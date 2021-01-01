« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...  (Read 24033 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,505
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 09:52:10 pm »
In the away game, away from the home environment, Div will shine.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,569
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 09:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:51:08 pm
Bloody awful game, particularly compared to last night.

CL needs a strong Milan and Inter (a bit of a cliche from last decade) but this isn't it, despite them in the semis and one in final.

If we won our group and had Napoli's path we'd have made the final again.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,404
  • Truthiness
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 09:55:00 pm »
Rafael Leao must be better than peak Messi if he's the reason Napoli lost to this shower of jokers.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,505
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 09:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:54:00 pm
CL needs a strong Milan and Inter but this isn't it.

If we won our group and had Napoli's path we'd have made the final again.

Mate, 2 months ago you were saying we'll finish bottom half of the table. Now we were making the Champions League final?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,505
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 09:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:55:00 pm
Rafael Leao must be better than peak Messi if he's the reason Napoli lost to this shower of jokers.

He is a fantastic dribbler mate.  ;D
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,569
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 09:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:55:22 pm
Mate, 2 months ago you were saying we'll finish bottom half of the table. Now we were making the Champions League final?

With the path Napoli had to the final we'd have still beat Frankfurt and Milan and fancied our chances against Inter.

In 20/21 we had that dreadful spell (and had Kabak and Phillips CB) and still beat Leipzig easily last 16. Fell short as always to Real Madrid.

That half of the draw is utter shite and Napoli choked.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,739
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 09:58:22 pm »
Neither of these will have a prayer in the final.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,876
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 09:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:51:08 pm
Bloody awful game, particularly compared to last night.

The final will be like the time Watford lost 6-0 in the FA Cup final unless Real Madrid can somehow find a way through.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,890
  • The first five yards........
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 09:59:51 pm »
What a lousy game.

Italian football is fucked.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,626
  • Seis Veces
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 09:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:57:44 pm
With the path Napoli had to the final we'd have still beat Frankfurt and Milan and fancied our chances against Inter.

In 20/21 we had that dreadful spell (and had Kabak and Phillips CB) and still beat Leipzig easily last 16. Fell short as always to Real Madrid.

That half of the draw is utter shite and Napoli choked.

If we can squeeze into it again next year and bring a few top players in this summer we'll be right back at the business end of things next year looking to win it again, providing we don't get Madrid of course.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 