Some things never change, or improve, by UEFA?
'Roads and metro to the Ataturk absolutely rammed five hours before kick-off.' - https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1667535690538573824
'The single road up to the stadium' - https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1667539863912980480
'Total bottleneck around the stadium, traffic a standstill and many fans getting out to walk' - https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1667544666642739203
'This stadium itself is good as an arena but the infrastructure - 18 years on from the shambles of 2005 - isn't good enough for a Champions League final.' - https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1667567161294872577
'Yet again, a wholly inadequate venue for the Champions League final.' - https://twitter.com/jonawils/status/1667549794649231360
'Ataturk Stadium just under four hours before kick off in the Champions League final. Despite recommendations to use the shuttle buses instead of metro, now an estimated two-hour queue to get on one from city centre' - https://twitter.com/alansmith90/status/1667549201339744258
Mad Traffic: 'Given it took me an hour to get the 12 miles from Uefa's hotel to mine and then another 40 minutes to get the seven from mine to the stadium, and then I got dropped off on the inside lane of a busy three-lane road, which my taxi driver did a U-turn straight across, the image is completely at odds with the reality around the rest of this sprawling city. It's bit late now but to anyone coming to the game who hasn't set off already, I would get going now.' - Si Stone, 16.03
- www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/65864640
'Maybe the Metro has improved things a little, but not enough. How can this be your premier event of the year?' - https://twitter.com/jonawils/status/1667556903000461312
'Situation in Istanbul. 4+ hours until kick-off
#UCLFinal' - https://twitter.com/adriandelmonte/status/1667545641344696322 (video of people walking to the ground)
It is like we've been transported back there 18 years earlier (still only one road there and back, after all these years, really?)
Hope there is food and drink available in the fan park at the ground this time around (other than the top enterprising locals selling crisps and water out of boxes)