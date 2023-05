when he leaves City watch the drop off even with their financial doping

he needs to leave City asap



People might call this rubbish but its genuinely true. They'll obviously still compete and win things but they'll never again be this good this consistently. And yes, we're all well aware of how they've done it.Unfortunately this is just the level he brings. Best manager of all time? Never but he's obviously one of the best few right now. I think he leaves when his next deal is up and I'll gladly see the back of him. This City side who have gone head to head with Liverpool for honours in the past five years wouldn't have won a carrot with a lesser manager. Sounds mad saying that because their players are so good but its true I reckon.