« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...  (Read 4378 times)

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #240 on: Today at 07:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:51:04 pm
Madrid will win it again.

Id love Napoli to win it even if just for seeing the celebration in the city following it but realistically I fucking hope Madrid win it and I hate saying that
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 