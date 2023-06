People need to give into this new reality because you are but one individual who has no control over any of this. Best to let go for your own well being.



The trend has more clubs being bought by oil states, not less.



Newcastle - which apparently to some are different to this lot - just received a sponsorship deal from a Saudi firm majority owned by the PIF. It's starting again, just like clock work.



Qatar is quite possibly about to own Manchester Utd.



City are just the beginning is the unfortunate reality.



Go outside and enjoy the sunshine, no point staying inside and moaning about this.



Nothing would ever change if everyone thought like this though.If I'm to give in, it would be to give up on football altogether. But I'm not gonna continue following footie while accepting the current state of play.So if the PL do nothing with the 115 charges, I'm done. I was nearly done with footie this season anyway.