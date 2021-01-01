« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April  (Read 5418 times)

Offline classycarra

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:26:45 pm »
Quote from: simplyred84 on Today at 07:22:20 am
I would prefer Arsenal to win it because I don't want City sleepwalking to a title but they need to suffer for it.
Honestly find views like this baffling. Not having a go, and not looking to argue (we can't control our feelings), I just can't relate to you in the slightest here.

Especially when it's not a dead rubber 38th game, and there's a european place on the line

I really just can't imagine allowing another club to define how I feel or go about supporting the club I grew up with.
Online Wool

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:41:13 pm »
Seeing rumours that Darwin might be out. Hopefully bollocks.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:51:54 pm »
In a season as odd as this, its genuinely very likely that Liverpool win comfortably here.
Online skipper757

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:52:38 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:15:05 pm
In 2020/21 we had 43 points from 28 games and were in 8th with a +11 goal difference, after an injury plagued season and indifferent form. We then won 8 and drew 2 of the last 10 games to finish 3rd on 69 points with + 23 GD.

At that point Leicester were 3rd, Chelsea 4th, West ham 5th, and Everton 6th. What a difference a couple of seasons makes

We're now at the same stage at matchday 29, and on the same points from 28 games, with a slightly higher goal difference.

Let's hope we can find some form, rhythm, and recover our mentality for a similar push as we did in Spring 2021 and salvage something form this car crash of a season so far. We need something to carry into next season otherwise the summer will be even harder to prepare to go again, especially if we have lots of ins and outs as expected.

In 2020/21, we were 2 points off 4th at this stage.

This year, we're 13 points off 4th with a game in hand.  While we absolutely need to hit form to get something (European football at least?), it's a long way back compared to that year.
Offline PaddyPaned

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:51:54 pm
In a season as odd as this, its genuinely very likely that Liverpool win comfortably here.

Wouldnt surprise me. But neither would a draw. Or a narrow defeat. Or a heavy defeat. Just want the season to end!
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #85 on: Today at 02:09:59 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 11:55:42 am
I don't think baby steps or huge steps are that important in the context of this season.

After losing to Brentford 3-1, drawing at home to wolves 2-2 and losing 3-0 to Brighton we wanted to get back to basics and took some baby steps beating wolves 1-0 and drawing against Chelsea.

We followed that up with a 2-1 and 3-0 defeat to Wolves and Brighton, those baby steps didn't do much good. Then we had a decent run bar the Madrid game and a poor display at Palace but we came out with a point, that run culminated in battering the mancs, we took a giant step just to follow it up with a defeat to Bournemouth, a loss at the bernabeu which is no great shame and then capitulating to City after a promising start.

Just when you think we've hit a turning point, we've built on something good it goes the other way again.


We could smash arsenal today 4-0 and follow it up with a defeat to Leeds and nobody would be surprised. So a baby step today or a giant leap would have no bearing on the next game.
I think that at some point we will get out of this mess, you obviously don't. Hey-ho.
Offline Lycan

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #86 on: Today at 02:13:06 pm »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 02:09:06 pm
Just want the season to end!

Still got 10 games to go yet. :-\ Feels like this season has gone on for two years.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #87 on: Today at 02:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:11:08 am
Signs of improvement. Baby steps.

Not sure how that's a sign of improvement, we hardly ever lose at home. We had a plucky, spirited defeat to Arsenal 6 months ago, we don't need another one.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #88 on: Today at 02:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:09:59 pm
I think that at some point we will get out of this mess, you obviously don't. Hey-ho.

I do, just not this season with this group of players.
Online Dougle

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:24:19 am
There is a danger Arsenal wipe the floor with us like Real Madrid did, at the same time if we start the game like we did that night Arsenal would struggle to recover the same. We can't just rely on the Anfield factor alone, we have to actually turn up for 90 minutes.

First half with United was quite tight and it's a different game if we'd fell behind or not got the goal on half time. The team are very reactive. A goal scored can give us huge confidence, concede a goal and we fall to pieces. We could just as easily win convincingly today as get smashed.

Arsenal's approach will be interesting. Do they try and frustrate us early and let us blow ourselves out, or do they just take the game to us and try and pick us off?

You a speaking my language mate.

Thanks for the OP Jack. Well in.

Gonna be a ferocious battle, I hope it is.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:38:11 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 02:19:01 pm
I do, just not this season with this group of players.
Fair enough.
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:56:37 pm »
Looking forward to this one, think we win 2-1. First bevvy on the go.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #92 on: Today at 03:02:19 pm »
Saliba possibly missing for them just mentioned on Sky
Online Caps4444

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #93 on: Today at 03:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Today at 04:49:57 am
Nailed on we'll smack these around and derail their campaign then drop points to whatever basement dwellers we play next

Yup, Leeds away next.
Online Caps4444

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:05:32 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:15:05 pm
In 2020/21 we had 43 points from 28 games and were in 8th with a +11 goal difference, after an injury plagued season and indifferent form. We then won 8 and drew 2 of the last 10 games to finish 3rd on 69 points with + 23 GD.

At that point Leicester were 3rd, Chelsea 4th, West ham 5th, and Everton 6th. What a difference a couple of seasons makes

We're now at the same stage at matchday 29, and on the same points from 28 games, with a slightly higher goal difference.

Let's hope we can find some form, rhythm, and recover our mentality for a similar push as we did in Spring 2021 and salvage something form this car crash of a season so far. We need something to carry into next season otherwise the summer will be even harder to prepare to go again, especially if we have lots of ins and outs as expected.

How many points were we behind 4th and 5th that season, we are 13 behind 4th and 10 behind 5th.
Online Phineus

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:06:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:02:19 pm
Saliba possibly missing for them just mentioned on Sky

I thought he was out for season anyway?
Online decosabute

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:07:35 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:02:19 pm
Saliba possibly missing for them just mentioned on Sky

Think that had been known for a few days - heard it mentioned by an Arsenal fan on TAW. Good chance Holding starts, which would give us a far better chance.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:06:10 pm
I thought he was out for season anyway?
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:07:35 pm
Think that had been known for a few days - heard it mentioned by an Arsenal fan on TAW. Good chance Holding starts, which would give us a far better chance.
Ah ok. Perhaps just how it was mentioned on Sky - they were saying they're keeping an eye out for him, but he hasn't been spotted yet

Seems like quite a big blow for them, definitely the better of the two CBs from what I've seen
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:11:53 pm »
When you look at the Arsenal team on paper, it doesnt look that great. There has got to be some arrogance and personal pride with the players in our dressing room to see their starting 11 and find it offensive that they are slight favourites.
Online Wool

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:13:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:11:53 pm
When you look at the Arsenal team on paper, it doesnt look that great. There has got to be some arrogance and personal pride with the players in our dressing room to see their starting 11 and find it offensive that they are slight favourites.
Eh, this is the same nonsense people were saying about us just as we were really getting going under Klopp. Theyve a very good side and deserve to be where they are.

Edit: Looks like Darwin is on the bench  :(
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:13:10 pm
Eh, this is the same nonsense people were saying about us just as we were really getting going under Klopp. Theyve a very good side and deserve to be where they are.
Theres a middle ground. They have lots of talent but theyre top of the league with Ben White at RB, Xhaka in midfield and Ramsdale. Theyve played a decent amount of the season with Nketiah too. When a squad is performing well poor players do tend to step up though. Weve seen it with Origi and Shaqiri.

But credit where its due, Odegaard is magnificent and so is Saka.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #101 on: Today at 03:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:19:05 pm
Theres a middle ground. They have lots of talent but theyre top of the league with Ben White at RB, Xhaka in midfield and Ramsdale. Theyve played a decent amount of the season with Nketiah too. When a squad is performing well poor players do tend to step up though. Weve seen it with Origi and Shaqiri.

But credit where its due, Odegaard is magnificent and so is Saka.
It feels a bit similar to us in 13/14
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:23:12 pm »
Quote
Todays game will see the club pay tribute to the 97 supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy


Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #103 on: Today at 03:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:13:10 pm
Eh, this is the same nonsense people were saying about us just as we were really getting going under Klopp. Theyve a very good side and deserve to be where they are.

Edit: Looks like Darwin is on the bench  :(
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:19:05 pm
Theres a middle ground. They have lots of talent but theyre top of the league with Ben White at RB, Xhaka in midfield and Ramsdale. Theyve played a decent amount of the season with Nketiah too. When a squad is performing well poor players do tend to step up though. Weve seen it with Origi and Shaqiri.

But credit where its due, Odegaard is magnificent and so is Saka.
They're a decent side benefitting from a poor-quality premier league season. We've been shite, as have Spurs and Chelsea. Utd is somehow 4th despite looking positively bang average, and it's taken two-thirds of the season for Man City to get going. Fair play to them like, and I hope they go on and win the league now, but I don't think this season will ever be looked back on as a vintage.
Online rushyman

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:24:44 pm »
Literally anything could happen today, win by 3 lose by 3. More

Mad
Online Machae

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #105 on: Today at 03:26:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:11:53 pm
When you look at the Arsenal team on paper, it doesnt look that great. There has got to be some arrogance and personal pride with the players in our dressing room to see their starting 11 and find it offensive that they are slight favourites.

It's what confidence does to you. We'll smash them though
Online rushyman

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #106 on: Today at 03:27:05 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:20:07 pm
It feels a bit similar to us in 13/14

Been saying that to most

That's exactly who they are. They win today people are saying it's over

They've got 9 games left after today that would mean 16/17 wins on the trot for them

I really don't think they are that. I see final turn heartbreak for them
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #107 on: Today at 03:30:26 pm »
Online duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #108 on: Today at 03:30:36 pm »
Nunez and Thiago on the bench
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #109 on: Today at 03:32:05 pm »
Online rocco

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #110 on: Today at 03:32:06 pm »
NewLiverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Nunez, Matip.
Online SMASHerano

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #111 on: Today at 03:32:13 pm »
Would rather Nunez and Thiago starting ahead of Jota and Jones.
Online Adeemo

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #112 on: Today at 03:32:23 pm »
That midfields a real worry, Fabinho and Henderson yet again.
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #113 on: Today at 03:32:54 pm »
I don't understand why Gomez is out. He was very good against Chelsea.
Online rocco

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #114 on: Today at 03:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 03:32:54 pm
I don't understand why Gomez is out. He was very good against Chelsea.

Trent is still first choice
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #115 on: Today at 03:33:50 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 03:32:13 pm
Would rather Nunez and Thiago starting ahead of Jota and Jones.

To be fair, I expect Klopp would, but one has been out for months and is hardly the most robust of players and one has been struggling with a foot injury.
Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #116 on: Today at 03:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:24:20 pm
They're a decent side benefitting from a poor-quality premier league season. We've been shite, as have Spurs and Chelsea. Utd is somehow 4th despite looking positively bang average, and it's taken two-thirds of the season for Man City to get going. Fair play to them like, and I hope they go on and win the league now, but I don't think this season will ever be looked back on as a vintage.

Most of the league have sacked their managers and many who haven't have had a shocker (us, West Ham, Forest). It's been a bit of a joke season.
Online Caps4444

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #117 on: Today at 03:34:54 pm »
Jota has a great record v Arsenal.
Fancy him to score today.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #118 on: Today at 03:35:25 pm »
Is have gone Elliot over Jones - not sure what Jones gives us - an average player IMO whereas Elliot has something about him.
Online jillc

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #119 on: Today at 03:35:26 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 03:32:13 pm
Would rather Nunez and Thiago starting ahead of Jota and Jones.

Thiago is just returning from injury he's not risking him from the start he may get a few minutes perhaps later on though.
