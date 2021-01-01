« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...  (Read 12413 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,825
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #760 on: Today at 08:41:45 pm »
Quality  shithousing there 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #761 on: Today at 08:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:41:26 pm
Pure corruption... They don't even review it.



Big ugly robot misses  ;D

You dont need it, its clearly hit his arm.
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,980
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #762 on: Today at 08:42:01 pm »
Robot malfunction.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #763 on: Today at 08:42:02 pm »
Fuck off freak.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #764 on: Today at 08:42:03 pm »
How many pens missed in the last couple of weeks. Far more than scored.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,791
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #765 on: Today at 08:42:17 pm »

Haaland penalty miss against Bayern Munich on 37' - https://streamff.com/v/wPwcPNEnFN
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,988
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #766 on: Today at 08:43:04 pm »
And there were those LFC supporters championing Upamecano.

He's a disaster waiting to happen.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,952
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #767 on: Today at 08:43:05 pm »
 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,569
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #768 on: Today at 08:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:40:26 pm
Jesus. Thats not a penalty.

Not even close to a penalty.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,531
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #769 on: Today at 08:43:33 pm »
Bayern can't even get a shot on target, nevermind scoring a goal.
Logged

Online ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #770 on: Today at 08:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:41:45 pm
Its the whole putting his hands behind his back for show, and then just throwing them out anyway. It makes it look worse than it is.

To be fair, Bayern probably would have been better off if his red card wasnt over turned before. Hes dreadful, his decision making is league two standard
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,333
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #771 on: Today at 08:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:43:25 pm
Not even close to a penalty.

The rule is absurd. Inconsistent too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #772 on: Today at 08:44:03 pm »
Cancelo would be as well going in to the away dressing room at half time.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #773 on: Today at 08:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:43:54 pm
The rule is absurd. Inconsistent too.

So you think a player should just be able to throw his hands out when blocking shots?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,640
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #774 on: Today at 08:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:43:25 pm
Not even close to a penalty.

His arm was out after he had it tucked behind his back and the ball hit it.  How can you say it's not even close to a pen?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,024
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #775 on: Today at 08:45:05 pm »
not watching the game, didnt even have to ask who gave away the peno  ;D

Thing is, France also start him do they not? Such a calamitous defender.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,640
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #776 on: Today at 08:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:45:05 pm
not watching the game, didnt even have to ask who gave away the peno  ;D

Thing is, France also start him do they not? Such a calamitous defender.

It's been another masterclass from him tonight, only a matter of time.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,499
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #777 on: Today at 08:45:58 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:42:17 pm
Haaland penalty miss against Bayern Munich on 37' - https://streamff.com/v/wPwcPNEnFN
As always, thanks for the links.

Upamecano is shite. We got the right one.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,466
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #778 on: Today at 08:46:19 pm »
Both sides confused by the referee giving them every decision like in their league games 
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 