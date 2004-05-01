Quite the noise! Good atmosphere.



I took my misses to the 2004-5 quarter final game.We was heading down to Turin to play Juve.We landed in Venice stayed there for couple days, hired a car to drive down to Turin. Realised inter/Ac were playing so bought couple tickets stayed there the night then carried on down for our game.Now that was a mad few days of footy. but being at that derby game then getting cancelled due to the flares crazy (we was in the same end as the flares were being thrown on totally smoked out).