This is the highest rated mainline FF game from my reckoning (excluding MMO's) since FFX.



I had concerns because I traditionally associate FF with turn based mechanics, even though they left that formula behind long ago it's still something which I almost default to when I think of FF.



I'm probably 8 hours in at this point, but this feels very much like Final Fantasy. The medeival setting works well, it feels a little like kingdom come deliverence in terms of setting. In terms of story what it really exceeds at is the way the dialogue is delivered and also the intrigue to keep you going.



The music is honestly outstanding, I'm not saying at this point there's anything as iconic as Aeriths Theme, One Winged Angel, To Zanarkand etc but it's delivered brilliantly with the battles and set pieces. It feels epic, grand just like how you know FF should be.



In terms of combat it's not as slick and rewarding as something like DMC but it's definitely along those lines which is understandable considering the combat designers and it's still rewarding for an action game. It's certainly more fluid than FF7 remake.



It's much more mature as well, it's a little more brutal.