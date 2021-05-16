This is it, a lot of fans see us as part of the problem as a big, successful club. When I discuss City with fans of lower league clubs they just shrug their shoulders and say something along the lines of 'Well they all do it, the big clubs' or 'you werent complaining when Liverpool dominated'. They steadfastly refuse to address the issues becasue they feel that it doesnt impact them. The top of the Prem was never in the reach of their club so what does it matter who wins it. A lot of people just don't care unless an issue directly affects them.



That's exactly it. You really feel that somehow football has to come together and work out a solution. At the moment the gap is too big between clubs which have the means and the other ones who don't, it's why there was such a reaction against the proposed Super League. Give everyone a areal stake in the league, reduce the gap a bit so other teams have a better chance of being competitive and those fans can dream again. That is the sad thing for me, too few fans even have the chance of seeing their clubs being successful. It's why there is so much indifference about what City are doing, as they feel left behind anyway. A competitive league is a winner for everyone, us included.