« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...  (Read 16320 times)

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,339
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #960 on: Today at 06:33:29 pm »
I hope they muster up the spirit of Ronaldo, Figo, Roberto Carlos, Casillas, Raul and Zidane and absolutely smash these cheating twats.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,683
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #961 on: Today at 06:36:01 pm »
Thank you Shania.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #962 on: Today at 06:37:20 pm »
Urgh Kroos, he's usually terrible in these games now. Real's luck will run out soon but hopefully not in this tie. Will watch the Milan derby but can't be arsed with this one.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,525
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #963 on: Today at 06:39:00 pm »
Wonder if City play three at back ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #964 on: Today at 06:41:58 pm »
Got a horrible feeling City are going to do it this year  :(
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,589
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #965 on: Today at 06:47:09 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:37:20 pm
Urgh Kroos, he's usually terrible in these games now. Real's luck will run out soon but hopefully not in this tie. Will watch the Milan derby but can't be arsed with this one.
Yeah I have a bad feeling. Ill be doing the same.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #966 on: Today at 06:54:58 pm »

Think the score difference need to be 2 at least for Real to have a chance, City will win at home comfortably.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,576
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #967 on: Today at 06:58:06 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 06:30:54 pm
I might be alone in this, but I don't think RM are all that special.  I know they're our kryptonite recently, but that might say more about us than them.  We pretty much dominated in the final last year.  We were on amongst our worst runs of form looking this year.  We're in the match in 2018 until they intentionally injure Mo and our keeper has not one but two major gaffes.  They don't impress me much.  I can't see anything other than City winning this pretty handily.

But then again, Pep being Pep means that any team playing City in the semi-finals or finals has a decent chance. 

He'll take the freak off and put Ake up front for the last 10 mins or some other such shite
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Bob Harris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #968 on: Today at 07:04:46 pm »
Had to put talkshite on for a giggle hahahaha ffs
Haarland makes karim benzema look like wout weghorst

Logged

Offline KennyDaggers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #969 on: Today at 07:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:54:58 pm
Think the score difference need to be 2 at least for Real to have a chance, City will win at home comfortably.

I wouldn't be surprised if City made the 2nd leg irrelevant and won the tie tonight.

I pray not.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,610
  • Seis Veces
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #970 on: Today at 07:11:05 pm »
Right fucking into these tonight (and next Wednesday) you horrible, cheating Franco loving bastards!
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,375
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #971 on: Today at 07:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 07:04:46 pm
Had to put talkshite on for a giggle hahahaha ffs
Haarland makes karim benzema look like wout weghorst

Some of the stuff they come off with there is hilarious, but I guess every show on it is aimed directly at the likes of S*n readers who would struggle to understand a coherent sentence.

Can't remember what game it was the other night, but Stuart Pearce declared a shot was hit "straight down the barrel of the defender."

Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,610
  • Seis Veces
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #972 on: Today at 07:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:54:58 pm
Think the score difference need to be 2 at least for Real to have a chance, City will win at home comfortably.

Can understand the logic but even a one goal lead for Madrid would be welcome here. It's obvious plenty are crying it in but putting it past Madrid not being able to muster a draw at City is mad. I think they'd defend it with everything they have and would hardly be surprised if it's enough. I think it's City who can't afford to go more than a goal down at any stage, they're liable to shit themselves IMO whereas Madrid have shown time and time again they don't.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #973 on: Today at 07:21:42 pm »
COME ON MADRID.

Feels weird to be so very keen to want them to win of all clubs given how they keep beating us but there you go. City have cheapened everything else they've won, aside from the the Champions League which remains beyond their dirty little claws. Lets keep it that way.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #974 on: Today at 07:28:58 pm »
I don't mind cheering Madrid, i recall cheering for them in 98 and when Macca won those 2 CL with them as well in 00 and 02.

But today of all days they are saving Football if they knock these Cheats out.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,218
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #975 on: Today at 07:36:18 pm »
City are going to win it one day. They just will. If you keep adding the likes of Haaland, one day they will get that bit of luck you need to just seal the deal.

Just hope it isn't in Istanbul or I hope they don't beat us in a final.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Bob Harris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #976 on: Today at 07:41:37 pm »
Just over a year ago haarland and his dad were here at the bernaneu and went to the training ground etc but ultimately he always wanted to go to city...............

Wonder why? Real could afford the 'trigger release price ' or maybe the xxxx amount in agents fees to his dad and his wages may have been a possible issue..    wages that get 'recorded' on accounts
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
« Reply #977 on: Today at 07:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 07:41:37 pm
Just over a year ago haarland and his dad were here at the bernaneu and went to the training ground etc but ultimately he always wanted to go to city...............

Wonder why? Real could afford the 'trigger release price ' or maybe the xxxx amount in agents fees to his dad and his wages may have been a possible issue..    wages that get 'recorded' on accounts

#imagerights

;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 