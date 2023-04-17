« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview  (Read 3855 times)

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #40 on: April 14, 2023, 02:31:22 pm »
The only guarantee is even less protection and parity from PGMOL than we usually get, if that's even possible?
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,574
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #41 on: April 14, 2023, 03:11:55 pm »
Linesman has now been confirmed for the match...

Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,582
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #42 on: April 14, 2023, 03:12:51 pm »
I'm perfectly fine with a coked up linesman cutting promos on the players as they're running past.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #43 on: April 14, 2023, 11:14:22 pm »
Post embargo presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qY_l1YpOljo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qY_l1YpOljo</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY_l1YpOljo
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm »
Easy 4-0 win
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:04:23 pm »
Would be good to see us give Nunez a decent run upfront for the final stretch of the season. We dont really have much left to play for and even if we fix the midfield in the summer feels like him taking a leap forward is imperative to any success we might have next season.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,452
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:34:35 am »
Forward line should be strong

         
                      Allison
Alexander Arnold, Van Dijk, Roberston
                         Thiago

Salah, Jota, Firmino. Nunez, Gakpo. Diaz

Who needs a midfield, we've managed without one for weeks
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:19:33 am »
Weeks ?  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Leeds v Liverpool, 17 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:54:39 am »
Who feels pretty confident of three points here? 
(Three points for US I mean....)
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 