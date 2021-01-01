I hope that comeback is a sliding doors moment for the team and manager. There was a world in which we continue badly, lose 3 or 4 nil and it gets very, very toxic.



This season is over but we have to use it as motivation to get some good form before what needs to be heavy investment in the summer.



Yeah, I feared the hammering yesterday and it's further off the rails. We haven't even competed in games since Bournemouth (or in that game), albeit we've had tricky fixtures. The players had given up and took that into the game yesterday, all feeling very sorry for themselves.The spark was back second half but then we had a similar second half against Man United (albeit everything we hit went in that game). Bournemouth followed it. Not to excuse that performance but long away trip on Saturday early kick off and two kids in midfield with Thiago and Henderson out, with one eye on Madrid that week. We should have a good focus now for the rest of the season with an easier schedule. We didn't do ourselves any favours organising that Chelsea away game 3 days after City away. If we'd had the free midweek I think we'd have been more at it first half.