Author Topic: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)  (Read 952 times)

Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Didn't see a thread for this.


Sony and Square Enix showed off a Final Fantasy XVI State of Play yesterday and it looks absolutely incredible and a return to form for the series. Made by the team who made the FF14 MMO. Due to be released on the PS5 on June 22th and the PC sometime in 2024.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UfP_3UD5qF8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UfP_3UD5qF8</a>


https://www.rpgsite.net/feature/12853-meet-the-key-development-staff-of-final-fantasy-xvi
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
I'll be getting this.

I've kinda kept away from the previews as they've been pretty heavy but I've had a little nose and seems like my type of ff game. Big battles, epic music, a good part of exploration going on and a solid combat system.

I do miss old school turn based rpg's though
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on April 14, 2023, 03:47:55 pm
I'll be getting this.

I've kinda kept away from the previews as they've been pretty heavy but I've had a little nose and seems like my type of ff game. Big battles, epic music, a good part of exploration going on and a solid combat system.

I do miss old school turn based rpg's though

Think the days of big AAA turn based rpgs are gone. Most reserved for smaller games or the likes of Pokemon or Persona.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on April 14, 2023, 03:47:55 pm
I do miss old school turn based rpg's though
Me too, but I've found Persona, Voice of Cards, Fire Emblem, Tokyo Mirage Sessions, Sea of Stars etc to fill in that gaming space for myself. Which is why I'm less bitter about 16 than I was for 15.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Still holding out for the FF9 light 'remake' that was on the nVidia leak.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Quote from: Kashinoda on April 21, 2023, 11:24:39 am
Still holding out for the FF9 light 'remake' that was on the nVidia leak.

Very interested how that one will look.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q7FOoBHZc2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q7FOoBHZc2s</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AFSg0cKzZv0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AFSg0cKzZv0</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XZAMBcEq_3w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XZAMBcEq_3w</a>

It's looking very spectacular isn't it
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Great time to be a Final Fantasy fan right now.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
5 hour demo goes live tomorrow at 9am UK time.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
just watched someone play the demo

story and characters looks really good, first FF game since FFX-2 that i really would like to play (if i owned a PS5  :D), the combat actually looks good rather than a fucking mess

still rue the days they followed the crowd and switched from turn-based to action RPG but this does look the business
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Just finished the demo. That was great, really got me excited for the full game. Full on epic music to boot.

I'll also add that despite the darker tone it still very much feels like final fantasy.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Okay that demo was awesome. Hopefully the full game has a smoother frame rate which is sounds like it will.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
It sounds like theyve made an unequivocally brilliant Final Fantasy for the first timesince when?

This might be the title that sways me into finally buying a PS5.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Quote from: S on June 21, 2023, 08:07:55 pm
It sounds like theyve made an unequivocally brilliant Final Fantasy for the first timesince when?

This might be the title that sways me into finally buying a PS5.

Probably 10, excluding the MMOs.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
I really enjoyed 10-2.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Quote from: Kashinoda on June 21, 2023, 09:40:23 pm


Get fucked, it was a nice change of pace! :D
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
 ;D ;D

I'm just messing, I don't think it aged particularly well but the combat was great and there are some bangers soundtrack wise (including the Piano OST which is probably the best from all the mainline games).

For me though it was the start of Square going off the deep end with story.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
X-2?



X was my last mainline favourite FF, didn't like the gambit system in XII, or the paradigm shifts in XIII.

XV felt off when I played it, just didn't feel final fantasy-e and didn't particularly enjoy the action elements.

Did enjoy the remake of VII.

As for X-2, it just wasn't what I expected, though I played it only briefly something turned me off, could of been the structure or the dressspheres was it? Maybe the way they changed the ATB system from X, something anyway....
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
X-2 was fun but i dont see it as a main game (tho i enjoyed it), that was X and X was the last FF i played (and remains my second fav FF of all time), didn't like the direction after that

however...

FFVII does actually look really good and im interested again after one hell of a wait since X (of course i'd prefer turn-based combat but as a variant of the new direction they took, this looks the best and i think i could get into it)
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Iz this likely to be anywhere near as good as the FF7 remake as, if so, Ill probably love it.

Ive not bought final fantasy games for years as I thought they went massively off the hook after 7-9, but Ill get this if its worth it?
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Quote from: Jm55 on June 22, 2023, 10:35:07 pm
Iz this likely to be anywhere near as good as the FF7 remake as, if so, Ill probably love it.

Ive not bought final fantasy games for years as I thought they went massively off the hook after 7-9, but Ill get this if its worth it?

There's a demo available. It's the first couple of hours of the game.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on June 24, 2023, 08:45:59 am
There's a demo available. It's the first couple of hours of the game.

And the progress carries over if you were to buy the full game.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
This is the highest rated mainline FF game from my reckoning (excluding MMO's) since FFX.

I had concerns because I traditionally associate FF with turn based mechanics, even though they left that formula behind long ago it's still something which I almost default to when I think of FF.

I'm probably 8 hours in at this point, but this feels very much like Final Fantasy. The medeival setting works well, it feels a little like kingdom come deliverence in terms of setting. In terms of story what it really exceeds at is the way the dialogue is delivered and also the intrigue to keep you going.

The music is honestly outstanding, I'm not saying at this point there's anything as iconic as Aeriths Theme, One Winged Angel, To Zanarkand etc but it's delivered brilliantly with the battles and set pieces. It feels epic, grand just like how you know FF should be.

In terms of combat it's not as slick and rewarding as something like DMC but it's definitely along those lines which is understandable considering the combat designers and it's still rewarding for an action game. It's certainly more fluid than FF7 remake.

It's much more mature as well, it's a little more brutal.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
One thing Ive heard theyve done, is that during every cutscene you can press a button and get context on who/what theyre talking about. The information also updates with the story too.

I can see this becoming widespread.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Quote from: S on June 25, 2023, 11:12:24 am
One thing Ive heard theyve done, is that during every cutscene you can press a button and get context on who/what theyre talking about. The information also updates with the story too.

I can see this becoming widespread.

Yeah it's a really good feature and yeah a lot of games could use that.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
So Square havent just sought to make this the most cinematic Final Fantasy game, theyve sought to make this the most cinematic game period. And Id go as far as to say theyve succeeded. An absolute feast for the eyes this. Some will criticise it and say theres not enough gameplay, but I do love a cinematic experience, and I'm quite happy to sit there for 30-45 minutes and watch some grandiose storytelling unravel before me.

Spoilers ahead, only open if you're about 12-15 hours into the game

Spoiler
Very sad Benedikta died as early as she did. Very strong character and an absolute babe too. She couldve been a real fan favourite with a bit more time
[close]
.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
I reached the end of the Bahamut chapter this morning. What a boss fight. This game rivals FromSoftware with the iconic boss battles for spectacle.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Best FF game I've played (excluding FF7 remake) since X.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Really enjoying this, I wasn't sure if the seemingly simplified equipment and progression systems would make it a bit repetitive, but the story and boss fights really keep it going.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
About 25 hours in so far, doing every side quest etc when it shows up also.

I really didn't think I would enjoy this as much I did, I think the combat was a stickler in my mind at first but I also think it works a lot better than the system used in FF7R now I have played it a lot!

Really enjoying it.

EDIT: Only criticism which I also voiced on Twitter was that the field while pretty is a bit empty, as in loot and also same from enemy drops. There is no "special" drops, it's always magicked ash or black blood or whatever, the same 5 materials for crafting or so, also the blue light items in the field are always the same items or like "12 gil" which makes me wonder... wtf is the point of that amount of money and why is it always the same amount also?

Very poor that bit, I think there is like 2-3 weapons from chests in the whole game.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Yeah I think all of that is fair, I don't bother too much with the random chests/orbs now, if there's a good item to grab in a chest it's usually on the path of the main story. The way equipment tends to just unlock with the story and has very basic stats makes it a bit of a non-factor too, they might as well just be giving you the new gear sets.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
I'm fine with them going in this direction for 16.  But I hope future parts use more RPG mechanics, because they're more or less non existant in this one.
Re: Final Fantasy XVI(PS5)
Spoiler
[close]

What an epic boss battle that was!
