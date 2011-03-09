« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April

Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« on: April 14, 2023, 09:29:09 am »
SATURDAY 15TH APRIL



Jon-Paul Gilhooley, 10
Philip Hammond, 14
Thomas Anthony Howard, 14
Paul Brian Murray, 14
Lee Nicol, 14
Adam Edward Spearritt, 14
Peter Andrew Harrison, 15
Victoria Jane Hicks, 15
Philip John Steele, 15
Kevin Tyrrell, 15
Kevin Daniel Williams, 15
Kester Roger Marcus Ball, 16
Nicholas Michael Hewitt, 16
Martin Kevin Traynor, 16
Simon Bell, 17
Carl Darren Hewitt, 17
Keith McGrath, 17
Stephen Francis ONeill, 17
Steven Joseph Robinson, 17
Henry Charles Rogers, 17
Stuart Paul William Thompson, 17
Graham John Wright, 17
James Gary Aspinall, 18
Carl Brown, 18
Paul Clark, 18
Christopher Barry Devonside, 18
Gary Philip Jones, 18
Carl David Lewis, 18
John McBrien, 18
Jonathon Owens, 18
Colin Mark Ashcroft, 19
Paul William Carlile, 19
Gary Christopher Church, 19
James Philip Delaney, 19
Sarah Louise Hicks, 19
David William Mather, 19
Colin Wafer, 19
Ian David Whelan, 19
Stephen Paul Copoc, 20
Ian Thomas Glover, 20
Gordon Rodney Horn, 20
Paul David Brady, 21
Thomas Steven Fox, 21
Marian Hazel McCabe, 21
Joseph Daniel McCarthy, 21
Peter McDonnell, 21
Carl William Rimmer, 21
Peter Francis Tootle, 21
David John Benson, 22
David William Birtle, 22
Tony Bland, 22
Gary Collins, 22
Tracey Elizabeth Cox, 23
William Roy Pemberton, 23
Colin Andrew Hugh William Sefton, 23
David Leonard Thomas, 23
Peter Andrew Burkett, 24
Derrick George Godwin, 24
Graham John Roberts, 24
David Steven Brown, 25
Richard Jones, 25
Barry Sidney Bennett, 26
Andrew Mark Brookes, 26
Paul Anthony Hewitson, 26
Paula Ann Smith, 26
Christopher James Traynor, 26
Barry Glover, 27
Gary Harrison, 27
Christine Anne Jones, 27
Nicholas Peter Joynes, 27
Francis Joseph McAllister, 27
Alan McGlone, 28
Joseph Clark, 29
Christopher Edwards, 29
James Robert Hennessy, 29
Alan Johnston, 29
Anthony Peter Kelly, 29
Martin Kenneth Wild, 29
Peter Reuben Thompson, 30
Stephen Francis Harrison, 31
Eric Hankin, 33
Vincent Michael Fitzsimmons, 34
Roy Harry Hamilton, 34
Patrick John Thompson, 35
Michael David Kelly, 38
Brian Christopher Mathews, 38
David George Rimmer, 38
Inger Shah, 38
David Hawley, 39
Thomas Howard, 39
Arthur Horrocks, 41
Eric George Hughes, 42
Henry Thomas Burke, 47
Raymond Thomas Chapman, 50
Andrew Devine, 55
John Alfred Anderson, 62
Gerard Bernard Patrick Baron, 67

SUNDAY 16TH APRIL

West Ham United v Arsenal 14:00 skysports
Nottingham Forest v Manches7er Uni7ed 16:30 skysports

MONDAY 17TH APRIL

Leeds United v Liverpool 20:00 skysports
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #1 on: April 14, 2023, 12:56:23 pm »
.










.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #2 on: April 14, 2023, 02:00:53 pm »
Lovely OP Barney. :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #3 on: April 14, 2023, 03:43:05 pm »
Is right Barney.

RIP97
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:37:59 am »
Nice OP. Thanks Barney. As usual, the boards will be locked today.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:56:30 am »
RIP to the 97.

Some good results yesterday, seems inappropriate to gloat so I'll just register my satisfaction and get on with my day.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 15 - 17 April
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:28:48 am »
Oh, how I'm dreaming of a Forest win... It would put Everton in the bottom three and will trip United on the way to their quadruple.
