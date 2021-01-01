« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)  (Read 41662 times)

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,954
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 07:50:30 pm »
The opening ceremony needs binning. Gets worse and worse every year. Just get on with the football
Logged

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,464
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 07:50:49 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:46:48 pm
Fucking kills me that it's got to be *This* stadium

Same, absolutely horrific.

Remember after the last final Jurgen told us to book the hotels, so sad the final is here and we are not in it.

See you in Dublin next year!
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,262
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 07:50:55 pm »
Wtf is this and is this supposed to be rap?
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 07:51:45 pm »
Il be surprised if city aren't 3 up by half time and make inter chase shadows for the rest of the game. Don't even expect inter to have a shot on target in the first half.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,538
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 07:51:46 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,921
  • Seis Veces
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2525 on: Today at 07:52:17 pm »
You know what, fuck the result, just hope Jake Humphrey has a terrible, terrible time of it tonight
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online eyescream

  • ewes'cream
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 07:52:26 pm »
Watching 24h Le mans.
Just came to say:

FORZA, INTER!
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,262
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2527 on: Today at 07:52:47 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:52:17 pm
You know what, fuck the result, just hope Jake Humphrey has a terrible, terrible time of it tonight

This is his and BTs last game,
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,558
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 07:53:07 pm »
Is this the credits to Fast and the Furious 12?

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,464
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 07:53:08 pm »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,538
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2530 on: Today at 07:53:50 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:52:47 pm
This is his and BTs last game,

Only 10 years too late ;)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,938
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2531 on: Today at 07:54:49 pm »
Good luck Inter
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,262
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2532 on: Today at 07:55:26 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:53:50 pm
Only 10 years too late ;)

Too true, Jason.
Logged

Online Cesar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,173
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2533 on: Today at 07:55:36 pm »
Was their booing after that musical bit that got immediately turned down?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,558
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2534 on: Today at 07:55:59 pm »
This is how i imagine Dominic Torettos Funeral to look
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2535 on: Today at 07:58:27 pm »
Miracle of Istanbul pt2 ?
Come on inter
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,840
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2536 on: Today at 07:58:38 pm »
cmon Inter, let's be avin you!

Logged

Online lfcthekop

  • knows how to inbed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2537 on: Today at 07:58:59 pm »
FORZA INTER CMONNNNN
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,440
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2538 on: Today at 07:59:25 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:52:47 pm
This is his and BTs last game,

Who's got the rights to the CL next year?
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2539 on: Today at 07:59:41 pm »
Lets go Inter!
Logged

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,464
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2540 on: Today at 07:59:49 pm »
Plastic flag galore.

Haaland is one ugly mug.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,455
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2541 on: Today at 08:00:24 pm »
Commenter suggesting that Citys party in the depot Mayfield (10,000 capacity) looked busier than inters at the 80k capacity san Siro.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2542 on: Today at 08:00:25 pm »
Come on Inter.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,977
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2543 on: Today at 08:00:29 pm »
Ok I didn't mind the piano version of Zadok the Priest 😂
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,894
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2544 on: Today at 08:00:43 pm »
Watching Isle Of Man TT highlights. Will tune in if Inter win to see the trophy lift and Pep crying.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,840
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2545 on: Today at 08:00:47 pm »
I wanna see some weapons grade shithousing from Inter tonight.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2546 on: Today at 08:01:01 pm »
Fuck my life it's only been on 3 minutes and it's already pissing me off. 

Why have I got a hubby that likes watching any footy 😡

I might go and watch some grass grow it'll be more engrossing than this shit show!
Logged

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,758
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2547 on: Today at 08:01:27 pm »
Still 0-0 after 13 seconds, Inter doing well
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,538
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2548 on: Today at 08:02:01 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2549 on: Today at 08:02:04 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 07:43:10 pm
Any streams for this shitshow?
It's on Youtube free if you're in the UK.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 