared to Trump's 50%. If he can't win Florida...His entire run has been a mistake, presumably betting it all on Trump's legal issues sinking him. There was no pressure on DeSantis to run in '24, he even had to change the law in Florida so he could run and still stay governor. He could have kept his powder dry for 4 years and not run against Trump (maybe) or an incumbent Biden, and still been relatively young for a presidential candidate. I suppose he can always try again, but are there many stories of high profile presidential candidate failures doing well 2nd time around?