Think the score difference need to be 2 at least for Real to have a chance, City will win at home comfortably.



Can understand the logic but even a one goal lead for Madrid would be welcome here. It's obvious plenty are crying it in but putting it past Madrid not being able to muster a draw at City is mad. I think they'd defend it with everything they have and would hardly be surprised if it's enough. I think it's City who can't afford to go more than a goal down at any stage, they're liable to shit themselves IMO whereas Madrid have shown time and time again they don't.