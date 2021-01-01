The CL distraction is always something people brought up in previous seasons but it never seems to derail them in the league. I think top teams thrive playing multiple games a week.



Yep, like our great 18-19 team. Had to win against Napoli to qualify for CL and had some tough December fixtures. Won every game.Then in 19-20, we had the CWC in December. Had to come back from the Middle East after a grueling final against Flamengo. Wiped the floor with Leicester easily. I think we won every game (the League Cup game aside) that December too?When we didn't have the depth or quality (like the Rafa days or in 17/18), we'd have to figure out how to manage CL/EL games vs. the league. When we did have the quality, we loved going on great runs with a lot of fixtures. Even in 20/21, we won 8 of our last 10 to finish 3rd, and we had some midweek fixtures in there, and we were superb despite the injuries.