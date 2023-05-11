This year's final is going to be one the most boring ones in a while. No chance any of the Milan teams can beat Real or City.
If the cheats get to the final it's a bye.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Better that Inter are in the final. Milan would lose about 4/5-0 to either City or Real.
Inter will get mauled by either Real or the Cheats.
They're a much better side than Milan though.
If people think the playacting and gamesmanship is out of control in the PL they need to watch this game. Absolutely relentless, it's a whole other level.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Why does the whole world think City are going through past Real?
9/2 to win the tournament, I saw Madrid at yesterday. Ridiculous price when they matched City in the first leg, are going into the second leg level, would face Inter in the final, and are Real Madrid.
Recorded that Just forwarded through 80 mins. That's why I just cannot watch Serie ABeen like paint drying since I was a kid watching ch4.
If either cheatchester or Madrid make the final it's a bye. Honestly this is like a poor championship game with higher quality playacting/shithousing
