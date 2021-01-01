« previous next »
2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble

rothers:
Always have a quick scan of the BBC news pages  and chuckled at what the 10th most read story

On the morning after their biggest win literally no one gives a shit

Andy @ Allerton!:
Just found out they 'won' now

This will be the measure going forward - anyone that gives a shite about these c*nts winning anything is a plastic inbred.

Anyone that doesn't care is likely to be a football fan.
DangerScouse:
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:53:44 pm
An actual Redcafe quote from their City Financial doping thread. The c*nts have only started caring this season.

"The thing is, outside of us United fans, no one seems to care..."

Not one? ;D
Arrowsmith:
Is that right that it was only Mansour's second game? Talk about a pisstake.
HeartAndSoul:
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:16:56 am
Fucking Roy of the Rovers stuff, local chippy mansour buys this club going nowhere, hires the kitman pep and they conquer the world with cast offs rejects and local lads. They were all choked up they could hardly get their words out, especially city legends like steve macmanaman.

Dont think he was even that excited when we won it against spurs
