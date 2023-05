Went to bed at 2-0. Just got up, checked the score, whatever. They’ll win the treble, will win it next season too, hardly registers, losing interest fast. Happy with the extra couple of hours sleep to be honest. I got little interest in the final, they’ll win that 4-0 too. They’ll probably be dancing in the empty deserts of Abu Dhabi, though im not even sure that’s a thing and have zero interest in finding out.