Suck My Tongue

Suck My Tongue
BBC
Dalai Lama regrets asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the Tibetan spiritual leader's tongue.

His office said he wanted to apologise to the child and his family "for the hurt his words may have caused".

The video also shows the Dalai Lama kissing the child on his lips.

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," his office said.

The footage has sparked widespread criticism, with many social media users saying it was inappropriate and disturbing.

The incident appears to have taken place at the Dalai Lama's temple in Dharamshala on 28 February. He had interacted with around 120 students who had completed a skills training programme organised by the M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of real estate company M3M Group.

The foundation uploaded photos from the event on social media in March - in one of them, the Dalai Lama is seen hugging the boy from the viral video.

In the video which has circulated online, the boy is seen asking if he can hug the Dalai Lama. The leader motions to his cheek, saying "first here" and the boy kisses his cheek and gives him a hug.

Then, while holding the boy's hand, the Dalai Lama motions to his lips and says "I think here also", and kisses the boy on the lips.

The leader then puts his forehead to that of the boy's, before sticking out his tongue, saying "and suck my tongue". As some people laugh, the boy sticks his tongue out before withdrawing a little, as does the Dalai Lama.

There are then more hugs, as the spiritual leader speaks to the boy for a while longer, telling him to look to "good human beings who create peace and happiness".

Sticking one's tongue out can be a form of greeting in Tibet.

The Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India since fleeing Tibet in 1959, following an uprising against Chinese rule there.

In 2019, the Dalai Lama's office apologised after the spiritual leader told the BBC in an interview that any future female Dalai Lama should be "attractive".

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-65229327

What the serious fuck.

Yank Buddhism will be canceled.
Re: Suck My Tongue
April 10, 2023, 11:51:39 am
not the first time a man of faith has asked a little boy to....

you get the picture
Re: Suck My Tongue
April 10, 2023, 11:52:45 am
Who would've guessed the Dalai Lama was a nonce..

Modern religions are all about noncey, aren't they.
Re: Suck My Tongue
April 10, 2023, 02:22:20 pm
The Dalai Lama has always been odd like that in public. Surprised nobody noticed before.
Re: Suck My Tongue
April 10, 2023, 04:43:59 pm
I saw the video earlier and I've felt horrible about it since. It's really disconcerting. That poor child.
Re: Suck My Tongue
April 10, 2023, 05:34:26 pm
Give the guy some credit,at least he didn't ask him to kiss his arse.
Re: Suck My Tongue
April 10, 2023, 06:12:54 pm
Religious leader in being creepy shocker
Re: Suck My Tongue
April 10, 2023, 07:19:43 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on April 10, 2023, 06:12:54 pm
Religious leader in being creepy shocker
Pretty much this.

Vijrayana or Tibetan Buddhism is a tantric tradition. This means it's likely to have some weird views on sex.
Re: Suck My Tongue
April 10, 2023, 07:23:14 pm
Probably watched Face Off featuring Nicholas Cage the night before (there's a famous sucking my tongue line in there for reference)
Re: Suck My Tongue
April 11, 2023, 02:36:10 am
Unbelievably disturbing and creepy.  If this is what he does in public
Re: Suck My Tongue
April 11, 2023, 08:22:31 am
Sicko. Religions are fucking weird.
Re: Suck My Tongue
April 11, 2023, 08:24:36 am
I'll be honest, I wish I hadn't seen this story. It's disturbing. Hope the kid is ok, poor thing.
Re: Suck My Tongue
April 11, 2023, 09:39:03 am
so the title of this thread isn't announcing the latest taylor swift song?
Re: Suck My Tongue
April 11, 2023, 12:25:26 pm
Watch India do fuckall once again. Global superpower still reeling from having no help during the 20th century.
Re: Suck My Tongue
April 11, 2023, 02:23:52 pm
Quote from: shank94 on April 11, 2023, 12:25:26 pm
Watch India do fuckall once again. Global superpower still reeling from having no help during the 20th century.

Deport him to Tibet? Bet China would absolutely love that
Re: Suck My Tongue
April 11, 2023, 04:11:43 pm
Hiding in plain sight.
Re: Suck My Tongue
Yesterday at 06:00:20 pm
Some context:

https://www.vice.com/en/article/jg5854/tibetans-explain-what-suck-my-tongue-means-dalai-lama-viral-video

https://www.elephantjournal.com/2023/04/the-tibetan-meaning-of-eat-my-tongue-dalai-lama/


Eat My Tongue The Tibetan Phrase Che Le Sa'

A KEY POINT MISSING: In Tibetan culture, it is common to see the old grandparents not only give a pop kiss to the small children, but also give a small candy or piece of food to children from their mouths  directly mouth to mouth.

This may not be the norm of your culture, but this is commonly done. After the elder gives a pop kiss and a candy, since there is nothing left in their mouth, nothing left to give, they will say the phrase Ok, now eat my tongue (not suck, as His Holiness misspoke due to his less proficient English). The Tibetan phrase is Che le sa. They say that as in ve given you all my love and the candy so thats it-all thats left to do is eat my tongue. And itis a playful thing that the children know. This is not really done in the Lhasa region (capital of Tibet) so much, but it is more common in the Amdo region (where HH is from). However, it is definitely a Tibetan custom.

If we are honest with ourselves, we know that when we form an opinion on any topic without considering many aspects of context in any given situation, we are choosing to keep a significant degree of ignorance in our reasoning.
Re: Suck My Tongue
Yesterday at 06:33:19 pm
Honest thought, cultures that are apparently "backward" does not mean we do not question them. How does that make it okay? Certain sections of the sub continent has Sati and honor killing as tradition, does not make it right and acceptable? Extreme example but this is where I am currently at.
Re: Suck My Tongue
Yesterday at 07:52:45 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 06:33:19 pm
Honest thought, cultures that are apparently "backward" does not mean we do not question them. How does that make it okay? Certain sections of the sub continent has Sati and honor killing as tradition, does not make it right and acceptable? Extreme example but this is where I am currently at.
You appear to be missing the point. 'Suck/eat my tongue' is not meant to be taken seriously. It is a teasing comment when 'there are no sweets left'. The explanation, at face value, makes sense - I have no real reason to doubt its veracity.

If your reaction to a reasonable and innocent explanation was some measure of doubt, I would have accepted that. I expect none of us here are expert in Tibetan customs and sayings. But your comparison of the explanation to honour killings is bizarre.

And before you (or anyone else) suggests otherwise, Buddhism (Tibetan or otherwise) is just another nonsense religion. And I do not consider the Dalai Lama to be remotely special.
Re: Suck My Tongue
Yesterday at 07:54:40 pm
Then why did he apologise ?

Re: Suck My Tongue
Yesterday at 08:01:05 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:52:45 pm
You appear to be missing the point. 'Suck/eat my tongue' is not meant to be taken seriously. It is a teasing comment when 'there are no sweets left'. The explanation, at face value, makes sense - I have no real reason to doubt its veracity.

If your reaction to a reasonable and innocent explanation was some measure of doubt, I would have accepted that. I expect none of us here are expert in Tibetan customs and sayings. But your comparison of the explanation to honour killings is bizarre.

And before you (or anyone else) suggests otherwise, Buddhism (Tibetan or otherwise) is just another nonsense religion. And I do not consider the Dalai Lama to be remotely special.

I agree to a point and that is why I quoted an extreme example and conceded to it in the same post. My question still remains why should we brush things off and accept them as cultural in this era? There are a huge number of religious and even more so cultural practices that we do not accept nowadays so why should they get the pass? While the saying seems playful, it still is an act between a kid and an adult.
Re: Suck My Tongue
Yesterday at 08:05:03 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:54:40 pm
Then why did he apologise ?
What - you think people in public eye are never 'forced' into apologizing when they feel they have done nothing wrong? That's not my standard of proof. If the explanation turns out to be a work of fiction, I might reassess. But the explanation does fit with him doing this in public and in a joking manner. Plus, there is - as far as I am aware - no history of Dalai Lama dodginess with children. I think we are (understandably) highly (and sometimes overly) sensitised to anything which could be construed as evidence of abuse. We - society - are very cynical these days. Not everything weird is evidence of something nefarious.
Re: Suck My Tongue
Yesterday at 08:06:44 pm
I think he could've taken the opportunity to explain the story behind it.
Re: Suck My Tongue
Today at 11:33:05 am
I think it's vile.

