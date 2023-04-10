Honest thought, cultures that are apparently "backward" does not mean we do not question them. How does that make it okay? Certain sections of the sub continent has Sati and honor killing as tradition, does not make it right and acceptable? Extreme example but this is where I am currently at.
You appear to be missing the point. 'Suck/eat my tongue' is not meant to be taken seriously. It is a teasing comment when 'there are no sweets left'. The explanation, at face value, makes sense - I have no real reason to doubt its veracity.
If your reaction to a reasonable and innocent explanation was some measure of doubt, I would have accepted that. I expect none of us here are expert in Tibetan customs and sayings. But your comparison of the explanation to honour killings is bizarre.
And before you (or anyone else) suggests otherwise, Buddhism (Tibetan or otherwise) is just another nonsense religion. And I do not consider the Dalai Lama to be remotely special.