Hello dear friends and fans of the best English club!



I don't need to tell you because you know, you know about the Champions League and you know about these nights, you know how it feels and how wonderful is to win, something that City fans don't know. And let's hope that doesn't change.



You even know how it is to be in the final as the underdogs and lift that trophy in the face of everyone that told you that you weren't going to do it.

It can be done.



And I know nobody gives Inter a chance, the amount of disrespect I have been seeing during these weeks leading up to the final is honestly quite amusing. A lot of self entitled "football experts", cocky City fans, sure that they're gonna win, and yes, they might and probably will. But...



Inter is not the shitty team everybody is expetcting to be, I am telling you. I have read so many stupid cliches by people that obviously haven't watched any Inter games this season. Yes we haven't been very consistent in the league but that doesn't tell the whole story. They said we were gonna be out in the group stage against Bayern and Barça, they said we would be out against Porto and even more against Benfica. Well we're in the final now and this team has an incredibly resilient spirit and it's not gonna give up now.



I think we can give City problems, they will want to control the game but they won't find it easy, space will be tight and we will be very aggressive pressing with our midfildiers that are strong and run relentlessly, still with quality to switch play and run behind their lines. We will frustrate them, they're not that used to play against a 3/5 defence and it won't be easy for them, it's not a coincidence that when they lost against much weaker sides this year it was with Brentford and Tottenham that played with 3/5 at the back.

They're also not so used to playing against two strikers, they will have to be careful in the 1vs1 when we attack. If they get frustrated they will come forward even more, they will leave space for counter and Barella, Lautaro, Dumfries and Dimarco can be always dangerous. I think Dzeko will start to try and help the midfield and keep the lines tight. But of course in the second half playing the ball to Lukaku for a quick counter is always an option.



They are stronger, yes, they have better players, yes. But that's not everything. The pressure is all on them and I think it's gonna be a lot closer than people think.

Yes, it can be done and I want to think that true football fans around the world mostly will want the underdogs to win for many reasons.

Hopefully we can give them a good time!



24 hours and we'll know!