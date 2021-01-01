« previous next »
Author Topic: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2440 on: Today at 04:47:51 pm »
.
Some things never change, or improve, by UEFA?


'Roads and metro to the Ataturk absolutely rammed five hours before kick-off.' - https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1667535690538573824

'The single road up to the stadium' - https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1667539863912980480

'Total bottleneck around the stadium, traffic a standstill and many fans getting out to walk' - https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1667544666642739203

'This stadium itself is good as an arena but the infrastructure - 18 years on from the shambles of 2005 - isn't good enough for a Champions League final.' - https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1667567161294872577


'Yet again, a wholly inadequate venue for the Champions League final.' - https://twitter.com/jonawils/status/1667549794649231360

'Ataturk Stadium just under four hours before kick off in the Champions League final. Despite recommendations to use the shuttle buses instead of metro, now an estimated two-hour queue to get on one from city centre' - https://twitter.com/alansmith90/status/1667549201339744258

Mad Traffic: 'Given it took me an hour to get the 12 miles from Uefa's hotel to mine and then another 40 minutes to get the seven from mine to the stadium, and then I got dropped off on the inside lane of a busy three-lane road, which my taxi driver did a U-turn straight across, the image is completely at odds with the reality around the rest of this sprawling city. It's bit late now but to anyone coming to the game who hasn't set off already, I would get going now.' - Si Stone, 16.03
 - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/65864640

'Maybe the Metro has improved things a little, but not enough. How can this be your premier event of the year?' - https://twitter.com/jonawils/status/1667556903000461312

'Situation in Istanbul. 4+ hours until kick-off #UCLFinal' - https://twitter.com/adriandelmonte/status/1667545641344696322 (video of people walking to the ground)
 


It is like we've been transported back there 18 years earlier (still only one road there and back, after all these years, really?)

Hope there is food and drink available in the fan park at the ground this time around (other than the top enterprising locals selling crisps and water out of boxes) ;D

« Last Edit: Today at 05:20:26 pm by oojason »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 04:57:29 pm »
It never change, eh.  ::)
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 04:57:56 pm »
Hopefully, Inter will turn up and beat the cheats.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 04:59:29 pm »
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 05:00:03 pm »
Murderer Mansour is gonna be in attendance

Hope this puts more pressure on the blood money cheats

FORZA INTER
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 05:01:02 pm »
Well I'm going to be gaming for the next five hours thank goodness. Come on Inter!
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 05:03:55 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:00:03 pm
Murderer Mansour is gonna be in attendance

Hope this puts more pressure on the blood money cheats

FORZA INTER

I wonder how many of his countrymen he has flown in to pad out the numbers.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 05:05:37 pm »
Hope the city fan gets off the stage
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 05:06:06 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:59:29 pm
Not sure if anyone post this..city at the fan park

https://twitter.com/tymarshall_men/status/1667541193196990466?s=46&t=VUnK-zh-n2lSI3FX4kmINQ

Fucking hell that is bad - visual and audio. They'll be climbing trees to escape soon... (or 'safely exit the stage') ;)



'The City fan zone at the Atatürk Stadium. Pretty full already, a lot of fans taking the wise move to get here early. Traffic already busy. Taxi from the centre took an hour and several Hail Mary passing moves #mcfc' - https://twitter.com/TyMarshall_MEN/status/1667537828127862784 (with video of it far from being 'pretty full')

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

« Last Edit: Today at 05:50:08 pm by oojason »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 05:10:06 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:59:29 pm
Not sure if anyone post this..city at the fan park

https://twitter.com/tymarshall_men/status/1667541193196990466?s=46&t=VUnK-zh-n2lSI3FX4kmINQ

Fuck me. It was like a zoo when we were there, in a good way! ;D
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 05:11:11 pm »
HNS
@HNS_CFF

🔟 consecutive #UCL seasons. 🇭🇷

2013 Mandukić🏆
2014 Modrić🏆
2015 Rakitić🏆
2016 Modrić/Kovačić🏆
2017 Modrić/Kovačić🏆
2018 Modrić/Kovačić🏆
2019 Lovren🏆
2020 Periić🏆
2021 Kovačić🏆
2022 Modrić🏆
2023 Brozović ❓
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 05:11:22 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:59:29 pm
Not sure if anyone post this..city at the fan park

https://twitter.com/tymarshall_men/status/1667541193196990466?s=46&t=VUnK-zh-n2lSI3FX4kmINQ
City fans out in force, there must be dozens of them there!
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 05:14:35 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:11:22 pm
City fans out in force, there must be dozens of them there!

Im dying 😂😂

Utter embarrassment of a club. No supporters, 24 carat plastic.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 05:18:21 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:06:06 pm
Fucking hell that is bad - visual and audio. They'll be climbing trees to escape soon... (or 'safely exit the stage') ;)
Could have been worse. Could have been Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds up there.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 05:27:07 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:05:37 pm
Hope the city fan gets off the stage

No danger of this happening  ;D ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_mGDu_y4mI
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 05:38:06 pm »
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 05:42:44 pm »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 05:48:38 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:59:29 pm
Not sure if anyone post this..city at the fan park

https://twitter.com/tymarshall_men/status/1667541193196990466?s=46&t=VUnK-zh-n2lSI3FX4kmINQ

This should be submitted as evidence that their commercial income is fraud.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 05:49:22 pm »
A factory is on fire nearby the stadium Rory Smith and Miguel Delaney have just confirmed smoke can be seen over the stadium.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 05:52:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:49:22 pm
A factory is on fire nearby the stadium Rory Smith and Miguel Delaney have just confirmed smoke can be seen over the stadium.

Aye, not great that - https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1667567273194790912 (with video)
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 05:54:57 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:52:11 pm
Aye, not great that - https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1667567273194790912 (with video)

Just seen a video of the actual fire, it's billowing smoke into the air.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 05:55:44 pm »
Burning the evidence...

Seriously, though, hope no-one is in danger.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2462 on: Today at 05:55:54 pm »
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2463 on: Today at 05:59:08 pm »
Fer fucks sake, they just can't catch a break when it comes to getting to the game, always something that stops thousands of them getting there
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 05:59:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:55:54 pm
https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1667574891703304195?s=20

Hope everyone is alright in/near that - and that the wind doesn't change direction...
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 06:00:00 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:59:08 pm
Fer fucks sake, they just can't catch a break when it comes to getting to the game, always something that stops thousands of them getting there
:lmao
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2466 on: Today at 06:00:58 pm »
That's one hell of a car journey Manchester to Istanbul.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2467 on: Today at 06:01:27 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:59:36 pm
Hope everyone is alright in/near that - and that the wind doesn't change direction...

I was thinking that. Also there is supposed to be thundering across Europe generally not sure what the weather is like for Istanbul though. Hopefully it will be put out with no injuries, the only issue I can think of is there is only one road into the stadium.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2468 on: Today at 06:16:55 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:59:29 pm
Not sure if anyone post this..city at the fan park

https://twitter.com/tymarshall_men/status/1667541193196990466?s=46&t=VUnK-zh-n2lSI3FX4kmINQ

What an embarrassment.

Last year in Paris was like a flood of red, fucking loved it.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2469 on: Today at 06:22:02 pm »
City are a fake team with fake success.

Hope Inter wins somehow :)

Proper club wit real fans.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2470 on: Today at 06:25:21 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:59:29 pm
Not sure if anyone post this..city at the fan park

https://twitter.com/tymarshall_men/status/1667541193196990466?s=46&t=VUnK-zh-n2lSI3FX4kmINQ

 ;D ;D I don't know if these journo's are ripping the piss out of them or not, he's got another video earlier saying "nearly full' and there's barely anyone there haha.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2471 on: Today at 06:27:40 pm »
Now The fucking traffic to Turkey is bad 😂😂😂
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO
« Reply #2472 on: Today at 06:30:51 pm »
Good thing Inter are in the final, at least there is one big club represented.
