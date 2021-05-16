Football got shot the day the Russian gangster bought Chelsea. Since then it's been in a slow painful death with no paramedic on site to stem the bleeding and save the patient. United will be bought within the next few weeks and then god knows who else. Within 5 years time we'll be having Champions League matches and possibly premiership games being played in Qatar/UAE/Saudi etc.. on a regular basis.
Honestly i'm hanging on by my fingernails now.
Same - having to actively convince myself that it's all going to be okay. That my passion for it is coming to come back but I know deep down it's dead as long as football stays in its current form.
Something drastic has to happen. The Premier League, clubs coming together to fight this, boycotts - there has to be a major shift, but the writing is already on the wall now.
As you said, it's been there since early 00's. What we say today is the natural progression from when Chelsea were bought with blood money.