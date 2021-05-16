« previous next »
Author Topic: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *  (Read 52921 times)

Offline rothers

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3320 on: Today at 09:24:22 am »
Always have a quick scan of the BBC news pages  and chuckled at what the 10th most read story

On the morning after their biggest win literally no one gives a shit

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3321 on: Today at 09:25:21 am »
Just found out they 'won' now

This will be the measure going forward - anyone that gives a shite about these c*nts winning anything is a plastic inbred.

Anyone that doesn't care is likely to be a football fan.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 09:28:14 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:53:44 pm
An actual Redcafe quote from their City Financial doping thread. The c*nts have only started caring this season.

"The thing is, outside of us United fans, no one seems to care..."

Not one? ;D
Offline Arrowsmith

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 09:36:28 am »
Is that right that it was only Mansour's second game? Talk about a pisstake.
Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3324 on: Today at 09:41:28 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:16:56 am
Fucking Roy of the Rovers stuff, local chippy mansour buys this club going nowhere, hires the kitman pep and they conquer the world with cast offs rejects and local lads. They were all choked up they could hardly get their words out, especially city legends like steve macmanaman.

Dont think he was even that excited when we won it against spurs
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3325 on: Today at 09:45:12 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:41:28 am
Dont think he was even that excited when we won it against spurs

He's an Everton fan, always has been.
Offline The North Bank

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3326 on: Today at 09:49:16 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:41:28 am
Dont think he was even that excited when we won it against spurs

I was anyway  :D

Fuck him
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 09:50:39 am »
Didn't Haaland only make three passes in the final?
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3328 on: Today at 09:54:59 am »
Has Noel Gallagher wrote the greatest song of all time about it yet?
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 09:57:36 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 09:54:59 am
Has Noel Gallagher wrote the greatest song of all time about it yet?

He could just nick another La's or Beatles song

Again  ;)
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 09:58:52 am »
Football got shot the day the Russian gangster bought Chelsea. Since then it's been in a slow painful death with no paramedic on site to stem the bleeding and save the patient. United will be bought within the next few weeks and then god knows who else. Within 5 years time we'll be having Champions League matches and possibly premiership games being played in Qatar/UAE/Saudi etc.. on a regular basis.

Honestly i'm hanging on by my fingernails now.
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3331 on: Today at 10:08:17 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:15:33 am
Which fans do you mean though? You have to appreciate a lot of the other fans are resentful of the big clubs because their own clubs have been left behind and have little chance of challenging for honours. They just see City as a club like themselves who are trying to get a piece of the action. We expect them to sympathize but they just see karma in a lot of ways. What they went through the likes of the bigger clubs are now going through. That's the problem about football in a nutshell too much money divides the various clubs.
This is it, a lot of fans see us as part of the problem as a big, successful club. When I discuss City with fans of lower league clubs they just shrug their shoulders and say something along the lines of 'Well they all do it, the big clubs' or 'you werent complaining when Liverpool dominated'. They steadfastly refuse to address the issues becasue they feel that it doesnt impact them. The top of the Prem was never in the reach of their club so what does it matter who wins it. A lot of people just don't care unless an issue directly affects them.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3332 on: Today at 10:09:10 am »
Quote from: Arrowsmith on Today at 09:36:28 am
Is that right that it was only Mansour's second game? Talk about a pisstake.

Yeah its laughable. He could not give two shits about the football club, only its ability to be used as a Media and marketing vehicle to sports wash his own brands.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3333 on: Today at 10:10:00 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:13:40 am
I'd love to see viewing figures for this final

Yeah I'd like to see it compared to even the 2017 final between Munich and Madrid. Since then there's been Liverpool, an all-english, or a Covid final so comparisons are difficult. I think last night will have been the lowest figures since at least 2017.
Offline Swoop

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3334 on: Today at 10:13:31 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:58:52 am
Football got shot the day the Russian gangster bought Chelsea. Since then it's been in a slow painful death with no paramedic on site to stem the bleeding and save the patient. United will be bought within the next few weeks and then god knows who else. Within 5 years time we'll be having Champions League matches and possibly premiership games being played in Qatar/UAE/Saudi etc.. on a regular basis.

Honestly i'm hanging on by my fingernails now.

Been saying since they bought Newcastle, how long before the Saudi get their domestic teams, ya know the three or four they are buying all the players for, into the Champions League. I give myself 5 years, but it may come even sooner.
Offline GinKop

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3335 on: Today at 10:14:23 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:58:52 am
Football got shot the day the Russian gangster bought Chelsea. Since then it's been in a slow painful death with no paramedic on site to stem the bleeding and save the patient. United will be bought within the next few weeks and then god knows who else. Within 5 years time we'll be having Champions League matches and possibly premiership games being played in Qatar/UAE/Saudi etc.. on a regular basis.

Honestly i'm hanging on by my fingernails now.

Same - having to actively convince myself that it's all going to be okay. That my passion for it is coming to come back but I know deep down it's dead as long as football stays in its current form.

Something drastic has to happen. The Premier League, clubs coming together to fight this, boycotts - there has to be a major shift, but the writing is already on the wall now.

As you said, it's been there since early 00's. What we say today is the natural progression from when Chelsea were bought with blood money.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3336 on: Today at 10:15:33 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:15:33 am
Which fans do you mean though? You have to appreciate a lot of the other fans are resentful of the big clubs because their own clubs have been left behind and have little chance of challenging for honours. They just see City as a club like themselves who are trying to get a piece of the action. We expect them to sympathize but they just see karma in a lot of ways. What they went through the likes of the bigger clubs are now going through. That's the problem about football in a nutshell too much money divides the various clubs.
Yes but in time, it will be like the French league or German league, same winner every year with the odd exception. Doesnt matter who you support, its extremely demoralising. Were seeing it further down the leagues too, Wrexham blowing championship teams out of the water with wages and fees. Its the way the game is going unfortunately. More and more clubs will be going down the if you cant beat em, join em route and the rest will be left chewing over the scraps.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3337 on: Today at 10:17:41 am »
Bastoni was brilliant last night. Along with Konate, probably the worlds top under 25 y/o defender. Would love to see us make a bid if there is a fire sale at Inter. To think he was linked with Spurs in January. He could go anywhere.
Online BER

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3338 on: Today at 10:21:06 am »
Man City fans don't exist in the wild at least.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3339 on: Today at 10:25:14 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:17:41 am
Bastoni was brilliant last night. Along with Konate, probably the worlds top under 25 y/o defender. Would love to see us make a bid if there is a fire sale at Inter. To think he was linked with Spurs in January. He could go anywhere.

He was.  Inter were the better side, overall, from what I saw.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3340 on: Today at 10:26:45 am »
I was down the pub last night and it was dead, hardly anyone there at all.  Two lads wearing City shirts, but that's it.
Offline ToneLa

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3341 on: Today at 10:27:45 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:21:06 am
Man City fans don't exist in the wild at least.


Asked my colleague who lives in Salford if she heard fireworks last night

'No, why?'

 ;D
Online demain

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3342 on: Today at 10:29:26 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 10:08:17 am
This is it, a lot of fans see us as part of the problem as a big, successful club. When I discuss City with fans of lower league clubs they just shrug their shoulders and say something along the lines of 'Well they all do it, the big clubs' or 'you werent complaining when Liverpool dominated'. They steadfastly refuse to address the issues becasue they feel that it doesnt impact them. The top of the Prem was never in the reach of their club so what does it matter who wins it. A lot of people just don't care unless an issue directly affects them.

And the other point is that it is more palatable for most fans to see City keep winning titles compared to big clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, or even Chelsea to an extent, simply because they know more fans of these clubs who'd be celebrating those wins vicariously. The fact that City has very few genuine fans is to their advantage, as no one is impacted by their wins in real life. The hollow apathy is preferable to being unbearably bullied on a regular basis by some idiots.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3343 on: Today at 10:29:30 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:25:14 am
He was.  Inter were the better side, overall.
Absolutely. Shame Lukaku decided to play for City.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3344 on: Today at 10:30:47 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:26:45 am
I was down the pub last night and it was dead, hardly anyone there at all.  Two lads wearing City shirts, but that's it.
I was down in London at the cricket. Afterwards went to a sports bar to watch the match. Literally 90% cheering on Inter. The hatred/apathy runs deep with these.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3345 on: Today at 10:48:20 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 10:08:17 am
This is it, a lot of fans see us as part of the problem as a big, successful club. When I discuss City with fans of lower league clubs they just shrug their shoulders and say something along the lines of 'Well they all do it, the big clubs' or 'you werent complaining when Liverpool dominated'. They steadfastly refuse to address the issues becasue they feel that it doesnt impact them. The top of the Prem was never in the reach of their club so what does it matter who wins it. A lot of people just don't care unless an issue directly affects them.

That's exactly it. You really feel that somehow football has to come together and work out a solution. At the moment the gap is too big between clubs which have the means and the other ones who don't, it's why there was such a reaction against the proposed Super League. Give everyone a areal stake in the league, reduce the gap a bit so other teams have a better chance of being competitive and those fans can dream again. That is the sad thing for me, too few fans even have the chance of seeing their clubs being successful. It's why there is so much indifference about what City are doing, as they feel left behind anyway. A competitive league is a winner for everyone, us included.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3346 on: Today at 10:54:34 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:15:33 am
Yes but in time, it will be like the French league or German league, same winner every year with the odd exception. Doesnt matter who you support, its extremely demoralising. Were seeing it further down the leagues too, Wrexham blowing championship teams out of the water with wages and fees. Its the way the game is going unfortunately. More and more clubs will be going down the if you cant beat em, join em route and the rest will be left chewing over the scraps.

Yes, I agree the whole game is on fire at the moment and unless there is a moment where football comes together in an effort to pull back from the brink, it just gets worse for everyone. It's crazy how the football community has allowed everything to become this bad, but this is what happens when you allow money to be the be all and end all.
Online swoopy

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3347 on: Today at 11:05:43 am »
I presume they booed the anthem as the trophy was being presented too?
Online JRed

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3348 on: Today at 11:09:22 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:05:43 am
I presume they booed the anthem as the trophy was being presented too?
Nah, they own Ceferin now, so its all good. 
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3349 on: Today at 11:10:20 am »
BT pushing an agenda that the Champions League and European Cup are completely different.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3350 on: Today at 11:12:17 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:54:34 am
Yes, I agree the whole game is on fire at the moment and unless there is a moment where football comes together in an effort to pull back from the brink, it just gets worse for everyone. It's crazy how the football community has allowed everything to become this bad, but this is what happens when you allow money to be the be all and end all.
Spot on. A mate of mine plays two levels below the national league. They train once/twice a week and matches once/twice a week. He has played league football in the past and and despite being 35 could still do a job in the national league. Anyway, a team in their league got taken over by a bloke with lots of money and a new manager got appointed who my mate knows well from playing together. Anyway, just after being appointed this new manager rings my mates and offers him 650 quid a week to join him. 650 quid a week in tier 7. Mental.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3351 on: Today at 11:13:38 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:12:17 am
Spot on. A mate of mine plays two levels below the national league. They train once/twice a week and matches once/twice a week. He has played league football in the past and and despite being 35 could still do a job in the national league. Anyway, a team in their league got taken over by a bloke with lots of money and a new manager got appointed who my mate knows well from playing together. Anyway, just after being appointed this new manager rings my mates and offers him 650 quid a week to join him. 650 quid a week in tier 7. Mental.

There in a nutshell, everyone thing that is bad about it.  :-\
