How did we not win that game?

Nunez should score Salah could have had 2 more excluding the pen, How on earth did Konate not score?



Second half was excellent.



Arsenal are a disgrace. Time wasting as soon as 1-0 up. Diving all over the place trying to get players booked. Tierney gave them free kicks for anything and everything - was shocked when they got a yellow for a clear yellow on Jota. Tierney stopped so many of our attacks either by giving them a foul or allowing one on our players.

I have never seen so my players lying on the floor after little or even no contact - Jesus was a few minutes away from a red.



People criticizing trent, but I am honestly perplexed by what his position is supposed to be, he was often in the middle of the pitch.Konate was our widest defender a lot of the time - is it by design?