First half was poorly executed but you can also credit Arsenal who were really good first 30.

that and we were really shit in the first half. absolute game of 2 halves. we pressed higher in the 2nd and they couldn't cope.

a bit worrying is salah missing penalties. thankfully bobby was there to save the day
thankfully bobby was there to save the day

That reminds me of something I heard at Anfield many years ago when the Houllier team went shit. We were getting beat 2 - 0 and equalised towards the end and someone shouts c 'mon Liverpool we only need one more . Some arl then goes from the corner of his mouth ' I think we need two lad  ' .
What a fun game to watch. From thinking about turning it off after 30 minutes to hoping it could go on even longer, I think that's what most of us love about the sport. Such highs and lows.

It was a really good game. I was very impressed with Arsenal, every single player was technically proficient, and levels ahead of us imho, and they had the engine to boot too. There was so much composure on the ball, and great awareness of where every player is in their relative position, allowing them to pass and break through our lines fluidly and with ease. We fought back, but there was still an element of clumsiness. Even when we were in our pomp, we were miles behind city in terms of technical ability, I hope this gap is something we can bridge in our latest evolution as a team.

