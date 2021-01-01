« previous next »
Author Topic: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...  (Read 3349 times)

Offline Ray K

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm »
German league football is clearly crap and we're better off not buying anyone from it. That's the straw I'm clutching from this rubbish.
Offline Fromola

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 09:48:01 pm
Will they beat Madrid?

They're vulnerable. Even we tore them apart for 25 minutes and just self-destructed/had no game management. What Madrid can do is put chances away when they get them which won them the tie last year.

City will get a lot of joy and chances themselves and they'll be shit scared of Haaland.
Offline CS111

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 09:52:01 pm »
This was probably city's final,  it's should be theirs this season but you never know. Just hope arsenal Get the league at least.
Bayerns centre back partnership cost them tonight.
Offline rushyman

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 09:53:37 pm »
Owen Hargreaves 'that's how you win the champions league'

What winning the first leg of a quarter?

Defenders had a nightmare aswell
Offline Racer

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 09:57:08 pm »
Upamecano and Konates last performances and they say the Bayern player is the better of the two.
Offline oojason

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 09:57:19 pm »

Benfica 0 - 2 Inter; 5 minute highlights - www.dailymotion.com/video/x8jztvo

Manchester Cheats 3 - 0 Bayern Munich; 13 minute highlights - www.dailymotion.com/video/x8jztvq
Offline davidlpool1982

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm »
Sane and Coman are fine in the bundesliga, but their runs and play have been predictable and pondering. I know Mane isn't doing great but he has to be a better option than them. They really missed Chupo-Moting and his presence in the box. Every time they tried to cross the ball in open play they were trying to hit the head of Sane, Coman and Gnabry who were never winning a majority of crosses. Musiala looked lost out there too, gonna happen every now and then when he's that young and you're playing against a very good midfield. Surprised Muller didn't start.

It's not over, Bayern are one of the teams who could come back from this, but the fat lady has warmed up and is just waiting for her cue.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 09:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm
German league football is clearly crap and we're better off not buying anyone from it. That's the straw I'm clutching from this rubbish.

Shh, you'll end up with a tagline on your profile ;)
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 10:00:30 pm »
Congratulations to the sport-ruining cheats. Great performance.
Offline quasimodo

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:07:30 pm »
Not a surprise. Bayern were poor in the CL last year and have gone further downhill since then.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:48:04 pm
City should be banned from this competition and should be playing in League 2 if anyone in football had any balls.

Football isn't a sport run by morals, it's a sport (for lack of a better word) run by money. Nothing will happen city bar a fine and at the very most a years suspension from the competition.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 10:29:08 pm »
I remember when people on here rated Upmenacano having never watchied a single game of his. Hopeless footballer.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm »
Man City v Real, what an awful proposition. Napoli likely the only side with an outside chance.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 10:30:27 pm »
Abu Dhabi have it won this year then. Everyone else is tragic.
Offline rushyman

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 10:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 10:00:30 pm
Congratulations to the sport-ruining cheats. Great performance.

Commentary and punditry really is vile to watch

What would a club have to do for them to not act like nothings happened ?

Offline Red_Rich

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 11:20:17 pm »
They're obviously winning the thing this year. Just sickening that it's going to be in Istanbul where they do it.
Had we won our group, it's not far fetched to be saying we could be beating both Milan sides and facing them in the final to stop.them.
Offline jillc

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 11:24:03 pm »
People still underestimating RM despite how many times they have won it, I see.
Offline Paul_h

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 11:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm
German league football is clearly crap and we're better off not buying anyone from it. That's the straw I'm clutching from this rubbish.

we should use this statement to get the Bellingham fee down... ;)
Offline KevLFC

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 11:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:20:17 pm
They're obviously winning the thing this year. Just sickening that it's going to be in Istanbul where they do it.
Had we won our group, it's not far fetched to be saying we could be beating both Milan sides and facing them in the final to stop.them.


Have you not watched us this year?  We got schooled by Brighton and to think we could have got to the final with an easy draw....
Offline HomesickRed

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #219 on: Today at 12:42:47 am »
City looking strong, obviously but I think Silva maybe could have seen red for that cynical foul. From behind and studs half way up the calf. Shocker.
Offline rushyman

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #220 on: Today at 12:47:21 am »
Real Madrid are 7/10 to beat chelsea tomorrow

How is that possible ? If you played tomorrow over 100 times like Groundhog Day chelsea would probably draw once
Offline Machae

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #221 on: Today at 01:32:15 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:29:08 pm
I remember when people on here rated Upmenacano having never watchied a single game of his. Hopeless footballer.

Hes been dire everytime I've seen him. Glad we bought the better one
Offline Samie

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
« Reply #222 on: Today at 03:59:06 am »
No idea why Sadio is getting pelters from Bayern fans. We told you that you weren't getting our peak Sadio but you wouldn't have it.   ;D
