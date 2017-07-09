« previous next »
2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1680 on: May 10, 2023, 09:52:10 pm »
In the away game, away from the home environment, Div will shine.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1681 on: May 10, 2023, 09:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on May 10, 2023, 09:51:08 pm
Bloody awful game, particularly compared to last night.

CL needs a strong Milan and Inter (a bit of a cliche from last decade) but this isn't it, despite them in the semis and one in final.

If we won our group and had Napoli's path we'd have made the final again.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1682 on: May 10, 2023, 09:55:00 pm »
Rafael Leao must be better than peak Messi if he's the reason Napoli lost to this shower of jokers.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1683 on: May 10, 2023, 09:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May 10, 2023, 09:54:00 pm
CL needs a strong Milan and Inter but this isn't it.

If we won our group and had Napoli's path we'd have made the final again.

Mate, 2 months ago you were saying we'll finish bottom half of the table. Now we were making the Champions League final?
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1684 on: May 10, 2023, 09:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 10, 2023, 09:55:00 pm
Rafael Leao must be better than peak Messi if he's the reason Napoli lost to this shower of jokers.

He is a fantastic dribbler mate.  ;D
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1685 on: May 10, 2023, 09:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 10, 2023, 09:55:22 pm
Mate, 2 months ago you were saying we'll finish bottom half of the table. Now we were making the Champions League final?

With the path Napoli had to the final we'd have still beat Frankfurt and Milan and fancied our chances against Inter.

In 20/21 we had that dreadful spell (and had Kabak and Phillips CB) and still beat Leipzig easily last 16. Fell short as always to Real Madrid.

That half of the draw is utter shite and Napoli choked.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1686 on: May 10, 2023, 09:58:22 pm »
Neither of these will have a prayer in the final.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1687 on: May 10, 2023, 09:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on May 10, 2023, 09:51:08 pm
Bloody awful game, particularly compared to last night.

The final will be like the time Watford lost 6-0 in the FA Cup final unless Real Madrid can somehow find a way through.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1688 on: May 10, 2023, 09:59:51 pm »
What a lousy game.

Italian football is fucked.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1689 on: May 10, 2023, 09:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May 10, 2023, 09:57:44 pm
With the path Napoli had to the final we'd have still beat Frankfurt and Milan and fancied our chances against Inter.

In 20/21 we had that dreadful spell (and had Kabak and Phillips CB) and still beat Leipzig easily last 16. Fell short as always to Real Madrid.

That half of the draw is utter shite and Napoli choked.

If we can squeeze into it again next year and bring a few top players in this summer we'll be right back at the business end of things next year looking to win it again, providing we don't get Madrid of course.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1690 on: May 10, 2023, 10:00:26 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on May 10, 2023, 09:58:22 pm
Neither of these will have a prayer in the final.

We knew that long ago.
I thought Napoli may do something on this side of the draw, but they fizzled out. Whoever wins at the Etihad will lift the trophy.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1691 on: May 10, 2023, 10:00:46 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 10, 2023, 09:51:56 pm
Junior Messias has been pitiful since coming on.
He's a very naughty boy.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1692 on: May 10, 2023, 10:01:42 pm »
They'll be dancing on the streets of Milan tonight!
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1693 on: May 10, 2023, 11:07:46 pm »
Rio 'stonewall pen' about that pen

Did he have money on Inter. Absolute garbage decision and I'm happy VAR stepped in for once and just kind of went 'mate that was a pretty shit call' instead of this obvious error business
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1694 on: May 11, 2023, 02:41:56 am »
This year's final is going to be one the most boring ones in a while. No chance any of the Milan teams can beat Real or City.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 06:19:03 pm »
Who's watching tonight's game then?

:)
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 06:20:09 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:19:03 pm
Who's watching tonight's game then?

:)

Flicking between that and the Championship play off semi :)
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 06:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:20:09 pm
Flicking between that and the Championship play off semi :)

Good shout - I'll do likewise. :)
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 06:39:20 pm »
.



Inter Milan v AC Milan - an 8pm kick off. Live on BT Sport 1 in the UK.  Inter lead 2-0 from the 1st leg...


Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro Martínez.
Subs: Handanovic, Gagliardini, de Vrij, Gosens, Correa, Bellanova, Asllani, Cordaz, DAmbrosio, Stankovic, Brozovic, Lukaku.

AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Krunic, Tonali; Messias, Brahim Díaz, Leao; Giroud.
Subs: Ballo-Toure, Rebic, Kalulu Kyatengwa, Kjaer, Florenzi, Origi, Pobega, Gabbia, Saelemaekers, Mirante, De Ketelaere, Nava.


Tournament Info: https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague : www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_UEFA_Champions_League

BT info (beware Jake Humphrey's lies & bullshit): https://twitter.com/btsportfootball : www.youtube.com/@BTSport/videos : www.bt.com/sport/football/champions-league

https://twitter.com/realmadriden : https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1058423840718704641 : https://twitter.com/acmilan : https://twitter.com/Inter







TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4633981/internazionale-vs-milan


Streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/inter-milan-live-stream/1121583 & https://vipleague.im/internazionale-vs-ac-milan-streaming-link-1 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://fc.freestreams-live1.tv/cbcsport5 & https://headlines.soccerstreams.football/1-inter-milan & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?131 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?152 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?166 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?161 & https://streamspass.to/soccer/stream1/?moment=16&match=Internazionale%20vs%20Milan & https://fc.freestreams-live1.tv/btspp1 & https://fc.freestreams-live1.tv/cbs-usa & https://fc.freestreams-live1.tv/bein-sports-en & https://fc.freestreams-live1.tv/tudn & https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html & https://weakstream.org/soccer-streams/uefa-champions-league/inter-vs-milan/118218 & https://weaksports.xyz/hd/ch1.php

& https://www.soccerstreams.football/Internazionale-vs-Milan/10970 & https://totalsportk.org/soccer/inter-milan/1121583 (multiple links)



60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread)

Also decent - https://soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://tv.freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://streamsgate.tv : www.daddylive.pro : https://hes-goals.tv : www.pawastreams.top : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : https://soccerstreams100.io : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : https://elixx.xyz : https://bosscast.net : https://hesgoal1.com : https://sportshub.stream : https://vipleague.im

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 06:53:48 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:19:03 pm
Who's watching tonight's game then?

:)
Won't be watching this one tonight and tomorrow's one, I'll be too busy draping my soaking wet balls over an electric fence.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 07:46:14 pm »
I really do like James Horncastle. Seems like a great bloke and incredibly well informed on Italian football.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 08:11:40 pm »
Huge miss that, had to bury it.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 08:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:11:40 pm
Huge miss that, had to bury it.

Surely that would have been called back for a foul?
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 08:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:46:14 pm
I really do like James Horncastle. Seems like a great bloke and incredibly well informed on Italian football.

The Nick Cave of football journalism.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 08:25:23 pm »
Papa wont leave you, Henry Winter
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 08:48:06 pm »
Suppose you have to have a year off at some point but it stinks not being involved in the European games at this stage of the year. Which ever competition we're in next year we should be there at this stage, hopefully.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 08:50:41 pm »
Well that was shite. If only we'd been on our game this year.

Referee just gave a free out for 2 headers in a row hahaha.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 08:56:17 pm »
Napoli should be ashamed at themselves for going out to these losers.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 09:01:55 pm »
How does this ref keep getting big games? He's bloody awful. Blown for a foul every two minutes yet hasn't booked anyone. Completely killing the flow of the game for no purpose.
