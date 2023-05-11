« previous next »
Author Topic: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...  (Read 27291 times)

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 09:23:14 pm »
Owen Hargreaves forgetting the small aspect of a second leg against Real Madrid tomorrow when discussing which of the Milan teams will put up a better fight against Man City there.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 09:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on May 11, 2023, 02:41:56 am
This year's final is going to be one the most boring ones in a while. No chance any of the Milan teams can beat Real or City.
There was no chance Tottenham or Ajax was going to beat us or Barcelona. I didn't find that final boring!
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 09:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:16:20 pm
If the cheats get to the final it's a bye.
If either cheatchester or Madrid make the final it's a bye.

Honestly this is like a poor championship game with higher quality playacting/shithousing
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 09:25:28 pm »
This has been painful. I know there's tension with what's at stake here with the rivalry and the competition but both of these teams can't form any proper attacks. Falling over, bad touches, losing possession, aimless chipped balls into the box.

Feels like a Europa league semi final at best
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 09:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:24:39 pm
If either cheatchester or Madrid make the final it's a bye.


Im pretty sure one of them will.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 09:29:13 pm »
If people think the playacting and gamesmanship is out of control in the PL they need to watch this game.  Absolutely relentless, it's a whole other level.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 09:30:15 pm »
Painful to watch AC think they cant play intricate passes into the box an score.

At this stage I dont know why they keep trying to put lipstick on a pig, just get a few players in there and lob balls into the box an cause some chaos that way at least.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 09:33:10 pm »
Best anyone could hope for is Inter defend and shithouse for their life against City when they inevitably turn over Real tomorrow night.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 09:33:22 pm »
Lautaro gives inter a 3-0 Agg lead
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1729 on: Yesterday at 09:33:22 pm »
All over now then.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1730 on: Yesterday at 09:34:02 pm »
Keeper should have had that.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1731 on: Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm »
Better that Inter are in the final. Milan would lose about 4/5-0 to either City or Real.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1732 on: Yesterday at 09:35:18 pm »
Only reason I can think the AC players have not give any performance is they know theyd get embarrassed in the final. Id be going ballistic watching these players defend like that and put no effort in. Like watching Everton.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1733 on: Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm
Better that Inter are in the final. Milan would lose about 4/5-0 to either City or Real.
Inter will get mauled by either Real or the Cheats.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1734 on: Yesterday at 09:35:42 pm »
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1735 on: Yesterday at 09:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm
Inter will get mauled by either Real or the Cheats.

They're a much better side than Milan though.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1736 on: Yesterday at 09:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm
Better that Inter are in the final. Milan would lose about 4/5-0 to either City or Real.

Milan probably the weakest team to reach a CL semi since that Schalke side got battered by United. They were better last season when we beat them away with our kids out.

Inter-Napoli would have been a better match up.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1737 on: Yesterday at 09:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:36:09 pm
They're a much better side than Milan though.

Yeah think theyve definitely shown that over the two legs. As others mentioned they have a small chance in the final if they keep a solid defence and shithouse their way there. Stranger things have happened.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1738 on: Yesterday at 09:38:58 pm »
Wouldn't mind Tonali at Liverpool if he wasn't ridiculous money.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1739 on: Yesterday at 09:39:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:29:13 pm
If people think the playacting and gamesmanship is out of control in the PL they need to watch this game.  Absolutely relentless, it's a whole other level.

Like 22 Fernandes out there. It's frankly embarrassing
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1740 on: Yesterday at 09:40:35 pm »
Bastoni v Haaland would be tasty.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1741 on: Yesterday at 09:40:40 pm »
At least we get ten minutes of potential fights, some excitement at last.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1742 on: Yesterday at 09:45:01 pm »
Why does the whole world think City are going through past Real?
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1743 on: Yesterday at 09:52:03 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 09:45:01 pm
Why does the whole world think City are going through past Real?

No idea, Madrid are mentality monsters in this competition and it's not like the emptyhad is some sort of fortress with an amazing home crowd.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1744 on: Yesterday at 09:54:02 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 09:45:01 pm
Why does the whole world think City are going through past Real?

To be honest, it is only the English press who think that ...
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1745 on: Yesterday at 09:55:41 pm »
Ác milan are shocking.  Inter shut them out with relative ease
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1746 on: Yesterday at 09:55:51 pm »
9/2 to win the tournament, I saw Madrid at yesterday. Ridiculous price when they matched City in the first leg, are going into the second leg level, would face Inter in the final, and are Real Madrid.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1747 on: Yesterday at 10:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 09:55:51 pm
9/2 to win the tournament, I saw Madrid at yesterday. Ridiculous price when they matched City in the first leg, are going into the second leg level, would face Inter in the final, and are Real Madrid.

City are the greatest team of all time though. They are beyond superlatives and it's amazing, sensational, extraordinary, ground breaking, astonishing  , bewildering what they have achieved under pep. Real Madrid haven't a chance against a juggernaut
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1748 on: Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 09:55:51 pm
9/2 to win the tournament, I saw Madrid at yesterday. Ridiculous price when they matched City in the first leg, are going into the second leg level, would face Inter in the final, and are Real Madrid.

Same odds now.

I can see City steamrolling Madrid tomorrow.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1749 on: Yesterday at 10:19:08 pm »
Utterly abject from Milan in both legs. Looked like a team that had absolutely no right to be in that semi final.

Napoli will be kicking themselves for years that they let this golden opportunity slip through their grasp. Absolutely magnificent between August-March, and then fell into some foul form as the season climaxed.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1750 on: Yesterday at 10:33:55 pm »
Recorded that

Just forwarded through 80 mins. That's why I just cannot watch Serie A

Been like paint drying since I was a kid watching ch4.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1751 on: Yesterday at 10:37:09 pm »
Think it'd be key tomorrow if Madrid can get shots away from outside the area similar to how Vinicius scored last week. Ederson is a better keeper than a lot on here seem to think he is but I don't think he's great facing shots from distance. Madrid have been here time and again though, they'll know exactly what needs to be done. City may go through but I see it being tight either way. Shame Madrid couldn't win last week because I'd certainly have backed them to play out a draw but I still fancy them truth be told. All the old tricks would be more than welcomed tomorrow night.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1752 on: Yesterday at 10:54:49 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:33:55 pm
Recorded that

Just forwarded through 80 mins. That's why I just cannot watch Serie A

Been like paint drying since I was a kid watching ch4.

I've never got Serie A either. Even when I was being told it was the best football.

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1753 on: Yesterday at 11:03:41 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:33:55 pm
Recorded that

Just forwarded through 80 mins. That's why I just cannot watch Serie A

Been like paint drying since I was a kid watching ch4.

Yeah, no surprise why attendance figures are always low, nobody wants to pay to watch that shite every week.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1754 on: Yesterday at 11:14:10 pm »
I know its crumbling, but San Siro is one special old stadium  maybe biased because I loved Italia 90
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1755 on: Yesterday at 11:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:24:39 pm
If either cheatchester or Madrid make the final it's a bye.

Honestly this is like a poor championship game with higher quality playacting/shithousing

*Mancheater
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1756 on: Today at 01:43:38 am »
Anyway, odd thing is that Lukaku might be a CL winner now and I will be cheering his team on; it could have been the 2nd one for Origi though which would have been much better
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1757 on: Today at 02:48:36 am »
Another CL final I will happily miss it seems. Depressing.
