Some context:Eat My Tongue The Tibetan Phrase Che Le Sa'A KEY POINT MISSING: In Tibetan culture, it is common to see the old grandparents not only give a pop kiss to the small children, but also give a small candy or piece of food to children from their mouths  directly mouth to mouth.This may not be the norm of your culture, but this is commonly done. After the elder gives a pop kiss and a candy, since there is nothing left in their mouth, nothing left to give, they will say the phrase Ok, now eat my tongue (not suck, as His Holiness misspoke due to his less proficient English). The Tibetan phrase is Che le sa. They say that as in ve given you all my love and the candy so thats it-all thats left to do is eat my tongue. And itis a playful thing that the children know. This is not really done in the Lhasa region (capital of Tibet) so much, but it is more common in the Amdo region (where HH is from). However, it is definitely a Tibetan custom.If we are honest with ourselves, we know that when we form an opinion on any topic without considering many aspects of context in any given situation, we are choosing to keep a significant degree of ignorance in our reasoning.