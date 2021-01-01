I honestly did not know where to post this question or if i should start a new topic so i apologize in advance to the angry admins.



This question has been bugging me for a few days. There used to be something called tapping up. Teams, agents or managers could not talk to players until the transfer window opened. But now it seems like it's no longer a thing, Jordan Zemura has been banned from training because Udinese has sent a letter saying they are going to buy him before the end of the season. Jude Bellingham is being harassed by any team with ambition. So my question, is there a law against trying to poach players publicly before transfer windows open and how does that affect a team. Imagine Real Madrid coming after Konate in the middle of a season.