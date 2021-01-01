A Milan derby in the semis seems insane. Compare their teams now to the 2003 semi 20 years ago: https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/71038--milan-vs-inter/Quality wise it should be a Europa League semi.
I really don't like that Carragher-Micah-Henry American TV show, stupid loud laughters and childish jokes, no insight or intelligent comments whatsoever. I pushed myself into watching it several times but nah, doesn't do it for me.
Vini Jr is the best player on the planet imo.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Chilwell off red card
