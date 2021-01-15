The thing is it was always going to happen one day. Same with Chelsea when they kept finding ways to fuck it up and they were nowhere near the force City are. They've made a mockery of every other competition. Why should this one be any different?



The real worry, I suppose, is that unless they are punished for the cheats they are, I could see them potentially winning this a few times over the next few years now.



Also, just a quick one. Fuck Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti for fucking us over and then putting in an utterly pathetic performance against these in the semis.