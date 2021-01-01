« previous next »
2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 11:05:09 pm
The West Ham cup win feels bigger and far more emotional than this
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 11:08:29 pm
Mad how this guys won a treble playing fuck all


Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3242 on: Yesterday at 11:08:44 pm
Can't believe "fletch" comparing the ball hitting edersons knee to dudeks save against schevcenko.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3243 on: Yesterday at 11:08:54 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 11:05:09 pm
The West Ham cup win feels bigger and far more emotional than this


That was class.

This is shit.

We all knows whats real and fake.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3244 on: Yesterday at 11:08:56 pm
47m personal fortune in 7 years? Did they mean 470m?
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3245 on: Yesterday at 11:09:31 pm
Quote from: bogrollsbike on Yesterday at 11:08:44 pm
Can't believe "fletch" comparing the ball hitting edersons knee to dudeks save against schevcenko.

Anything to be like us and they never ever will be
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3246 on: Yesterday at 11:09:45 pm
Quote from: bogrollsbike on Yesterday at 11:08:44 pm
Can't believe "fletch" comparing the ball hitting edersons knee to dudeks save against schevcenko.

Payroll shite. Pay me enough money and even I will tell you City made history and are the greatest 😘
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 11:05:09 pm
The West Ham cup win feels bigger and far more emotional than this

West Ham earned it
City Bought it.

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm
People bringing up the 115 breaches hahaha

Nothing will come of it

Reminds me of the Japanese fella who kept fighting for 30 years after WWII to be honest. Just make your peace with it folks. I will eat my fucking **** if anything serious comes of that.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 11:11:33 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 11:05:09 pm
The West Ham cup win feels bigger and far more emotional than this
This just feels empty.... hollow.
Asterisk FC with another ill gotten trophy. I swear we would've battered them in this final
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3250 on: Yesterday at 11:13:08 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm
I feel like throwing up, I love LFC and football so much but this is draining the life out of it for me.
Same feelings here. I did not see tonight's game (the only time I can stomach watching City is when we play them and even then only just), but the end result is no surprise. Professional sports and huge money has been a terrible combination for a long time, but it seems there are no limits whatsoever now and nothing counts beside the millions and the sportswashing machineries. RIP professional football 2023. Also RIP professional golf 2023. Utterly depressing.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3251 on: Yesterday at 11:13:38 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm
Reminds me of the Japanese fella who kept fighting for 30 years after WWII to be honest. Just make your peace with it folks. I will eat my fucking **** if anything serious comes of that.

Yep. I mean the simple fact that they've been allowed to commit 115 breaches over the last decade or so tells you that they'll get away with it again. The right people will be bought off. They've created an empire with everyone at every level sucking them off.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3252 on: Yesterday at 11:14:04 pm
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 11:11:33 pm
This just feels empty.... hollow.
Asterisk FC with another ill gotten trophy. I swear we would've battered them in this final

Spot on.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3253 on: Yesterday at 11:14:07 pm
LFC media team don't have the balls to congratulate this lot and get away with it.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3254 on: Yesterday at 11:15:08 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:13:38 pm
Yep. I mean the simple fact that they've been allowed to commit 115 breaches over the last decade or so tells you that they'll get away with it again. The right people will be bought off. They've created an empire with everyone at every level sucking them off.

Its not time barred in the pl though
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3255 on: Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm
This is top 3 trending on Twitter. ;D

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3256 on: Yesterday at 11:15:56 pm
I see they finally lifted the asterisk. ✳️*️⃣✳️

A meaningless, odious, hollow tr*ble.

RIP Football. ✝️
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3257 on: Yesterday at 11:22:08 pm
Am I the only one here feeling like a tit? If someone could help snap me out of this it would be much obliged Ta!
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3258 on: Yesterday at 11:22:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:14:07 pm
LFC media team don't have the balls to congratulate this lot and get away with it.

Is it customary for clubs to congratulate each other on trophy wins? Can't say I gave enough of a shit to check what, say, #CrystalPalaceOfficial had to say about our last league title.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3259 on: Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:22:11 pm
Is it customary for clubs to congratulate each other on trophy wins? Can't say I gave enough of a shit to check what, say, #CrystalPalaceOfficial had to say about our last league title.

I think some do
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3260 on: Yesterday at 11:25:33 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm
People bringing up the 115 breaches hahaha

Nothing will come of it

Is the correct answer. City's owners have their hands in every pie including the UK government and media like Sky and BT.

Fine at most maybe a transfer ban one window that's it.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3261 on: Yesterday at 11:26:19 pm
Try winning this thing 6 times without cheating you small time c*nts.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3262 on: Yesterday at 11:44:43 pm
If Lukaku shot 2Pac then hed still be alive today.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3263 on: Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm
Stenhousemuir FC
@StenhousemuirFC
Congratulations to Manchester City  on buying the Champions League

Quality.  😂😂😂
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3264 on: Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm

The one silver lining of this is that United fans might finally realise who the true enemy is now their treble is no longer unique. For too long its just been us calling them out for cheating. Now Arsenal and United have felt what its like to lose something.

Perhaps nothing changes but the PL and the investigating panel can be in no doubt as to what the future will look like if City arent stripped of their trophies.

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3265 on: Today at 12:04:04 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm
The one silver lining of this is that United fans might finally realise who the true enemy is now their treble is no longer unique. For too long its just been us calling them out for cheating. Now Arsenal and United have felt what its like to lose something.

Perhaps nothing changes but the PL and the investigating panel can be in no doubt as to what the future will look like if City arent stripped of their trophies.

Meh, I watched this with a Utd supporting mate. His takeaway wasnt hat city need punished, it was that Utd need Qatari owners to compete
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3266 on: Today at 12:08:11 am
I almost needed therapy when United did it, but this just seems so irrelevant.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3267 on: Today at 12:12:42 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:04:04 am
Meh, I watched this with a Utd supporting mate. His takeaway wasnt hat city need punished, it was that Utd need Qatari owners to compete
Thats because they know its the only way city were able to top us over the last 5 years. Even having the season we did, we were right on their ass at the end. Theyre paper thin.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3268 on: Today at 12:15:38 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:08:11 am
I almost needed therapy when United did it, but this just seems so irrelevant.

Yeah, me too Doc. Exactly right.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3269 on: Today at 12:19:57 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm
Stenhousemuir FC
@StenhousemuirFC
Congratulations to Manchester City  on buying the Champions League

hahaha
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3270 on: Today at 12:27:06 am
How long before PED mentions us?
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble
Reply #3271 on: Today at 12:28:25 am
If they hadnt got off on the technicality theyd have been banned from this wouldnt they?

Had forgotten this was on tonight as been st the Arctic Monkeys. Genuinely surprised how not arsed I am they won it.
