Think it'd be key tomorrow if Madrid can get shots away from outside the area similar to how Vinicius scored last week. Ederson is a better keeper than a lot on here seem to think he is but I don't think he's great facing shots from distance. Madrid have been here time and again though, they'll know exactly what needs to be done. City may go through but I see it being tight either way. Shame Madrid couldn't win last week because I'd certainly have backed them to play out a draw but I still fancy them truth be told. All the old tricks would be more than welcomed tomorrow night.