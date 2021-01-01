It was a really good game. I was very impressed with Arsenal, every single player was technically proficient, and levels ahead of us imho, and they had the engine to boot too. There was so much composure on the ball, and great awareness of where every player is in their relative position, allowing them to pass and break through our lines fluidly and with ease. We fought back, but there was still an element of clumsiness. Even when we were in our pomp, we were miles behind city in terms of technical ability, I hope this gap is something we can bridge in our latest evolution as a team.
Jota the third most defensive and Hendo the third most attacking player?
We should feel honoured and have bowed at the feet of this Arsenal team who've made Brazil 82 seem like Stoke under Pulis. Thank you for opening my eyes to this.
