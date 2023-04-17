Please
Author
Topic: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview (Read 3855 times)
lobsterboy
Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,335
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
«
Reply #40 on:
April 14, 2023, 02:31:22 pm »
The only guarantee is even less protection and parity from PGMOL than we usually get, if that's even possible?
Andy82lfc
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,574
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
«
Reply #41 on:
April 14, 2023, 03:11:55 pm »
Linesman has now been confirmed for the match...
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,582
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
«
Reply #42 on:
April 14, 2023, 03:12:51 pm »
I'm perfectly fine with a coked up linesman cutting promos on the players as they're running past.
A Red Abroad
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,848
We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
«
Reply #43 on:
April 14, 2023, 11:14:22 pm »
Post embargo presser...
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qY_l1YpOljo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qY_l1YpOljo</a>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY_l1YpOljo
shank94
Currently at minus 10 and falling...
Anny Roader
Posts: 322
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
«
Reply #44 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:35 pm »
Easy 4-0 win
Rosario
Kopite
Posts: 974
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
«
Reply #45 on:
Yesterday
at 11:04:23 pm »
Would be good to see us give Nunez a decent run upfront for the final stretch of the season. We dont really have much left to play for and even if we fix the midfield in the summer feels like him taking a leap forward is imperative to any success we might have next season.
Black Bull Nova
emo
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,452
The cheesy side of town
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 12:34:35 am »
Forward line should be strong
Allison
Alexander Arnold, Van Dijk, Roberston
Thiago
Salah, Jota, Firmino. Nunez, Gakpo. Diaz
Who needs a midfield, we've managed without one for weeks
WhereAngelsPlay
Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,195
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 02:19:33 am »
Weeks ?
StL-Dono
Anny Roader
Posts: 495
American Red since 1986
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 03:54:39 am »
Who feels pretty confident of three points here?
(Three points for US I mean....)
