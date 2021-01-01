« previous next »
First half was poorly executed but you can also credit Arsenal who were really good first 30.

that and we were really shit in the first half. absolute game of 2 halves. we pressed higher in the 2nd and they couldn't cope.

a bit worrying is salah missing penalties. thankfully bobby was there to save the day
thankfully bobby was there to save the day

That reminds me of something I heard at Anfield many years ago when the Houllier team went shit. We were getting beat 2 - 0 and equalised towards the end and someone shouts c 'mon Liverpool we only need one more . Some arl then goes from the corner of his mouth ' I think we need two lad  ' .
What a fun game to watch. From thinking about turning it off after 30 minutes to hoping it could go on even longer, I think that's what most of us love about the sport. Such highs and lows.

It was a really good game. I was very impressed with Arsenal, every single player was technically proficient, and levels ahead of us imho, and they had the engine to boot too. There was so much composure on the ball, and great awareness of where every player is in their relative position, allowing them to pass and break through our lines fluidly and with ease. We fought back, but there was still an element of clumsiness. Even when we were in our pomp, we were miles behind city in terms of technical ability, I hope this gap is something we can bridge in our latest evolution as a team.

I hope that comeback is a sliding doors moment for the team and manager. There was a world in which we continue badly, lose 3 or 4 nil and it gets very, very toxic.

This season is over but we have to use it as motivation to get some good form before what needs to be heavy investment in the summer.
I hope that comeback is a sliding doors moment for the team and manager. There was a world in which we continue badly, lose 3 or 4 nil and it gets very, very toxic.

This season is over but we have to use it as motivation to get some good form before what needs to be heavy investment in the summer.

Yeah, I feared the hammering yesterday and it's further off the rails. We haven't even competed in games since Bournemouth (or in that game), albeit we've had tricky fixtures.  The players had given up and took that into the game yesterday, all feeling very sorry for themselves.

The spark was back second half but then we had a similar second half against Man United (albeit everything we hit went in that game). Bournemouth followed it. Not to excuse that performance but long away trip on Saturday early kick off and two kids in midfield with Thiago and Henderson out, with one eye on Madrid that week. We should have a good focus now for the rest of the season with an easier schedule. We didn't do ourselves any favours organising that Chelsea away game 3 days after City away. If we'd had the free midweek I think we'd have been more at it first half.
Arsenal had Garbriel seemingly at left back, Holding defending the entire width of the goal and Zinchenko in the Henderson role of the perpetually out of position midfield player.

That wasn't the issue it was because we didn't push up defensively. That meant we allowed Arsenal's midfield to get their heads up and ping balls into the wide areas. As soon as we pushed up, we then started winning 2nd balls and penned Arsenal in.

I know it's not the main point of your post, but if you're going to slag off Henderson for yesterday, then you were simply watching the game with massive blinkers on and resorting to slagging off the usual target unfairly.

Thought he gave us so much when we were chasing the game. No one can disagree he doesn't have the legs he used to for more than a game a week, but I'd argue of all of our big players who have had massive drop-offs this season, his worries me the least. He'll almost certainly be a squad player next season (the new Milner) and I still think he'll give us a lot in that role.
