An actual Redcafe quote from their City Financial doping thread. The c*nts have only started caring this season."The thing is, outside of us United fans, no one seems to care..."
Fucking Roy of the Rovers stuff, local chippy mansour buys this club going nowhere, hires the kitman pep and they conquer the world with cast offs rejects and local lads. They were all choked up they could hardly get their words out, especially city legends like steve macmanaman.
