Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #280 on: Today at 04:59:00 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 03:59:02 pm
These aren't bad results though. 2 2 away at Anfield is a great result.

2 2 a way to west ham isn't as good but they are hard to beat there and are a good side despite their struggles this year.

The problem is thatt it isn't good enough in terms of competing with city.

Nice to see another team have a dose of it.
it's a terrible result when you are 2up in both
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #281 on: Today at 05:01:17 pm »
Fernandes is a good player but hes not a top player. Rashford is the closest thing they have to a really top player who can drag you above your natural level. But hes injury prone.

Essentially, as long as Fernandes is their most influential player they will always be sub-elite. Bit like when Coutinho was Liverpools best player.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #282 on: Today at 05:02:38 pm »
Thats awful by Forest.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #283 on: Today at 05:06:08 pm »

Nottingham Forest 0 - [1] Manchester United; Antony  on 32' - https://dubz.co/video/b9c1c5 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1647632572069847042


Nottingham Forest penalty shout against Manchester United on 20' (Maguire handball) - https://dubz.co/video/dc362a



^ Maguire's arm above his shoulder... away from his body... stops the ball coming to Forest's McKenna three yards out with that arm... and no penalty?!  :lmao



Maguire was already on a yellow card too for this in the 4th minute...


Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #284 on: Today at 05:08:09 pm »
That handball by Maguire is given all day long at the other end, fucking appalling decision

And that should have been another booking and a red for Maguire The Howard Webb effect in full flow today
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #285 on: Today at 05:08:33 pm »
 you scouse bastard sings the scum to Nigerian Awoniyi 😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #286 on: Today at 05:10:40 pm »
Forest are awful and are going to be the ones that keep the shite up.And to think we lost to this lot
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #287 on: Today at 05:12:37 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:06:08 pm
Nottingham Forest 0 - [1] Manchester United; Antony  on 32' - https://dubz.co/video/b9c1c5 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1647632572069847042


Nottingham Forest penalty shout against Manchester United on 20' - https://dubz.co/video/dc362a



^ Maguire's arm above his shoulder... away from his body... stops the ball coming to Forest's McKenna three yards out with that arm... and no penalty?!  :lmao



Maguire was already on a yellow card too for this in the 4th minute...


Bad day for the tin foil hat brigade.

Its not a question of whether the league is bent, it's the extent of it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #288 on: Today at 05:12:48 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:08:33 pm
 you scouse bastard sings the scum to Nigerian Awoniyi 😂

Just read Union Berlin paid £6.5 million for him. Liverpool negotiated a 10% sell-on clause in this deal. He went to Forest for £17m.

Never gets mentioned that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #289 on: Today at 05:13:21 pm »
Scandalous how Easter Island Head isn't off.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #290 on: Today at 05:13:36 pm »
Bruno casually telling the ref to fuck off. Again.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #291 on: Today at 05:14:16 pm »
Lindelof pulls Awoniyi then gets in front of him, heads it out and falls over and somehow gets a freekick. Not even hiding it now
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #292 on: Today at 05:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:13:36 pm
Bruno casually telling the ref to fuck off. Again.
The ref should give him a cheeky elbow since that's allowed now.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #293 on: Today at 05:15:06 pm »
What a fucking miss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #294 on: Today at 05:16:04 pm »
These shite bastards will save Everton.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #295 on: Today at 05:19:14 pm »
They literally need a point to get out the bottom 3. Shite so far from Forest but also should have had a pen.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #296 on: Today at 05:21:13 pm »
They've been far too open at times, but on the plus side, Maguire is hell-bent on helping them get something out of this game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #297 on: Today at 05:22:20 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 05:21:13 pm
They've been far too open at times, but on the plus side, Maguire is hell-bent on helping them get something out of this game.
He'd be sent off already in a fairly reffed game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #298 on: Today at 05:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:13:36 pm
Bruno casually telling the ref to fuck off. Again.
At least 3 times. Once to lino, twice to the ref.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #299 on: Today at 05:24:02 pm »
Officiating has gone in this country.

Whats the point in watching the semi final next week ? Brighton will outplay them and something dodgy will happen.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #300 on: Today at 05:24:39 pm »
Just laugh off a stonewall penalty, not like its terrible by two officials
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #301 on: Today at 05:26:22 pm »
And..... Mustoe and Earle never even talk about the handball on NBC at halftime. No mention at all.

Nothing to see here, move along.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #302 on: Today at 05:26:50 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:06:08 pm
Nottingham Forest penalty shout against Manchester United on 20' (Maguire handball) - https://dubz.co/video/dc362a



^ Maguire's arm above his shoulder... away from his body... stops the ball coming to Forest's McKenna three yards out with that arm... and no penalty?!  :lmao



Maguire was already on a yellow card too for this in the 4th minute...



How's that different from what Bournemouth player did against us?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #303 on: Today at 05:27:21 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:24:39 pm
Just laugh off a stonewall penalty, not like its terrible by two officials

Ive not heard of these new rules Keane mentioned.

Player who is shit handles it and you feel sorry for him so but harsh.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #304 on: Today at 05:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 05:16:04 pm
These shite bastards will save Everton.

Nah these are down, it comes to Everton and Leicester I believe
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #305 on: Today at 05:28:02 pm »
Keane is a proper shite pundit beyond sound-bites and chest-thumping
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #306 on: Today at 05:33:45 pm »
Arsenal need to beat Saints.

Pressure is then on City to beat them in that home match.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #307 on: Today at 05:41:17 pm »
Forest shouldve spent some of that money on a better striker.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #308 on: Today at 05:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:41:17 pm
Forest shouldve spent some of that money on a better striker.

Or on the referee...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #309 on: Today at 05:51:19 pm »
You might as well be watching WWE.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #310 on: Today at 05:55:42 pm »
Gibbs-White has been really terrible
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #311 on: Today at 05:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 05:16:04 pm
These shite bastards will save Everton.

I said even before Forest started losing every week, they're the worst team in the league and as bad as Norwich and Watford last season. They've been bottom of the XG table all season and were scraping by sneaking results at home. I remember their first home game when they beat West Ham but they were absolutely battered in the game. Their dreadful away record is more about where they are.

We should put these to the sword next week, although if Cooper goes you might get some kind of bounce from that.

Any chance of Everton going relies on Leicester getting a manager bounce and Leeds getting a few results. Forest and Southampton are gone.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #312 on: Today at 05:57:18 pm »
Forest in general have been woeful.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #313 on: Today at 05:59:32 pm »
This should end up a draw.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #314 on: Today at 06:01:54 pm »



Do something Forest it's only april and relegation beckons
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #315 on: Today at 06:05:02 pm »
Sky always isolate and turn up the mic next to the united fans.
