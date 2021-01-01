I would prefer Arsenal to win it because I don't want City sleepwalking to a title but they need to suffer for it.
In 2020/21 we had 43 points from 28 games and were in 8th with a +11 goal difference, after an injury plagued season and indifferent form. We then won 8 and drew 2 of the last 10 games to finish 3rd on 69 points with + 23 GD.At that point Leicester were 3rd, Chelsea 4th, West ham 5th, and Everton 6th. What a difference a couple of seasons makesWe're now at the same stage at matchday 29, and on the same points from 28 games, with a slightly higher goal difference.Let's hope we can find some form, rhythm, and recover our mentality for a similar push as we did in Spring 2021 and salvage something form this car crash of a season so far. We need something to carry into next season otherwise the summer will be even harder to prepare to go again, especially if we have lots of ins and outs as expected.
In a season as odd as this, its genuinely very likely that Liverpool win comfortably here.
I don't think baby steps or huge steps are that important in the context of this season.After losing to Brentford 3-1, drawing at home to wolves 2-2 and losing 3-0 to Brighton we wanted to get back to basics and took some baby steps beating wolves 1-0 and drawing against Chelsea. We followed that up with a 2-1 and 3-0 defeat to Wolves and Brighton, those baby steps didn't do much good. Then we had a decent run bar the Madrid game and a poor display at Palace but we came out with a point, that run culminated in battering the mancs, we took a giant step just to follow it up with a defeat to Bournemouth, a loss at the bernabeu which is no great shame and then capitulating to City after a promising start.Just when you think we've hit a turning point, we've built on something good it goes the other way again. We could smash arsenal today 4-0 and follow it up with a defeat to Leeds and nobody would be surprised. So a baby step today or a giant leap would have no bearing on the next game.
Just want the season to end!
Signs of improvement. Baby steps.
I think that at some point we will get out of this mess, you obviously don't. Hey-ho.
There is a danger Arsenal wipe the floor with us like Real Madrid did, at the same time if we start the game like we did that night Arsenal would struggle to recover the same. We can't just rely on the Anfield factor alone, we have to actually turn up for 90 minutes. First half with United was quite tight and it's a different game if we'd fell behind or not got the goal on half time. The team are very reactive. A goal scored can give us huge confidence, concede a goal and we fall to pieces. We could just as easily win convincingly today as get smashed.Arsenal's approach will be interesting. Do they try and frustrate us early and let us blow ourselves out, or do they just take the game to us and try and pick us off?
I do, just not this season with this group of players.
Nailed on we'll smack these around and derail their campaign then drop points to whatever basement dwellers we play next
Saliba possibly missing for them just mentioned on Sky
I thought he was out for season anyway?
Think that had been known for a few days - heard it mentioned by an Arsenal fan on TAW. Good chance Holding starts, which would give us a far better chance.
When you look at the Arsenal team on paper, it doesnt look that great. There has got to be some arrogance and personal pride with the players in our dressing room to see their starting 11 and find it offensive that they are slight favourites.
Eh, this is the same nonsense people were saying about us just as we were really getting going under Klopp. Theyve a very good side and deserve to be where they are.
Theres a middle ground. They have lots of talent but theyre top of the league with Ben White at RB, Xhaka in midfield and Ramsdale. Theyve played a decent amount of the season with Nketiah too. When a squad is performing well poor players do tend to step up though. Weve seen it with Origi and Shaqiri.But credit where its due, Odegaard is magnificent and so is Saka.
Todays game will see the club pay tribute to the 97 supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy
It feels a bit similar to us in 13/14
I don't understand why Gomez is out. He was very good against Chelsea.
Would rather Nunez and Thiago starting ahead of Jota and Jones.
They're a decent side benefitting from a poor-quality premier league season. We've been shite, as have Spurs and Chelsea. Utd is somehow 4th despite looking positively bang average, and it's taken two-thirds of the season for Man City to get going. Fair play to them like, and I hope they go on and win the league now, but I don't think this season will ever be looked back on as a vintage.
