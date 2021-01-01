Fucking kills me that it's got to be *This* stadium
Any streams for this shitshow?
You know what, fuck the result, just hope Jake Humphrey has a terrible, terrible time of it tonight
Page 60 mate - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354000.msg18898319#msg18898319
This is his and BTs last game,
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Only 10 years too late
Any streams for this shitshow?
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]