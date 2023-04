DAY 1

A very high scoring day yesterday on a day for the punters.legendkiller was the days top scorer with 87 points. They picked the first 4 winners and a handily priced 3rd later in the day. I may be wrong here, but that may be the first accolade LK has achieved on these tipping comps, so well playedA few players tallied 85. Fiasco and RobbieRedman. Mag Hull racked up 82.Loads went into the 60's and 70's.