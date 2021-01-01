« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April

Legs

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #200 on: Today at 04:07:36 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:05:44 pm
It is shocking to draw with that West Ham side, especially given the start they had today. Moyes has been a defeat away from the sack for a while now and they seem to blag a result when they need one.

What you are forgetting is it was master and his pupil today dont forget he managed him at the bitters 😂😂
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #201 on: Today at 04:08:32 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 04:06:46 pm
No, City would have 74 and Arsenal would have 75

True, my mistake.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #202 on: Today at 04:09:15 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 03:57:53 pm
I feel last two games have been our own undoing.

It's down to the City game now.

Jesus throwing himself to the ground & the part state funded Hammers go on to equalise  :lmao :lmao
Son of Spion

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #203 on: Today at 04:10:42 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 03:57:53 pm
I feel last two games have been our own undoing.

It's down to the City game now.
They have, but it really shouldn't be this way. You've had an amazing season, and in any season with a level playing field a draw away to Liverpool and a draw away in a tough London derby at West Ham would be seen as good results.

With a grotesque sportswashing ogre behind you waiting to put a dagger in your back though, it's a different matter entirely. It really shouldn't be this way.
Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #204 on: Today at 04:10:58 pm
City Dhabi favourites but CL's a mental distraction now and THE prize for their beloved masters so maybe a wobble or 2 still in the league to help Arsenal.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #205 on: Today at 04:11:35 pm
I was vehemently opposed to a poster on here hoping Arsenal didn't win the title as it would further devalue the Premier League "brand" while shining a light on the cheats, but I now see logic in it, much more of this buying consecutive league titles is going to lead to a breakaway by the non state owned clubs, can't happen soon enough, football in its current state is a sham.
S

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #206 on: Today at 04:12:35 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 04:05:18 pm
Arsenal choked big time. Another meaningless title for the cheats, who in case anyone's forgotten are under investigation.
No they didnt, they just drew a match instead of winning it. This used to be perfectly normal in a title race. Its only since City artificially raised the standard so that you have to win every game from March that a draw seemed unusual.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #207 on: Today at 04:12:58 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:10:58 pm
City Dhabi favourites but CL's a mental distraction now and THE prize for their beloved masters so maybe a wobble or 2 still in the league to help Arsenal.

The CL distraction is always something people brought up in previous seasons but it never seems to derail them in the league. I think top teams thrive playing multiple games a week.
Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #208 on: Today at 04:13:07 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:59:55 pm
;D

How where their levels of time-wasting, injury feigning and general cheating today?

Jesus went down pretending to get hurt around 10 seconds before West Ham equalised, which was quite amusing.
Bangin Them In

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #209 on: Today at 04:13:35 pm
Maguire starts  :scarf :scarf :scarf
jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #210 on: Today at 04:13:49 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:10:42 pm
They have, but it really shouldn't be this way. You've had an amazing season, and in any season with a level playing field a draw away to Liverpool and a draw away in a tough London derby at West Ham would be seen as good results.

With a grotesque sportswashing ogre behind you waiting to put a dagger in your back though, it's a different matter entirely. It really shouldn't be this way.

Absolutely, no team should have to score 97 points to win a title.
Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #211 on: Today at 04:14:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:10:42 pm
They have, but it really shouldn't be this way. You've had an amazing season, and in any season with a level playing field a draw away to Liverpool and a draw away in a tough London derby at West Ham would be seen as good results.

With a grotesque sportswashing ogre behind you waiting to put a dagger in your back though, it's a different matter entirely. It really shouldn't be this way.

Yep. Unless Arsenal blow up spectacularly after this you cant say they bottled it, like us theyll have been cheated out of it by a side everyone knows are deeply dodgy but the authorities are too cowardly to tackle.
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #212 on: Today at 04:14:58 pm
Hag calling top 4 a trophy hahahaha
Red-Soldier

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #213 on: Today at 04:15:10 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 04:04:26 pm
Arsenal MP 31 PTS 74
ManCity MP 30 PTS 70

If City draws against Arsenal and win their extra game, they are above Arsenal, since they have better goal difference.

Do you want to do your calculations again  ;)
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #214 on: Today at 04:16:21 pm
Ten Haag just said qualifying for the Champions League is a trophy
skipper757

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #215 on: Today at 04:16:23 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:12:58 pm
The CL distraction is always something people brought up in previous seasons but it never seems to derail them in the league. I think top teams thrive playing multiple games a week.

Yep, like our great 18-19 team.  Had to win against Napoli to qualify for CL and had some tough December fixtures.  Won every game.

Then in 19-20, we had the CWC in December.  Had to come back from the Middle East after a grueling final against Flamengo.  Wiped the floor with Leicester easily.  I think we won every game (the League Cup game aside) that December too?

When we didn't have the depth or quality (like the Rafa days or in 17/18), we'd have to figure out how to manage CL/EL games vs. the league.  When we did have the quality, we loved going on great runs with a lot of fixtures.  Even in 20/21, we won 8 of our last 10 to finish 3rd, and we had some midweek fixtures in there, and we were superb despite the injuries.
jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #216 on: Today at 04:16:32 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 04:12:35 pm
No they didnt, they just drew a match instead of winning it. This used to be perfectly normal in a title race. Its only since City artificially raised the standard so that you have to win every game from March that a draw seemed unusual.

Yes, and soon we could be in exactly the same situation were just drawing one match costs us a title. I don't imagine people will be happy then, it's not a competition it's a farce.
S

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #217 on: Today at 04:16:35 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:14:56 pm
Yep. Unless Arsenal blow up spectacularly after this you cant say they bottled it, like us theyll have been cheated out of it by a side everyone knows are deeply dodgy but the authorities are too cowardly to tackle.
Exactly. The whole bottling thing is so overused.
Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #218 on: Today at 04:16:50 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:14:58 pm
Hag calling top 4 a trophy hahahaha

Sounds like something old Roy would say
Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #219 on: Today at 04:17:04 pm
Forest will never have a better chance of beating these c*nts with the two worst centre-backs in the World in their side.
WillG.LFC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #220 on: Today at 04:17:28 pm
Love to see it, the more teams lose titles to these financially doping teams the more the message will hit home
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #221 on: Today at 04:17:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:13:07 pm
Jesus went down pretending to get hurt around 10 seconds before West Ham equalised, which was quite amusing.

haha good  ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #222 on: Today at 04:18:24 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:16:32 pm
Yes, and soon we could be in exactly the same situation were just drawing one match costs us a title. I don't imagine people will be happy then, it's not a competition it's a farce.

It happened and every other fan in the country laughed their arses off,I shall be doing the same.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #223 on: Today at 04:18:28 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:17:04 pm
Forest will never have a better chance of beating these c*nts with the two worst centre-backs in the World in their side.
They're absolutely shit, but there are worse out there, as difficult as that is to believe.
jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #224 on: Today at 04:19:52 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:18:24 pm
It happened and ever other fan in the country laughed their arses off,I shall be doing the same.

More fool you then.
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #225 on: Today at 04:20:33 pm
Had a little look on the West Ham forum and a consensus along the lines of "that was more like the West Ham of the last couple of seasons", "Arsenal didn't like it up them" and "I didn't know we still had that performance in us once we pulled one back after a terrible start", "here we go again after first 20 minutes but well on top after the first goal".

All basically apply to us last week. Two teams who have looked spent this season after gruelling seasons, but can still raise it here and there.
Logged
Solomon Grundy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #226 on: Today at 04:20:54 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:01:21 am
I've a bad feeling Arsenal will drop points today. We're entering that period of the season when weird results start happening.

Just knew it would happen. :-\ Although I wouldn't exactly classify this as a weird result.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #227 on: Today at 04:21:47 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:19:52 pm
More fool you then.


I don't care about any side other than us & the more sides that are cheated out of titles other than us the better.
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #228 on: Today at 04:23:09 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:17:04 pm
Forest will never have a better chance of beating these c*nts with the two worst centre-backs in the World in their side.

Until you take a look at that Forest team.
Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #229 on: Today at 04:25:34 pm
Forest having an okay home record is all I can find to cling to. United probably win easily though.
Illmatic

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #230 on: Today at 04:25:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:42:16 pm
Was thinking it feels a bit 13/14ish, or even 18/19 with us with a lot of late winners in recent weeks and games being more nervy than they maybe needed to be. If they get through this today itll be a big win. All away games are potentially tricky at this time.

Defo more 13/14 than 18/19 don't think this current Arsenal team are as good we were in 18/19 far from it in fact. I do think it is more than likely that this Arsenal team are back into top 4 chasing pack rather than being title favourites this late into the season. A few smart signings could change this however, as they essentially still young developing side.   
Son of Spion

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #231 on: Today at 04:27:18 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:16:21 pm
Ten Haag just said qualifying for the Champions League is a trophy
Almost getting to Everton levels at Old Trafford now. How long before a draw at the Emptyhad is seen as a trophy by them too?
Fitzy.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #232 on: Today at 04:28:14 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:35:48 pm
Will Arsenal Spurs this?

Bastard.
haha
Son of Spion

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #233 on: Today at 04:28:40 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:16:50 pm
Sounds like something old Roy would say
He'd have called it a twophy, though.
Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #234 on: Today at 04:28:48 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:25:34 pm
Forest having an okay home record is all I can find to cling to. United probably win easily though.

Cough cough, Harry Maguire starts.
classycarra

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #235 on: Today at 04:28:50 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:14:58 pm
Hag calling top 4 a trophy hahahaha
haha amazing.

said the quiet part out loud. of course, we all know that people who run clubs broadly speaking view it this way, but not a great sign to have the visionary young rising star manager come out and celebrate mediocrity like that
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #236 on: Today at 04:30:06 pm
No one cares about City cheating.

Not one journalist calls it out on air.
jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
Reply #237 on: Today at 04:31:40 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:30:06 pm
No one cares about City cheating.

Not one journalist calls it out on air.

Yes, they do.


Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #238 on: Today at 04:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:28:48 pm
Cough cough, Harry Maguire starts.

Didn't know that.

Interesting. You feel he can't deliver every time, but then he's done it before.
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #239 on: Today at 04:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 04:25:54 pm
Defo more 13/14 than 18/19 don't think this current Arsenal team are as good we were in 18/19 far from it in fact. I do think it is more than likely that this Arsenal team are back into top 4 chasing pack rather than being title favourites this late into the season. A few smart signings could change this however, as they essentially still young developing side.   

They've spent about double more than us on transfers the last 5 years,need to keep doing that for the foreseeable with the Saudis coming in as well and United getting even more money soonish.

We just have to as well.
