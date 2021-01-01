« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:25:03 pm
Please can we take that 2nd half performance into the remainder of the season & beyond.

The attitude and determination is the very least we should expect. We have the players to overcome going a goal or two behind if we play positively. When we turn up with no fight then we are a pushover.
#JFT97

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 07:27:32 pm
good point and it tends to happen when a sides playing shit. Look at Arsenal flying high and getting the rub of the green a fair bit.. one of those weird things in sport.

I'm sure we did some sort of deal to win the league. To get no penalties all season, then get two and miss.. Mental.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
How did we not win that game?
Nunez should score Salah could have had 2 more excluding the pen, How on earth did Konate not score?

Second half was excellent.

Arsenal are a disgrace. Time wasting as soon as 1-0 up. Diving all over the place trying to get players booked. Tierney gave them free kicks for anything and everything - was shocked when they got a yellow for a clear yellow on Jota. Tierney stopped so many of our attacks either by giving them a foul or allowing one on our players.
I have never seen so my players lying on the floor after little or even no contact - Jesus was a few minutes away from a red.

People criticizing trent, but I am honestly perplexed by what his position is supposed to be, he was often in the middle of the pitch.Konate was our widest defender a lot of the time - is it by design?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:18:07 pm
Like TAAs booking?

Robertson should not have been anywhere near the linesman anyway.
Bit gaslighty this, isnt it?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Does anyone have a clue in regards to what we were trying to do in the first half?? It was a bit of a car crash that we thankfully got ourselves out of.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:23:51 pm
Its hard to tell from the replay. Robertson does touch the linesman (not aggressively) and does appear to be saying something to him. The linesman reacts but I dont think he meant to strike Robertson.

Robertson should not be anywhere near the linesman. Leave it to Henderson or Klopp to discuss any problems with the referee.


You only throw and elbow upwards if you want to make contact,it's about as unnatural a position (unless you're doing the Birdie) for your elbow as you'll see.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:25:03 pm
Please can we take that 2nd half performance into the remainder of the season & beyond.

It's frustrating that we can't do it consistently but it seems more of a physical issue than anything else. I think we'll carry on stumbling this season I'm hopeful we can remedy that in the summer and go again next season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:24:24 pm
Not for me. Thought he struggled.

He struggled less than many more experienced team mates especially in the first half, and when we started playing at the end of the first half, he was involved with all the best attacking moments.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote
Jurgen Klopp:

"Coming from 2-0 down, it's a good point but how did we not win this game? It's an important next step and a step in the right direction. We showed passion and desire."
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:18:19 pm
Our player kicks the ball into their path to score and them fuckers have the nerve to call ours lucky.
Exactly. Couldnt believe what i was hearing. Horrible side to watch, them. Couldnt believe the timewasting

Another thing ,after the pen. Jota goes down as hes fouled round the edge of the box and the refs waving at him like 'Fucking get up, youve already had enough'

Find it bizarre when refs are like this. Its like players cant be fouled more than once  and they shold be greatful
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
This man thinks he was facing peak Klopp Liverpool.  ;D

Quote
Mikel Arteta:

They (Liverpool) are an exceptional team. When they raise their level to that, there are few teams who can keep up.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:34:32 pm
It's frustrating that we can't do it consistently but it seems more of a physical issue than anything else. I think we'll carry on stumbling this season I'm hopeful we can remedy that in the summer and go again next season.

I think we'll finish okay now we're down to one game a week mostly and no other distractions with a favourable run of games. Particularly with Diaz and Thiago back.

These 3 games in the last week didn't come up at a good time for us and we needed at least another 3 points to stay in top 4 contention. Should have scheduled the Chelsea game for late in the season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:28:26 pm
The attitude and determination is the very least we should expect. We have the players to overcome going a goal or two behind if we play positively. When we turn up with no fight then we are a pushover.


 You never hear Klopp talking about getting angry in games anymore. He used to say it all the time. We could do with that anger coming back.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:36:59 pm
This man thinks he was facing peak Klopp Liverpool.  ;D

Fair play to him for the respect shown there.

Pathetic timewasting though.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
https://twitter.com/xGPhilosophy/status/1645116693579173888

Quote
Liverpool (4.76) 2-2 (1.81) Arsenal
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
So the thug Roy Keane saying the period of us winning things we werent a great team. So bitter. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:36:22 pm
Exactly. Couldnt believe what i was hearing. Horrible side to watch, them. Couldnt believe the timewasting

Another thing ,after the pen. Jota goes down as hes fouled round the edge of the box and the refs waving at him like 'Fucking get up, youve already had enough'

Find it bizarre when refs are like this. Its like players cant be fouled more than once  and they shold be greatful

100% Arteta is just a budget Guardiola, all the dirty little cheating scummy shite. I can't believe (well I can) Neville and Tyler were lauding his instructions for one of his players to go down "injured" anytime we started to build any pressure. Cheating, it's cheating.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Give this manager the money and lets get in some players that can give this intensity for 90 minutes.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Isn't Tierney the uncle of the Tierney that plays for Arsenal. Conflict of interest there?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:44:48 pm
So the thug Roy Keane saying the period of us winning things we werent a great team. So bitter. 

He doesn't actually believe that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Really enjoyed todays game once we woke up. But I guess thats a big part of the issue this season, why does it take something like a flashpoint between Xhaka and Trent to wake us up.

It shows its more than just about needing new players (although we do need some). The fight needs to be there from the start regardless of the occasion or opposition. Whats mad is that its clearly still there but it takes something to fire us and sometimes theres no fire at all.

Its why I still fear (after many times of thinking well kick on now this season) that itll have absolutely no bearing on the next match and wont be a momentum starter. Hope Im wrong though
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:54:42 pm
Isn't Tierney the uncle of the Tierney that plays for Arsenal. Conflict of interest there?

First I've heard of it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:44:48 pm
So the thug Roy Keane saying the period of us winning things we werent a great team. So bitter. 

Typical Sky panel 2 mancs a City fan and a Evertonion all waiting to see our demise.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Ive seen games similar to that but switched, where we get told we were lucky despite a dominant first half.

As bad as we were (strange set up mainly I though) the first half wasnt even totally one sided. They got a few chances and we got a few.

We would have absolutely ran through that team in our form a year or so ago.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:33:09 pm

You only throw and elbow upwards if you want to make contact,it's about as unnatural a position (unless you're doing the Birdie) for your elbow as you'll see.
It's a clear elbow, it's absolutely mental, never seen anything like that from an official, ever.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
I hope players got a little belief back and will show it in upcoming fixtures. Little fight is all we ask.


Good 2nd half, but we needed to finish better.


Onwards and upwards.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:47:30 pm
100% Arteta is just a budget Guardiola, all the dirty little cheating scummy shite. I can't believe (well I can) Neville and Tyler were lauding his instructions for one of his players to go down "injured" anytime we started to build any pressure. Cheating, it's cheating.

A lot of teams do it but Arsenal really do feign injury more than most.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Equal parts horrific and terrific.

Kids walked out of the game at least on a high note and enjoyed the heck out the tour, the game, the support.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 07:32:43 pm
Does anyone have a clue in regards to what we were trying to do in the first half?? It was a bit of a car crash that we thankfully got ourselves out of.

Klopp cleared it up in his post match interview. We dominated the game 2nd half because we pushed the defensive line higher.
