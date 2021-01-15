« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *  (Read 51232 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,767
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 01:20:45 am »
Didn't watch a single minute of it, not watched the news or gone on the BBC or Sky websites. Will give it a wide berth tomorrow and then it will be forgotten about.

Fuck Pip, fuck em all
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,618
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 01:36:29 am »
It was going to happen eventually, and at least it wasnt at our expense.

Side note, Ive literally just got in from a gig in Manchester. Last train was cancelled, had to Megabus it and saw some streets while we were stuck in traffic. It was like any other fucking Saturday night.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,990
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 01:48:06 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:57:31 am
People need to give into this new reality because you are but one individual who has no control over any of this.  Best to let go for your own well being.

The trend has more clubs being bought by oil states, not less.

Newcastle - which apparently to some are different to this lot - just received a sponsorship deal from a Saudi firm majority owned by the PIF.  It's starting again, just like clock work.

Qatar is quite possibly about to own Manchester Utd.

City are just the beginning is the unfortunate reality.

Go outside and enjoy the sunshine, no point staying inside and moaning about this.

Nothing would ever change if everyone thought like this though.

If I'm to give in, it would be to give up on football altogether. But I'm not gonna continue following footie while accepting the current state of play.

So if the PL do nothing with the 115 charges, I'm done. I was nearly done with footie this season anyway.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,352
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 03:46:09 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:48:06 am
Nothing would ever change if everyone thought like this though.

If I'm to give in, it would be to give up on football altogether. But I'm not gonna continue following footie while accepting the current state of play.

So if the PL do nothing with the 115 charges, I'm done. I was nearly done with footie this season anyway.

Lets face it though. The charges will get dragged out over years before they get anywhere. And even after that they will probably just get a slap on the wrist and a big fine. Like they did in the CL.

I have no faith in the system. When cheats can be allowed to play in a competition they got banned from and then win it then what hope do the rest of us have?
Logged
YWNA

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 06:22:44 am »
Written in the stars it says on the BBC  ;D

Will be Newcastle and then Wrexham Amazon Pepsi FC winning this soon
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,557
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 06:37:41 am »
Didnt watch it. Not arsed. Okay, I was arsed enough to post not arsed but thats the only fucks I could muster.
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
  • hippie at heart
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 06:41:40 am »
We are knew it was going to happen but still feels crap. Didnt watch it, avoiding all football websites for the next 24 hours.
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 07:21:54 am »
Does feel fake all this doesnt it.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 07:25:52 am »
The media are trying their best to make a big deal of this, but in all honesty, outside of the blue quarter of Manchester and a few bitter Evertonians, nobody is arsed. Everybody knows they've only achieved what they have done through cheating. They'll never get the credit they crave.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 07:27:49 am »
The thing is it was always going to happen one day. Same with Chelsea when they kept finding ways to fuck it up and they were nowhere near the force City are. They've made a mockery of every other competition. Why should this one be any different?

The real worry, I suppose, is that unless they are punished for the cheats they are, I could see them potentially winning this a few times over the next few years now.

Also, just a quick one. Fuck Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti for fucking us over and then putting in an utterly pathetic performance against these in the semis.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,792
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 07:36:19 am »
Didn't watch it. I will be watching the trophy parade though. This will be quite something
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 07:47:04 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 01:36:29 am
It was going to happen eventually, and at least it wasnt at our expense.

Side note, Ive literally just got in from a gig in Manchester. Last train was cancelled, had to Megabus it and saw some streets while we were stuck in traffic. It was like any other fucking Saturday night.

Theyll never have what we have, ever. Imagine Klopp having to gesture to our fans in any final to ask them to make noise.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 07:54:36 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 01:36:29 am
It was going to happen eventually, and at least it wasnt at our expense.

Side note, Ive literally just got in from a gig in Manchester. Last train was cancelled, had to Megabus it and saw some streets while we were stuck in traffic. It was like any other fucking Saturday night.

Not surprising they are nothing but a small time club who won the lottery. Really makes you think though is the PL happy to have Man City and Newcastle battle it out for titles and have traditional powerhouses like ourselves, Man United and Arsenal occasionally battle it out for the title but come short majority and be battling for top 4 every season? Not sure it's best for the league to have worldwide fanbases that draw in majority of viewers to become disinterested in their product.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,562
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 07:57:00 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:08:29 pm
Mad how this guys won a treble playing fuck all


fghfghfghfff" border="0
I totally forgot he exists
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 08:02:27 am »
Meh.
Dirty cheating bastards stain another trophy.
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 08:06:20 am »
Just been through my Twitter feed reporting all the BT sport ads for being political. Pointless but I hate how complicit the media is in their cheating.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 