Author Topic: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...  (Read 18982 times)

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 09:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:51:56 pm
Am I the only fucker watching the Eurovision semi? :D

 ;D

I would be if it was on telly here!
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 09:12:29 pm »
Great save

Like Ali at the weekend

Looked painful
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 09:12:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:11:51 pm
Rodri grabs VJs arms, blocks him, throws himself to the floor

Gets free kick

Yep. Attackers aren't allowed to throw themselves over, but defenders can all the time for cheap free kicks. Make it make sense.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 09:13:28 pm »
What a save by Courtois  albeit offside.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 09:13:45 pm »
Courtouis and KDB dont like each other either
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 09:13:46 pm »
Shaking head...   

A foul on Vini Jr for getting held by Rodri and then having him go to ground under him.  Makes sense.
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 09:13:50 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:12:29 pm
Great save

Like Ali at the weekend

Looked painful

That's why the stupid play on when offside rule can cause issues, imagine if he was properly injured
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 09:14:04 pm »
Two fouls from Rodri that stop an attack. No booking
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 09:14:13 pm »
How is he allowed to grab that player twice and not get booked.   Refs shite in Europe too.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 09:14:46 pm »
Think i've got it now, if it's a Madrid player doing it... its a foul, if it's a City player doing it... he's just using his strength
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 09:14:47 pm »
Rudiger is such a donkey.

Thought of that c*nt winning a CL is enough to make you sick.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 09:15:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:13:50 pm
That's why the stupid play on when offside rule can cause issues, imagine if he was properly injured
I'm with you 100%

Ridiculous rule and it's a matter of time before someone gets a serious injury as a result of it
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 09:15:43 pm »
That was a great block.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 09:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:14:47 pm
Rudiger is such a donkey.

Thought of that c*nt winning a CL is enough to make you sick.

another CL you mean?
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 09:16:40 pm »
Think City will still score
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 09:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:51:56 pm
Am I the only fucker watching the Eurovision semi? :D

This catchy little Europop number is quite decent. I think it's called Cha Cha Cha.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 09:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:15:48 pm
another CL you mean?

Forgot about Chelsea. Deleted that from my memory, clearly.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 09:18:38 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:10:50 pm
Am I speaking Japanese :lmao

There's ONE foul I said was worthy of a yellow, of course I mean that one

I don't like City but come on mate I have eyes and a brain :lmao

The booking Kroos got was a booking aswell
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 09:18:59 pm »
Madrid have had it quite easy here. Wait till City bring Haaland on
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 09:19:42 pm »
"Does well, Jack."

Fuck off, Macca, you c*nt.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 09:20:27 pm »
Good lord.  BT commentary. 

"Of course you can't touch Vinicius in the box.  He'll just go to ground."
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 09:20:50 pm »
Rodri is immune to yellow cards
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 09:20:54 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:10:50 pm
Am I speaking Japanese :lmao


I really think so.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 09:20:55 pm »
Rodri is a dirty cynical c*nt
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 09:21:03 pm »
Did he get booked for that latest shirt grab?  About his 4th and I have only been watching 15 mins.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 09:21:18 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:18:38 pm
The booking Kroos got was a booking aswell

I was only talking about Grealish to be fair. That Kroos one was filth and I said it was a booking straight away
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 09:21:30 pm »
Camavinga might just be the best left back in the world and that's not even his main position. Insane talent.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 09:21:31 pm »
Should be a yellow. Get away with it because Abu Dhabi.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 09:21:31 pm »
Why is Guardiola dressed all in black?
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 09:21:49 pm »
Whats happened to Madrids formation this half?
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 09:22:07 pm »
Have to say I love watching Vini Jr play (well not when hes against us). Cracking player.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 09:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:17:00 pm
This catchy little Europop number is quite decent. I think it's called Cha Cha Cha.

The.Best.Song. I'm a bit biased though.

Now for the points.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 09:22:32 pm »
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1313 on: Today at 09:22:35 pm »
This is where a proper top rate manager earns his pay, or in Pep's case his blood money. Let's see what the bald fraud is made of.

The ugly robot looks lost out there also.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1314 on: Today at 09:22:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:21:31 pm
Why is Guardiola dressed all in black?
Madrid are about to bury his team  ;D
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1315 on: Today at 09:23:04 pm »
City look like lost their way this half.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1316 on: Today at 09:23:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:21:31 pm
Why is Guardiola dressed all in black?

Juanny Ca$h
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1317 on: Today at 09:23:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:21:31 pm
Why is Guardiola dressed all in black?

In mourning for another dead CL challenge?
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1318 on: Today at 09:23:21 pm »
City are c*nts but fuck me madrid are whinging a lot, entilted fucking c*nts
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #1319 on: Today at 09:23:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:21:31 pm
Why is Guardiola dressed all in black?

Going for the Simeone look?
