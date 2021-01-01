The West Ham cup win feels bigger and far more emotional than this
Can't believe "fletch" comparing the ball hitting edersons knee to dudeks save against schevcenko.
People bringing up the 115 breaches hahahaNothing will come of it
I feel like throwing up, I love LFC and football so much but this is draining the life out of it for me.
Reminds me of the Japanese fella who kept fighting for 30 years after WWII to be honest. Just make your peace with it folks. I will eat my fucking **** if anything serious comes of that.
This just feels empty.... hollow. Asterisk FC with another ill gotten trophy. I swear we would've battered them in this final
Yep. I mean the simple fact that they've been allowed to commit 115 breaches over the last decade or so tells you that they'll get away with it again. The right people will be bought off. They've created an empire with everyone at every level sucking them off.
LFC media team don't have the balls to congratulate this lot and get away with it.
Is it customary for clubs to congratulate each other on trophy wins? Can't say I gave enough of a shit to check what, say, #CrystalPalaceOfficial had to say about our last league title.
Stenhousemuir FC@StenhousemuirFCCongratulations to Manchester City on buying the Champions League
The one silver lining of this is that United fans might finally realise who the true enemy is now their treble is no longer unique. For too long its just been us calling them out for cheating. Now Arsenal and United have felt what its like to lose something.Perhaps nothing changes but the PL and the investigating panel can be in no doubt as to what the future will look like if City arent stripped of their trophies.
Meh, I watched this with a Utd supporting mate. His takeaway wasnt hat city need punished, it was that Utd need Qatari owners to compete
I almost needed therapy when United did it, but this just seems so irrelevant.
