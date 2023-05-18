« previous next »
2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #2360 on: May 18, 2023, 11:35:39 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 18, 2023, 11:30:20 am
All I ask in the final is for Inter to cheat and shithouse so much, and be so thouroughly loathsome, that I end up wanting them to lose, and am mentally OK for City to win it.
Is that too much to ask of you, Inter?

It will be the cherry on the cake if they can also identify someone to do a Rudiger on De Bruyne. The tears of unfathomable sadness.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #2361 on: May 18, 2023, 03:19:44 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on May 18, 2023, 11:26:28 am
Are ac milan that bad though.

Yes.  They scraped through against Spurs and they got hosed by Chelsea earlier in the competition.  Just got lucky to happen across a Napoli team who had a couple of players missing and were feeling the pressure at the top of the league.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #2362 on: May 18, 2023, 04:47:18 pm »
People are really going to town on citys cock today

As I said last night I have seen city better than that on numerous occasions. A lot of the time v us

De Bruyne was fucking woeful last night. That's a result that's been coming for Madrid for a long time. Absorb pressure and then get the ball to modric/Vinicius. Stop them 2 and benzema and they are cooked
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #2363 on: May 18, 2023, 06:38:17 pm »
The difference in standard between the teams in this final is smaller than the difference in standard during the last Istanbul final and the underdogs won then. Id love a repeat.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2364 on: June 1, 2023, 07:03:08 pm »

'Champions League final referee spoke at event with far-right leader':-

Exclusive: Uefa investigate claims Szymon Marciniak attended event in Poland organised by Sławomir Mentzen

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/01/champions-league-final-referee-spoke-at-event-with-far-right-leader





a snippet... article is being updated as a breaking story...


'Uefa is investigating claims the referee due to officiate the Champions League final next week was a keynote speaker at an event organised by a far-right politician.

Szymon Marciniak, who also refereed the World Cup final, spoke at an event in Poland on Monday which was organised by Sławomir Mentzen.

Mentzen, the leader of the Confederation party, is known for launching the political slogan We stand against Jews, gays, abortion, taxation and the European Union. In 2021 he made international headlines as the producer of a beer named White IPA Matters, which mocked the Black Lives Matter movement.'
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 05:26:51 pm »
The 2023 Champions League Final : Cheats v Inter Milan : Saturday 10th June, an 8pm kick off...





The match is being played at the 75,000 capacity Atatürk Olympic Stadium, in Istanbul - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atat%C3%BCrk_Olympic_Stadium


Cheats XI: tba
Cheats Subs: .

Inter XI: tba
Subs: .

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL), Assistants: Paweł Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL), 4th Official: Istvan Kovacs (ROM), VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL).


Info - www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague : https://twitter.com/championsleague : www.facebook.com/ChampionsLeague : https://twitter.com/btsportfootball

Wiki - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_UEFA_Champions_League_final & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_UEFA_Champions_League


'Road to the Final - Inter' : www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXB8bIrHk0k (6 minute video from BT Sport)

'Road to the Final - Cheats' : by cheating... www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4IBoJhtrew (6 minute video from BT Sport)







The 2023 Champions League Final is live in the UK on BT Sport 1 - www.live-footballontv.com

The match is also free to watch in the UK online on... BT Sport YouTube channel, BT Sport app, and the BT Sport website, here: www.btsport.com/final 

The match is also free to watch in the UK on these set top TV boxes... BT TV on 430 (HD) or 433 (4K UHD) : Sky 413 (HD) : Virgin Media on 527 (HD) or 531 (4K UHD).



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iVcqVxaauJo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iVcqVxaauJo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/iVcqVxaauJo  - probably UK only, unless you have a good VPN and it is set to the 'UK'...



TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4651016/manchester-city-vs-internazionale


Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 05:32:22 pm »
For anyone who wants to avoid watching the Cheats - but still watch some decent footy while that charade of a CL Final taking place (still, 'Forza Inter!)...





Coritiba vs Santos - in Brazil's Serie A... is an 8pm kick off (UK time)


Wiki Pages - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Campeonato_Brasileiro_S%C3%A9rie_A & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Campeonato_Brasileiro_S%C3%A9rie_A

Info - https://brasileirao.cbf.com.br : https://twitter.com/brasileirao : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/brazil/serie-a : https://twitter.com/Coritiba : https://twitter.com/SantosFC


The match is not live on UK TV... but I'll be putting up some streams for this match shortly before kick off - for anyone who wants to watch non-CL Final footy.

TV channels around the world showing the match live on TV (+great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4600529/coritiba-vs-santos


Streams:-

https://vipleague.im/coritiba-vs-santos-streaming-link-1 & www.bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?188 & www.bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?240 & https://footybite.to/Coritiba-vs-Santos/11745 & https://weakstreams.online/Coritiba-vs-Santos/11745 & https://soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11067547 & https://rsoccerstreams.net/fixture/coritiba-santos/1141248 & https://totalsportk.org/soccer/coritiba-santos/1141248 & & more tba around 6pm-ish...

& https://reddit.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%81%D0%BEr%D1%96t%D1%96b%D0%B0_s%D0%B0nt%D0%BEs_s%D1%80_138303315/ (multiple links)

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 11:02:23 pm »
Hello dear friends and fans of the best English club!

I don't need to tell you because you know, you know about the Champions League and you know about these nights, you know how it feels and how wonderful is to win, something that City fans don't know. And let's hope that doesn't change.

You even know how it is to be in the final as the underdogs and lift that trophy in the face of everyone that told you that you weren't going to do it.
It can be done.

And I know nobody gives Inter a chance, the amount of disrespect I have been seeing during these weeks leading up to the final is honestly quite amusing. A lot of self entitled "football experts", cocky City fans, sure that they're gonna win, and yes, they might and probably will. But...

Inter is not the shitty team everybody is expetcting to be, I am telling you. I have read so many stupid cliches by people that obviously haven't watched any Inter games this season. Yes we haven't been very consistent in the league but that doesn't tell the whole story. They said we were gonna be out in the group stage against Bayern and Barça, they said we would be out against Porto and even more against Benfica. Well we're in the final now and this team has an incredibly resilient spirit and it's not gonna give up now.

I think we can give City problems, they will want to control the game but they won't find it easy, space will be tight and we will be very aggressive pressing with our midfildiers that are strong and run relentlessly, still with quality to switch play and run behind their lines. We will frustrate them, they're not that used to play against a 3/5 defence and it won't be easy for them, it's not a coincidence that when they lost against much weaker sides this year it was with Brentford and Tottenham that played with 3/5 at the back.
They're also not so used to playing against two strikers, they will have to be careful in the 1vs1 when we attack. If they get frustrated they will come forward even more, they will leave space for counter and Barella, Lautaro, Dumfries and Dimarco can be always dangerous. I think Dzeko will start to try and help the midfield and keep the lines tight. But of course in the second half playing the ball to Lukaku for a quick counter is always an option.

They are stronger, yes, they have better players, yes. But that's not everything. The pressure is all on them and I think it's gonna be a lot closer than people think.
Yes, it can be done and I want to think that true football fans around the world mostly will want the underdogs to win for many reasons.
Hopefully we can give them a good time!

24 hours and we'll know!
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 11:08:28 pm »
Quote from: interfan11 on Yesterday at 11:02:23 pm
Hello dear friends and fans of the best English club!

I don't need to tell you because you know, you know about the Champions League and you know about these nights, you know how it feels and how wonderful is to win, something that City fans don't know. And let's hope that doesn't change.

You even know how it is to be in the final as the underdogs and lift that trophy in the face of everyone that told you that you weren't going to do it.
It can be done.

And I know nobody gives Inter a chance, the amount of disrespect I have been seeing during these weeks leading up to the final is honestly quite amusing. A lot of self entitled "football experts", cocky City fans, sure that they're gonna win, and yes, they might and probably will. But...

Inter is not the shitty team everybody is expetcting to be, I am telling you. I have read so many stupid cliches by people that obviously haven't watched any Inter games this season. Yes we haven't been very consistent in the league but that doesn't tell the whole story. They said we were gonna be out in the group stage against Bayern and Barça, they said we would be out against Porto and even more against Benfica. Well we're in the final now and this team has an incredibly resilient spirit and it's not gonna give up now.

I think we can give City problems, they will want to control the game but they won't find it easy, space will be tight and we will be very aggressive pressing with our midfildiers that are strong and run relentlessly, still with quality to switch play and run behind their lines. We will frustrate them, they're not that used to play against a 3/5 defence and it won't be easy for them, it's not a coincidence that when they lost against much weaker sides this year it was with Brentford and Tottenham that played with 3/5 at the back.
They're also not so used to play against two strikers, they will have to be careful in the 1vs1 when we counter. If they get frustrated they will come forward even more, they will leave space for counter and Barella, Lautaro, Dumfries and Dimarco can be always dangerous. I think Dzeko will start to try and help the midfield and keep the lines tight. But of course in the second half playing the ball to Lukaku for a quick counter is always an option.

They are stronger, yes, they have better players, yes. But that's not everything. The pressure is all on them and I think it's gonna be a lot closer than people think.
Yes, it can be done and I want to think that true football fans around the world mostly will want the underdogs to win for many reasons.
Hopefully we can give them a good time!

24 hours and we'll know!

Good luck tomorrow for the sake of football I hope you beat the cheats. As you say on one day anyone can beat somebody else and we can always hope that the baldy messes with his team, in the way he has in the past. Either way enjoy the game.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2369 on: Yesterday at 11:18:03 pm »
Quote from: interfan11 on Yesterday at 11:02:23 pm
And I know nobody gives Inter a chance,
Few people will mate, but we hope you do it mate. We fucking hope.
I won't be watching it.
Good luck.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2370 on: Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm »
Good luck, Interfan 11.

I won't be watching because I Ioathe the sportswashers, but I hope you win. Hopefully we see Internazionale engraved on the cup tomorrow night. Enjoy your final.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 12:05:08 am »
4x Winners does seem nice.
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 12:07:08 am »
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 08:26:07 am »
BBCs man on the ground just insinuated that last years shit show was down to fans turning up late  :butt

He also had to get a scarf seller to pretend he was a City fan ;D
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 08:30:36 am »
No one in the media giving Inter a hope seemingly. If they score first then City are in big trouble. Forza Inter.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 08:35:41 am »
City are 1/4 to win it, tells you all you need to know.  It'll be 2-0 with Inter barely having the ball or even getting in City's box.  Their only hope is a red.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 08:38:32 am »
Inters only hope is a smash and grab with about 30% possession, a clean sheet and 1 or 2 breakaway goals on 2 shots. You can never feel confident of that, even if it is technically possible.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 08:48:41 am »
Will be the easiest most one sided CL final in memory unfortunately
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 09:27:10 am »
Good luck interfan11. Anything can happen in the CL final, as we know.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 09:32:52 am »
Quote from: Koplord on Today at 08:48:41 am
Will be the easiest most one sided CL final in memory unfortunately

Unless Jose Maria Ortiz de Mendibil is refereeing I would say, sadly, that you're probably right.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2380 on: Today at 09:37:47 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:26:07 am
BBCs man on the ground just insinuated that last years shit show was down to fans turning up late  :butt

He also had to get a scarf seller to pretend he was a City fan ;D

He's an ignorant shit, and it needs correcting, has he been on planet mars or something?
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2381 on: Today at 09:58:52 am »
Want peak Italian football behaviour tonight. Diving. Time wasting. Etc etc. Get City out of their rhythm.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2382 on: Today at 10:07:53 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:58:52 am
Want peak Italian football behaviour tonight. Diving. Time wasting. Etc etc. Get City out of their rhythm.

City are lucky they had a game last week so they will at least have some rhythm, remember how long it was for us for the final in Madrid? I am still hoping on some bit of of lunacy from Baldy to totally imbalance his own side. I feel Inter have to score first though.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2383 on: Today at 10:16:24 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:07:53 am
City are lucky they had a game last week so they will at least have some rhythm, remember how long it was for us for the final in Madrid? I am still hoping on some bit of of lunacy from Baldy to totally imbalance his own side. I feel Inter have to score first though.
Yeah it doesn't make sense to have champions league game that long after seasons end.

Really need Inter to play the "dark arts" of football to have any chance and score first like you said. Unfortunately I think Pep has learnt from his previous errors and won't do something stupid setup wise today.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2384 on: Today at 10:19:17 am »
Won't be watching but good luck @interfan11
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2385 on: Today at 10:48:29 am »
Not watching and have absolutely no-fucking-idea what time kick-off is - hope to hear sometime next week that Inter won it. 

Also hope that the viewing figures are the lowest ever for a CL Final - the cheats need to be shown up for the abomination they are.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2386 on: Today at 10:52:01 am »
If Abu Dhabi win then Uefa will have the winners they deserve, fucking pathetic corrupt bastards.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarters, Semi-Finals, & The Final...
« Reply #2387 on: Today at 10:53:04 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 10:48:29 am
Not watching and have absolutely no-fucking-idea what time kick-off is - hope to hear sometime next week that Inter won it. 

Also hope that the viewing figures are the lowest ever for a CL Final - the cheats need to be shown up for the abomination they are.
We've been 3 finals in the last 5 years and do you don't know what time kick off is?
