These shite bastards will save Everton.



I said even before Forest started losing every week, they're the worst team in the league and as bad as Norwich and Watford last season. They've been bottom of the XG table all season and were scraping by sneaking results at home. I remember their first home game when they beat West Ham but they were absolutely battered in the game. Their dreadful away record is more about where they are.We should put these to the sword next week, although if Cooper goes you might get some kind of bounce from that.Any chance of Everton going relies on Leicester getting a manager bounce and Leeds getting a few results. Forest and Southampton are gone.