Author Topic: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...  (Read 20658 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 10:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:25:44 pm
ESPN saying the ball definitely went out of play before City scored.


Of course it did
Online RyanBabel19

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 10:33:02 pm »
So if memory is serving me right Ancelotti was booked for complaining about the ball being out.... and there's video evidence the ball was out AND it cost Madrid a potential lead in the tie
Online PeterTheRed

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 10:34:48 pm »
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 10:13:49 pm
At least they have a rich history, unlike the cheats.

There is only one difference between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Real Madrid did their sportswashing exercise decades ago, so most of the modern day fans don't even know about it. In 50 years, people will be talking about Man City in the same way they speak about Real Madrid today ...
Online rushyman

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 10:37:08 pm »
Why does de bruyne turn radioactive after 10 minutes ?

His body must really not be naturally into running about
Online SamLad

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 10:39:35 pm »
Erling Haaland had just 21 touches, the fewest on the pitch.

Man City goalkeeper Ederson (19) made more passes than Haaland (13).
Online Phineus

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 10:40:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:39:35 pm
Erling Haaland had just 21 touches, the fewest on the pitch.

Man City goalkeeper Ederson (19) made more passes than Haaland (13).

You just know Pep didnt want to start him tonight. Will probably go galaxy brain in 2nd leg.
Online rushyman

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 10:45:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:34:48 pm
There is only one difference between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Real Madrid did their sportswashing exercise decades ago, so most of the modern day fans don't even know about it. In 50 years, people will be talking about Man City in the same way they speak about Real Madrid today ...

The thought of that has made me quite ill

But footballs changed. Madrid's murderous corruption as you say is in the sediment now. No one knows or cares. But that was when the goldrush of football was just taking off. If you planted your flag in the ground you got your acres and now they are handed down

There's every chance city will disappear into the annuls of time. just the first of a string of clubs bought by oil money.
Online SamLad

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 10:45:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:33:02 pm
So if memory is serving me right Ancelotti was booked for complaining about the ball being out.... and there's video evidence the ball was out AND it cost Madrid a potential lead in the tie
any link to that video?
Online oojason

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 10:47:17 pm »

'Video from BeinSports shows the ball came out before De Bruyne's goal.' - https://v.redd.it/a1xn2df6jvya1 & https://v.redd.it/nf18v6f7gvya1


'Bein Sport's review with goal line technology of the ball before KDB's goal. It was out.':-




^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/13d6avc/bein_sports_review_with_goal_line_technology_of
Online SamLad

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 10:49:01 pm »
thanks jason!!
Online AndyMuller

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 10:49:05 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:37:08 pm
Why does de bruyne turn radioactive after 10 minutes ?

His body must really not be naturally into running about

He is fat.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 10:53:34 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:45:07 pm
The thought of that has made me quite ill

But footballs changed. Madrid's murderous corruption as you say is in the sediment now. No one knows or cares. But that was when the goldrush of football was just taking off. If you planted your flag in the ground you got your acres and now they are handed down

There's every chance city will disappear into the annuls of time. just the first of a string of clubs bought by oil money.

Depends on how long Abu Dhabi continue to bankroll them. One CL title, another one. The Tik-Tok generation will accept them. Most of them don't care for the same values as we do ...
