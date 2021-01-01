« previous next »
Author Topic: Tapping up  (Read 495 times)

Tapping up
« on: Today at 09:13:54 am »
I honestly did not know where to post this question or if i should start a new topic so i apologize in advance to the angry admins. 

This question has been bugging me for a few days. There used to be something called tapping up. Teams, agents or managers could not talk to players until the transfer window opened. But now it seems like it's no longer a thing, Jordan Zemura has been banned from training because Udinese has sent a letter saying they are going to buy him before the end of the season. Jude Bellingham is being harassed by any team with ambition. So my question, is there a law against trying to poach players publicly before transfer windows open and how does that affect a team. Imagine Real Madrid coming after Konate in the middle of a season.
Re: Tapping up
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:16:02 am »
Liverpool had to apologise for their pursuit of VVD. That wasnt that long ago.
Re: Tapping up
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:21:10 am »
Tapping up is only an offence if Liverpool are deemed to have done it.
For teams such as Chelsea, City or Man Utd it is simply clever business and ambition.
Re: Tapping up
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:21:43 am »
Saw this and thought we were finally going to have a thread about tap dancing. How disappointing.
Re: Tapping up
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:35:40 am »
Re: Tapping up
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:42:09 pm »
One of the more blatant ones I recall is Ferdinand having dinner with Peter Kenyon in 2005.
Re: Tapping up
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:01:06 pm »
Can't tell if exactly tapping up but Bayern's announcement of signing Götze from Jurgen's Dortmund just before the CL final between them in 2013 was pretty cynical exercise even by their standards.
Re: Tapping up
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:01:40 pm »
Yes players and clubs cannot talk without permission of the parent club. That is tapping up.

However players are free to talk to their agents and clubs are free to talk to agents. This is why Agents get so much money
Re: Tapping up
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:01:06 pm
Can't tell if exactly tapping up but Bayern's announcement of signing Götze from Jurgen's Dortmund just before the CL final between in 2013 them was pretty cynical exercise even by their standards.

They are quite something when it comes to pursuit of players. Its all done openly and through their media in Bavaria. Laimer from Leipzig is the latest to get the treatment.

But yeah the Götze one was done purely to disrupt Dortmund in the short term and the long term, Guardiola didnt even want the player (hed wanted Bayern to get him Neymar).
Re: Tapping up
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:26:38 pm »
Barca have been the worst offenders of this practice throughout the years. Just vile from top to bottom.
Re: Tapping up
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:01:06 pm
Can't tell if exactly tapping up but Bayern's announcement of signing Götze from Jurgen's Dortmund just before the CL final between them in 2013 was pretty cynical exercise even by their standards.

It was extremely cynical from one of the most arrogant clubs around, but it was not necessarily "tapping up," from my recollection. Didn't Gotze have a buyout clause that Bayern activated?
Re: Tapping up
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:29:13 pm
It was extremely cynical from one of the most arrogant clubs around, but it was not necessarily "tapping up," from my recollection. Didn't Gotze have a buyout clause that Bayern activated?

Indeed. It was the timing of it that was incredibly scummy even by their standards. Safe to say Bayern also lied to Götze, as at the time what Klopp said was for the reason he was going to bayern was that he wants to play for Pep, yet Gaurdiola didnt even want the player.
Re: Tapping up
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:31:38 pm
Indeed. It was the timing of it that was incredibly scummy even by their standards. Safe to say Bayern also lied to Götze, as at the time what Klopp said was for the reason he was going to bayern was that he wants to play for Pep, yet Gaurdiola didnt even want the player.

Just remembered feeling sorry for Klopp at the time and thinking how f*cking low was that from Bayern,peak shithousery from the club who do/take what they want in BuLi to anyone anyway.

Perhaps not tapping up per se as Kopenhagen said.
Re: Tapping up
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:26:38 pm
Barca have been the worst offenders of this practice throughout the years. Just vile from top to bottom.

Re: Tapping up
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:43:45 pm »
