Sane and Coman are fine in the bundesliga, but their runs and play have been predictable and pondering. I know Mane isn't doing great but he has to be a better option than them. They really missed Chupo-Moting and his presence in the box. Every time they tried to cross the ball in open play they were trying to hit the head of Sane, Coman and Gnabry who were never winning a majority of crosses. Musiala looked lost out there too, gonna happen every now and then when he's that young and you're playing against a very good midfield. Surprised Muller didn't start.



It's not over, Bayern are one of the teams who could come back from this, but the fat lady has warmed up and is just waiting for her cue.