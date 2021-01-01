« previous next »
Author Topic: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2400 on: Today at 12:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:26:45 am
Is that on the website or was it on tv, either way you should use the bbc complaints procedure stuff, utterly ludicrous shite for a professional reporter to be saying when even fecking uefa apologised eventually.

Breakfast show.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,259
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2401 on: Today at 12:55:33 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 12:49:52 pm
Dipterahub?

Only the best site.
NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 01:02:03 pm »
Think that this is one of the nights I wouldn't become lesser Liverpool fan even I am cheering passionately for Inter Milan.

Fuck this shit. Full support for Inter.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,925
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 01:07:31 pm »
So the twat is going to attend his what second game since taking them over?  ::)

Oliver Kay
@OliverKay
·
11m
Exclusive: Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour is in Istanbul to attend the Champions League final tonight, the first competitive match hes attended since 2010.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 01:09:49 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 01:02:03 pm
Think that this is one of the nights I wouldn't become lesser Liverpool fan even I am cheering passionately for Inter Milan.

Fuck this shit. Full support for Inter.
Every true football fan will be wanting  Inter to smash the cheats tonight.
If Abu Dhabi win, then the sportswashing despots have finally got their grubby hands on the most prestigious trophy in the game. It will be a very sad day for the game of football indeed.
TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 01:12:34 pm »
Wonder can footballs Harlem globetrotters overcome the odds later?
Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,574
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (Page 60)
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 01:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:33:59 pm
Either that or City will win 4-0.

A true fairytale.
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,568
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 01:21:21 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:58:52 am
Want peak Italian football behaviour tonight. Diving. Time wasting. Etc etc. Get City out of their rhythm.

But what should Inter be doing? ;)
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,754
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 01:22:15 pm »
Was pretty sure i wasn't going to watch this but otoh if Milan could shock them it would be pretty sweet.

I also had a dog named Milan for 17 years, to this day the ex thinks it was just a cool sounding name based on the city name but the truth was, as super small puppy in the first couple of days i had him, when i threw a ball he never even moved, untill i figured out that he wasn't lifting his head and didn't even see it. so i rolled the ball and he was off like a shot.

so, with a head down running style like that i instantly named him after Milan Baros.  ;D  she would never have agreed to name him after a football player just on principal lol 

Vamos Milansito   

Things might be different if i had owned a dog named "fucking weirdo manager on the juice"  or "sportswashing scumbags cheat like hell" but i never did. 

Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 01:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:26:45 am
Is that on the website or was it on tv, either way you should use the bbc complaints procedure stuff, utterly ludicrous shite for a professional reporter to be saying when even fecking uefa apologised eventually.

Just checked & it's on the iPlayer starts 2hrs 17mins in and he talks about the "security issues" from last year at 2h18m'ish
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 01:26:39 pm »
This time last season, Liverpool real final. Even as a neutral Its the CL final and it had such a buzz.

Zero interest so far today, anyone else not really bothered. Not even sure if ill watch it.
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,615
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 01:45:59 pm »
Who's cheering for man shitty? Psg Newcastle and Barcelona "fans"?
oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,527
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 01:50:01 pm »

Lots of plastic flags laid out on seats for the fans of the Cheats to wave and try and create a spectacle tonight (build-up blog): www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/65864640



.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,507
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 01:52:32 pm »
Do what Italians do Inter .
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats v Inter - Sat 10 June, 8pm KO (on Page 60)
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 01:56:41 pm »
Feels like we are the only English club that doesnt do shit club handed out plazzy flags. Just how I like it.

Hopefully Inter can win it but wont watch a minute and will mute any City related words on social media so easily avoidable after if they win. They dont get much coverage anyway luckily, itll be news afterwards then mostly forgotten next week.
