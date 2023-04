Was thinking it feels a bit 13/14ish, or even 18/19 with us with a lot of late winners in recent weeks and games being more nervy than they maybe needed to be. If they get through this today itíll be a big win. All away games are potentially tricky at this time.



Mentioned in the arsenal thread a couple weeks ago. Arsenal will have some really memorable moments from now until the end of the season, if they go on to win the title. If not, theyíll have a lot of moments they loved as fans but ultimately get forgotten as they look back and just remember City blitzing everyone for half a season