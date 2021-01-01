« previous next »
Author Topic: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...  (Read 5464 times)

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #320 on: Today at 09:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:43:36 pm
A Milan derby in the semis seems insane. Compare their teams now to the 2003 semi 20 years ago: https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/71038--milan-vs-inter/

Quality wise it should be a Europa League semi.
Back when football was actually the beautiful game
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #321 on: Today at 09:16:55 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:01:20 pm
I really don't like that Carragher-Micah-Henry American TV show, stupid loud laughters and childish jokes, no insight or intelligent comments whatsoever.

I pushed myself into watching it several times but nah, doesn't do it for me.

I havent even attempted to watch it. First time I saw Carragher and Richards on screen, switched it off. Such a shame these clowns get employed both sides of the sodding atlantic now.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #322 on: Today at 09:17:43 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:11:19 pm
Vini Jr is the best player on the planet imo.

Absolutely up there. So effective when he hits his stride in a game.

Rodrygo has pretty poor decision making
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #323 on: Today at 09:17:55 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:11:19 pm
Vini Jr is the best player on the planet imo.

Mbappe.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #324 on: Today at 09:18:10 pm »
What a pass that was.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #325 on: Today at 09:18:23 pm »
Chilwell. Absolute weapon
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #326 on: Today at 09:18:34 pm »
English fullbacks struggling against elite players.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #327 on: Today at 09:19:03 pm »
Chilwell off red card
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #328 on: Today at 09:19:12 pm »

'AC milan penalty shout vs Napoli on 45+2'' (VAR said no... though there is a clear hug and pull to the floor off the ball) - https://v.redd.it/k6dwl1y0wjta1
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #329 on: Today at 09:19:16 pm »
Chilwell lol, wtf
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #330 on: Today at 09:19:59 pm »
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #331 on: Today at 09:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:19:03 pm
Chilwell off red card

If that had been Trent....

 ;)
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #332 on: Today at 09:21:40 pm »
Cucurella has to be one of the worst transfers in the history of the game
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #333 on: Today at 09:22:11 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:01:20 pm
I really don't like that Carragher-Micah-Henry American TV show, stupid loud laughters and childish jokes, no insight or intelligent comments whatsoever.

I pushed myself into watching it several times but nah, doesn't do it for me.

Kate is the only worthwhile though I can't get my head around how a part scouse girl on her dad side both support a team which its fanbase happily sings derogatory songs about the city of Liverpool and scousers.
