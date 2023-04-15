Polls had Hilary killing Chump.



To be fair, she did. It was the ridiculousness of the way the electoral college that meant that she won by 3 million votes, but due to some last minute swings in Pennsylvania (were she lost by less than 75k), Michigan (where she lost by 10k) and Wisonsin (20k lost by) meant that she lost the EC vote. Literally - take those 3 states, swap around <60k votes between the three and she wins 273-258. Since then. all 3 went blue in 2020, all 3 went blue in 2022 by a larger margin. And it is fairly certain that the FBI "leaking" of investigations into Hilary 2 weeks before the general cost her electorally - without those leaks, I think you'd have definitely seen Michigan and Wisconsin vote her, also PA maybe the marging was too high to be solely explained by that.Since then: the GOP have got massively more unpopular, with their handling of Roe vs Wade being deeply unpopular even with most Red voters; most of the Covid related deaths were GOP leaning due to age; Biden has done a fantastic job of keeping out of the news whilst, mostly, achieving a hell of a lot; he doesn't have the negative press Hilary had in 2016; etc. Trump will have the negative press of actual crimes going to trial, the experience of many who saw what little he did (apart from to help the Rich), the over-turning of Roe vs Wade (one of the biggest motivating factors in people turning out to vote him), etc.In terms of electorally - not only have WI, MI and PA got more blue even since 2020, Arizona (11 EC votes) have swung blue (in 2020) and then got more blue (in 2022), Georgia had 2 elections in a row where they went blue. Whilst you can't say the same for a single other purple/blue seat swinging blue. So I think it's fair to suggest that the circumstances, polls are more likely to be accurate if they polled similarly