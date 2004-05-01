« previous next »
Author Topic: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...  (Read 22734 times)

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 08:19:46 pm »
Couldn't have gone much worse for Milan. Think they were in trouble when Leao went down the other day, though. A 3rd there would have killed the tie IMO but they look like they're on life support already.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 08:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:17:51 pm
Wow, almost 3 goals conceded in 6 minutes by Milan, when was the last time you saw that happen in the Champions League?
;D Istanbul (not Constantinople)
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 08:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:17:30 pm
AC Milan in Seria A was my team mate.  :D

Inter it is!
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 08:21:11 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:20:08 pm
;D Istanbul (not Constantinople)
Nobody's business but the Turks if you ask me.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 08:23:22 pm »
Is it okay that I hate City with all my cells even though they are not even playing?
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 08:23:36 pm »
Bastoni would be a brilliant addition. Inter wont sell but a man can dream.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 08:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:06:59 pm
Quite the noise! Good atmosphere.

I took my misses to the 2004-5 quarter final game.

We was heading down to Turin to play Juve.
We landed in Venice stayed there for couple days, hired a car to drive down to Turin. Realised inter/Ac were playing so bought couple tickets stayed there the night then carried on down for our game.

Now that was a mad few days of footy. but being at that derby game then getting cancelled due to the flares crazy (we was in the same end as the flares were being thrown on totally smoked out).
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 08:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 08:16:02 pm
who am I supporting here? which club is more likeable?
whichever one has the better chance of beating Madrid in the final
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 08:27:32 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:23:36 pm
Bastoni would be a brilliant addition. Inter wont sell but a man can dream.
Why wouldn't Inter sell? They haven't got two pennies to rub together.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 08:27:53 pm »
Quote from: gravy red on Today at 08:24:41 pm
I took my misses to the 2004-5 quarter final game.

We was heading down to Turin to play Juve.
We landed in Venice stayed there for couple days, hired a car to drive down to Turin. Realised inter/Ac were playing so bought couple tickets stayed there the night then carried on down for our game.

Now that was a mad few days of footy. but being at that derby game then getting cancelled due to the flares crazy (we was in the same end as the flares were being thrown on totally smoked out).

You were lucky they didn't chuck a Moped at you  ;D
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 08:28:48 pm »
Does Berettini have a new bird?
